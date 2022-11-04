(TNS) — Minnesota Power is planning to add more renewable energy to its mix. The Duluth-based utility company said it will add up to 700 megawatts of renewable energy — 400 megawatts of wind and 300 megawatts of solar. It's a considerable increase over the 300 megawatts of solar and wind it proposed when it first announced its plan almost two years ago.

