ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Don’t lick the poison toad, National Park Service warns

By Jessica Jacoby, Nexstar Media Wire, Jocelina Joiner
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2mKU_0iz9Y7uE00

( WEHT ) – The National Park Service this week posted “ribbiting” content on social media about the dangers of licking toads.

Calling it “toad-ally terrifying,” officials said the Sonoran Desert Toad (Bufo alvarius), one of the largest toads in North America, secretes a potent toxin that experts say can make people sick if they handle the frog or get the poison in their mouths.

“As we say with most things you come across in a national park, whether it be a banana slug, unfamiliar mushroom, or a large toad with glowing eyes in the dead of night, please refrain from licking. Thank you,” the Park Service said Monday on Facebook .

Another moose sighting surprises people in New Mexico

According to The New York Times , the toxins can be strong enough to kill full-grown dogs when the toad is threatened.

The call of the huge toad, which measures almost 7 inches, sounds like a “weak, low-pitched toot, lasting less than a second,” Park Service officials said.

The amphibian, also known as the Colorado River Toad, secretes its toxin through its prominent parotoid glands, located on the back, neck, and shoulder of toads and some frogs and salamanders.

The substance in the toxins can also be crystalized and smoked as a psychedelic substance, the Times reported. It causes an intense feeling generally lasting 15 to 30 minutes compared with other such substances that can elicit hallucinations for hours, the report said.

The toads, the Times reports, have a life span reaching 20 years, though they have become threatened in places such as New Mexico, with authorities there citing factors including excessive collection of the amphibians.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Forest thinning project begins in Gila National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The forest service will soon start thinning areas of the Gila National Forest. Their focus will be Bear Creek to Signal Peak in the Silver City Ranger District. Work should start later this month. This is the first phase of the three-year project and it’s expected to take two to three months […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRQE News 13

Here’s why Powerball numbers weren’t drawn Monday night

(NEXSTAR) — If you were patiently waiting for Monday night’s Powerball numbers to be drawn, you had to wait longer than usual. The Powerball drawing wasn’t announced on time Monday night due to a technical issue, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement. The winning numbers were finally announced after 9 a.m. ET Tuesday morning.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRQE News 13

2 coaches fired, several others remain on hot seat

There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. Based on recent history there likely will be more. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRQE News 13

Suspect arrested in Pajarito Mesa murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a man responsible for a murder in the south valley. On October 27, deputies responded to a car fire on the Pajarito Mesa where they found 30-year-old Samir Rodriguez dead near a burning SUV after being shot multiple times. Detectives say 23-year-old Carlos Enrique […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho road rage suspect had kids in car

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested, accused of pulling a gun in a road rage incident with his two kids in the car. It happened on Highway 550 in Rio Rancho. The victim says he was cut off by a truck, he flashed his high beams, and that’s when the other […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Teresa Leger Fernandez beats Alexis Martinez Johnson for CD3 seat

Teresa Leger Fernandez beats Alexis Martinez Johnson for CD3 seat. Teresa Leger Fernandez beats Alexis Martinez Johnson …. Teresa Leger Fernandez beats Alexis Martinez Johnson for CD3 seat. Election results for New Mexico House seats. Election results for New Mexico House seats. Yvette Herrell, Gabe Vasquez in dead heat for...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy