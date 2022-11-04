Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's Ex Justine Calls Twitter Employees' Letter Protesting Reported Staff Cuts a 'Very Bad Idea'
Justine Musk has a message for Twitter employees who addressed her ex-husband Elon Musk in a letter about his reported plans for the company as his deal to buy it is finalized. "So that open letter from Twitter employees to their new boss was a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad...
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
‘We need to pay the bills somehow!’ Elon Musk haggles with Stephen King over verification fee after horror master blasts $20 price plan
Elon Musk haggled with Stephen King over the cost of his Twitter account in what amounted to a tacit confirmation he will hit up some of the platform's most valuable personalities. What began as a safety measure to distinguish real people from impersonators on Twitter will almost certainly become a...
Elon Musk misses the irony of the world's richest man asking people to pay him $8 a month for a Twitter blue check
Elon Musk, the world's richest person, plans to charge people $8 to be verified on Twitter. He framed it as solving a class divide, saying the "current lords & peasants system" is "bullshit." But putting a pricetag on the blue checkmark completely misses the point. Elon Musk, the world's richest...
Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'
Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
Valerie Bertinelli, Stephen King and Other Celebs React to Elon Musk’s Proposed Pay-to-Play Twitter Verification
Elon Musk has officially taken over Twitter and is already starting to roll out changes. The Tesla CEO has announced he would like to charge Twitter users a monthly fee of $7.99 to obtain a verified checkmark on the social media platform. "Get Twitter Blue if you sign up now....
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that their team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it
Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
Stephen King compares Elon Musk with a fictional character who cons friends into doing chores and charges them, following Twitter verification dispute
Stephen King likened Elon Musk to a character who cons friends into doing chores and then charges them. King referenced the protagonist in "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" by Mark Twain. King has criticized Musk for planning to charge Twitter users $8 a month to stay verified. Stephen King compared...
Elon Musk put his foot down on Twitter's $8 blue tick fee, telling users they can keep complaining but the price won't change
Elon Musk said Twitter will introduce an $8 verification fee, no matter how much users complain. Musk has drawn criticism for plans to charge users to be verified on the site. He also dismissed fears that charging for verification could lead to a rise of misinformation. Elon Musk has doubled...
Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List
Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
Elon Musk responds to Stephen King about Twitter verification charge
New Twitter owner Elon Musk replied to author Stephen King on Tuesday after the best-selling author complained about reports the company would charge a fee of $20 a month for verification. Musk said over the weekend that the verification system would be "revamped," although it remains unclear what that will...
Elon Musk Now 'Rules' Five Companies After Twitter Purchase - And He Even Brings a Sink to Twitter HQ
Elon Musk is a man that keeps sinking his money into more companies. This time, it’s Twitter, after fulfilling the original intention to buy it. Elon Musk even brings a sink to the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco to amuse himself prior to buying the company once and for all.
Elon Musk threats to 'thermonuclear name and shame' companies that paused advertising on Twitter
On Friday, Elon Musk threatened a 'thermonuclear name and shame' against companies that paused advertising on Twitter. Prior to the statement, Musk blamed pressure from activist groups for the pause on ad spending. Before the takeover, Musk promised investors Twitter wouldn't become a "free-for-all hellscape" in a letter. The chaos...
abovethelaw.com
Look At Elon Musk’s Record Rather Than His Speech If You’re Worried About Twitter Takeover
We all have talents. Some people have excellent memories. Others are phenomenal athletes. A few lucky individuals are multitalented, and have an impressive array of finely honed skills. Of course, we all have weaknesses too. Those are harder to recognize and accept. But a person who is very smart can...
Turkey's president says he wants to discuss Twitter's $8 blue tick fee with Elon Musk to see if he can avoid paying it, a report says
Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, may talk to Elon Musk about Twitter's verification fee, per ATV. Erdogan told ATV he could "carry out some diplomacy" with Musk, too. Musk has doubled down on verified users paying $8 a month for a blue tick and other features. The president of Turkey...
TechCrunch
Elon Musk’s plan to charge for Twitter verification will be a misinformation nightmare
This feature would be part of Twitter Blue, the existing subscription feature that launched last year. Musk has not been subtle about his distaste for the monthly $4.99 product, which admittedly is not very appealing to anyone beyond power users. Currently, subscribing to Twitter Blue gets you early access to some features like the edit button, as well as the ability to change the design of the Twitter app icon on your phone. You can also get ad-free access to certain news sources, as well as a feed of the most talked about articles from the people you follow, and the people they follow.
Elon Musk tells advertisers 'Twitter cannot become a free-for-all hellscape'
Elon Musk revealed more of his vision for Twitter on Thursday with a message to advertisers — a sign that his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform is moving forward ahead of a court-ordered Friday deadline to seal the deal. In a post on Twitter addressed to...
Elon Musk: Companies Choosing Not to Buy Ads With Me Is Killing Free Speech
Elon Musk revealed Friday that there had been a massive drop in Twitter revenue thanks to advertisers fleeing the company, which he blamed on unnamed "activists" who are "trying to destroy free speech in America." “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even...
Elon Musk Pulls Out Secret Weapon to Retain Advertisers
Elon Musk wants to completely change the business world. He wants to rewrite all the rulebooks and revise all the traditional norms that have governed this world so far. The billionaire hates conventions. He doesn't wear CEO titles to begin with. At Tesla (TSLA) , he calls himself "TechnoKing." At Twitter (TWTR) , which he has just acquired, he has chosen the title of "Chief Twit."
