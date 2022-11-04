ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Augusta students build full-size electric racecars

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a special class over at Augusta Prep. Three years ago, motorsports engineering was created to spark interest in students. It’s non-calculus-based engineering. Students are designing and building electric racecars from the ground up. They already have a car ready to roll. “This is...
AUGUSTA, GA
Government Technology

OSU-Lima Makes Engineers for Manufacturing a Priority

(TNS) — There's a demand for industrial engineers in the region, with an 11 percent growth projected in those jobs by 2026. Companies are hiring. They're just not finding much out there. The Ohio State University-Lima campus hopes its new bachelor of science in engineering technology degree, which should...
LIMA, OH
WSAV News 3

Georgia, SC 2022 midterm election results

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Polls have officially closed in both Georgia and South Carolina on Election Day, however, as long as you’ve been in line before 7 p.m., you can still cast a ballot. Results will begin to trickle in as we wait patiently to see who voters have chosen to take office. View the […]
GEORGIA STATE
Government Technology

Rural Missouri Schools to Get $22M for Electric Buses

(TNS) — Twenty-seven rural Missouri school districts won nearly $22 million in funding this year through the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus rebate program to replace fuel-powered school buses with electric ones. Another district, East Prairie R-II, in Missouri's Bootheel region, will be able to acquire a propane-powered bus.
MISSOURI STATE
WRDW-TV

Feds bust drug ring spanning from CSRA to Caribbean

STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants with involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy spanning the reached all the way to the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride, investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces identified drug trafficking operations in Richmond, Burke, Bulloch,...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Feds break up South Georgia drug ring

A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in South Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond, and Tattnall counties dating back to January 2016....
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Augusta, Aiken residents named as defendants in illegal firearm possession charges by U.S. Attorney’s office

GEORGIA (WJBF) – The U.S. Attorney Southern District of Georgia’s office has named several Augusta and Aiken, South Carolina residents as defendants who will be facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. According to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes, these indicted cases are a part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation, which is in […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia governor election results | County by county map

ATLANTA — UPDATE: NBC News projects Gov. Brian Kemp will win this race. The polls closed in Georgia in all but a few precincts at 7 p.m. on Election Night, and now election observers are watching as results flow in for races such as governor, U.S. Senate and more.
GEORGIA STATE
Government Technology

Minnesota Utility Plans Aggressive Renewable Energy Expansion

(TNS) — Minnesota Power is planning to add more renewable energy to its mix. The Duluth-based utility company said it will add up to 700 megawatts of renewable energy — 400 megawatts of wind and 300 megawatts of solar. It's a considerable increase over the 300 megawatts of solar and wind it proposed when it first announced its plan almost two years ago.
MINNESOTA STATE
WSAV News 3

6 defendants face federal charges over illegal firearm possession

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Six defendants are among several facing federal charges that include illegal possession of firearms. The charges follow separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Recent actions in the U.S. District Court also include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases […]
SAVANNAH, GA
NBC News

In Georgia’s midterms, a slow-burning health care crisis takes a back seat to the economy

Georgia Democrats are trying to motivate voters on health care after a spate of hospital closures, GOP policies limiting Medicaid, abortion restrictions and rising medical costs. But even reliable Democratic voters with pressing medical needs are still grappling with economic worries, raising questions about how far health care issues can go in turning out the base or in driving independents and nonvoters toward Democrats.
GEORGIA STATE

