WRDW-TV
Augusta students build full-size electric racecars
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a special class over at Augusta Prep. Three years ago, motorsports engineering was created to spark interest in students. It’s non-calculus-based engineering. Students are designing and building electric racecars from the ground up. They already have a car ready to roll. “This is...
Government Technology
OSU-Lima Makes Engineers for Manufacturing a Priority
(TNS) — There's a demand for industrial engineers in the region, with an 11 percent growth projected in those jobs by 2026. Companies are hiring. They're just not finding much out there. The Ohio State University-Lima campus hopes its new bachelor of science in engineering technology degree, which should...
Georgia, SC 2022 midterm election results
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Polls have officially closed in both Georgia and South Carolina on Election Day, however, as long as you’ve been in line before 7 p.m., you can still cast a ballot. Results will begin to trickle in as we wait patiently to see who voters have chosen to take office. View the […]
Government Technology
Rural Missouri Schools to Get $22M for Electric Buses
(TNS) — Twenty-seven rural Missouri school districts won nearly $22 million in funding this year through the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus rebate program to replace fuel-powered school buses with electric ones. Another district, East Prairie R-II, in Missouri's Bootheel region, will be able to acquire a propane-powered bus.
WRDW-TV
Feds bust drug ring spanning from CSRA to Caribbean
STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants with involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy spanning the reached all the way to the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride, investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces identified drug trafficking operations in Richmond, Burke, Bulloch,...
Kemp, Abrams fight Round 2 in Georgia’s race for governor
ATLANTA — One of the biggest races on the ballot Tuesday is the race for governor. Gov. Brian Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, could clinch another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party.
Feds break up South Georgia drug ring
A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in South Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond, and Tattnall counties dating back to January 2016....
Amendment 2 on the Georgia ballot | What is it and what does it do?
GEORGIA, USA — An item on Tuesday's ballot could help victims of natural disasters move forward. It's been over a year and a half after a tornado tore through Newnan. Families are still feeling the damage of the disaster as they rebuild their houses. Dean Jackson and his family...
wabe.org
Groups find ways to hand out free food and water near Georgia polls despite voting law prohibitions
Early Tuesday Cameron Britt stood in the corner of a parking lot across from the Metropolitan Library in Southwest Atlanta, talking into a bullhorn aimed at voters and telling them about free food. “You know what I’m excited about? Free coffee and doughnuts,” he says. Behind him a...
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold at Georgia Publix in Saturday’s drawing
ATLANTA — For the second jackpot drawing in a row, a $1 million ticket was sold at a Georgia Publix. According to the Georgia lottery, that ticket in Saturday night’s drawing was purchased at a Publix in Evans, Georgia. In Wednesday’s drawing, one of the winners bought their...
Augusta, Aiken residents named as defendants in illegal firearm possession charges by U.S. Attorney’s office
GEORGIA (WJBF) – The U.S. Attorney Southern District of Georgia’s office has named several Augusta and Aiken, South Carolina residents as defendants who will be facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. According to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes, these indicted cases are a part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation, which is in […]
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia governor election results | County by county map
ATLANTA — UPDATE: NBC News projects Gov. Brian Kemp will win this race. The polls closed in Georgia in all but a few precincts at 7 p.m. on Election Night, and now election observers are watching as results flow in for races such as governor, U.S. Senate and more.
WJCL
Georgia Election Results: Secretary of State, Attorney General, Lt. Governor and more
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Georgia Secretary of State campaigns in Glennville. In addition to governor and senator, there are many top Georgia seats on the line in 2022. Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is challenged by Democrat Bee Nguyen. More Georgia results:. Additionally, Democrat Jen...
Food Stamps Schedule: Georgia Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Georgia's SNAP benefits, which boost the food budgets of eligible, low-income households, are paid on the same schedule every month, including November. The Georgia Division of Family & Children...
Government Technology
Minnesota Utility Plans Aggressive Renewable Energy Expansion
(TNS) — Minnesota Power is planning to add more renewable energy to its mix. The Duluth-based utility company said it will add up to 700 megawatts of renewable energy — 400 megawatts of wind and 300 megawatts of solar. It's a considerable increase over the 300 megawatts of solar and wind it proposed when it first announced its plan almost two years ago.
Augusta commissioners call cuts to balance new spending requests in proposed budget
for Augusta commissioners the devil has been in the details in their attempt to come to an agreement on a balance budget before the November 15th deadline
WJCL
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Early voting begins in Georgia. There are several seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters will be able...
$2 BILLION Powerball drawing delayed by technical issue, but it wasn’t because of Georgia
ATLANTA — Powerball delayed its historic $2.04 billion drawing Monday night because of a technical issue with lottery data. Powerball officials posted the drawing on its YouTube page around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. Powerball requires all 48 lotteries that participate to submit their sales and play data prior to...
6 defendants face federal charges over illegal firearm possession
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Six defendants are among several facing federal charges that include illegal possession of firearms. The charges follow separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Recent actions in the U.S. District Court also include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases […]
In Georgia’s midterms, a slow-burning health care crisis takes a back seat to the economy
Georgia Democrats are trying to motivate voters on health care after a spate of hospital closures, GOP policies limiting Medicaid, abortion restrictions and rising medical costs. But even reliable Democratic voters with pressing medical needs are still grappling with economic worries, raising questions about how far health care issues can go in turning out the base or in driving independents and nonvoters toward Democrats.
