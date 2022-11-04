Read full article on original website
Can LTC’s growing hashrate sustain its ongoing price rally? Evidence suggests…
Litecoin’s [LTC] recent, unprecedented surge could be responsible for making the altcoin a hot topic in the cryptocurrency market. As per CoinMarketCap, LTC’s price grew by more than 29% in the last seven days. This was substantially better than most cryptocurrencies, however, LTC stood behind Polygon [MATIC]. At...
Why LTC short sellers might have an opportunity for short-term gains
Litecoin [LTC] just concluded its most bullish week since June after delivering an impressive rally. It has also kicked off this week on a positive note after confirming a new network integration. But is this enough to ensure continued bullish dominance?. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for Litecoin (LTC)
Rising exchange FixedFloat adds Avalanche (AVAX), Solana (SOL) as new coins
The promising crypto exchange FixedFloat announces that it has now added new coins: AVAX, and SOL. The up-and-coming digital asset exchange FixedFloat has announced that it has added new coins such as Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) to its repertoire. The FixedFloat team declares that the platform has added the new coins as it broadens its operations.
What Ethereum Classic buyers need to keep an eye on before going long
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum Classic [ETC] witnessed a death cross on its EMAs, can the buyers stop the bleeding?. The altcoin saw an uptrend in its social volumes while the long/short ratio...
Solana plummets momentarily to a five-month low, can traders bet on recovery
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Range formation presents a viable buying opportunity for traders. Bitcoin’s plunge from $21.4k complicates the bullish idea as conditions could be risky for buyers. Over the past weekend,...
As fear around FTX’s solvency stands under suspicion, FTT bears the brunt
As the FUD surrounding FTX’s solvency deepens, its native token FTT continues to suffer more distribution. FTT was trading at $15.65 at the time of press. Furthermore, the price of the #30 largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization declined by over 25% in the last 24 hours, data from CoinMarketCap revealed.
Will this positive Ethereum [ETH] observation boost its short-term outlook
Investors have had a close eye on Ethereum’s [ETH] performance since the much-talked about Merge. The key point of interest being an assessment of whether network demand or utility would deteriorate, return to normal, or rise to new highs. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for Ethereum [ETH] for 2022-2023...
Assessing the possibilities of MATIC sustaining its latest price pump
Polygon [MATIC] was last week’s top performer among the top 20 cryptos in terms of market capitalization, as its value surged by over 30%. At press time, MATIC was trading at $1.20 with a market capitalization of $10.4 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. CoinGecko’s data revealed that MATIC was also...
Circle’s chain of decisions around Euro Coin could have EUROC go either way
Circle, the company behind USDC, the second largest stablecoin on the market, announced its ambitions to expand the use of its Euro-backed stablecoin, EUROC. Circle offered a Euro-backed token in addition to its US Dollar-backed USDC token. Adding support for another chain was part of the plan to broaden the...
Will ApeCoin’s [APE] delay in staking further push the price down?
A few days ago, ApeCoin [APE] revealed some recent developments with its ApeCoin Improvement Proposals (AIPs). According to the new announcement, APE passed the proposal for launching the ApeCoin Bug Bounty Program, and in accordance with the vote, took the decision to postpone the coin’s staking. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price...
ATOM stalls after a 45% rally in two weeks — is the uptrend at an end
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Cosmos has performed positively in the past two weeks. Can bulls look to re-enter longs on a lower timeframe pullback?. Bitcoin [BTC] ran into resistance near the $21.5k mark....
Planning to go long on BNB Chain [BNB]? Read this to get a grip on the situation
The number of active addresses on the BNB chain continued to grow over the past 90 days, according to a tweet by BNB chain’s tweet of 6 November. This development could be attributed to BNB’s significant improvement on the social front. ____________________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for BNB...
Ripple [XRP] investors stay devoted amid unending troubles, but for how long
Ripple [XRP] investors were pumped about $1.1 million worth of investments into the payment network, according to the latest report by CoinShares. James Butterfill, who headed the weekly asset fund flow review, noted that this was the third week running that such an event had taken place. This dedication implied...
Maker: Assessing the bursting whale interest in MKR and its impact on investors
MakerDAO managed to witness some significant improvements in its performance over the past 30 days. According to data from Messari, the deposit, withdrawal and borrow volume grew significantly over the past month. The deposit volume grew by 15.35% along with the withdrawal volume. Furthermore, the overall borrow volume grew by...
Can USDT’s market cap sail Tether’s boat through the ongoing market turmoil
The USDT transaction volume reached a new high over the last four months according to Glassnode’s latest tweet posted on 7 November. With multiple factors in favor of USDT, it appears that the stablecoin may not be losing its dominance anytime soon. You can’t win them all. Despite...
VET: All there is to know about VeChain’s latest market stride
The VeChain network recently made a major announcement regarding what might possibly be its biggest change in 2022. According to the announcement, the network’s community recently voted on VIP-220, in favor of a mainnet hard fork. According to the announcement, VeChain will deploy Proof of Authority 2.0 on 17...
BTC HODLers could be in for a mid-week surprise in light of these developments
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage point increase for the fourth consecutive time as of last week. This allowed global equities a brief period of relief, and leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin [BTC], witnessed a small rally in its price. ______________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for Bitcoin [BTC] for...
Tron enthusiasts could witness uncertainty as TRX sends out these mixed signals
Tron [TRX] recently published its latest weekly report, which discussed all the necessary and notable community developments over the last seven days. ____________________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Tron [TRX] for 2023-24 ____________________________________________________________________________________________. Tron also witnessed a massive increase in its DeFi space. Its Total Value Locked (TVL)...
