Tulsa’s Lead Slips Late in 73-70 Loss to Oregon State
Box Score (PDF) | Season Stats (PDF) –– The University of Tulsa men's basketball team saw its 16-point halftime lead slip away as Oregon State came from behind to beat the Golden Hurricane 73-70 in the season opener at Gill Coliseum late Monday night. The Hurricane had a look...
GAME NOTES: THE MEMPHIS GAME
TULSA (3-6, 1-4 AAC) vs. MEMPHIS (4-5, 2-4 AAC) Thursday, Nov. 10, 6:30 pm (CT) Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (58,318), Memphis, Tenn. Career Record: 41-52 (8 years) Career Record: 18-17 (3 years) MEM Record: same. THE STORYLINES . . . • Tulsa is in its 126th season of football...
Defensive Effort Leads Tulsa Over Alcorn State 82-33
Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa held Alcorn State to just 16.1 percent shooting from the field and the Golden Hurricane defeated the Lady Braves 82-33 at home Monday. The Golden Hurricane (1-0) had three players score in double figures, led by Temira Poindexter, who had 16 points. Maddie Bittle added 14 points and four assists and Maya Mayberry helped out with 14 points and five assists.
Cassaday Named To American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll
IRVING, Texas — Senior outside hitter Kayley Cassaday was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll, announced by the league Monday. Cassaday, from Overland Park, Kan., receives her fourth Weekly Honor Roll selection this year after a productive weekend as Tulsa's go-to hitter. She accumulated 113 total attacks over the weekend, and in the win over Temple (9-16, 3-11 AAC) on Friday, she registered 24 total kills and only one error in 52 total attacks to garner a .442 hitting percentage. She also chipped in 10 digs to earn her seventh double-double this year.
Tulsa Volleyball Drops 3-1 Decision To ECU
GREENVILLE, N.C. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team lost 3-1 (19-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-25) to the East Carolina Pirates (9-17, 4-10 AAC) Sunday on the road in Greenville. The loss dropped the Golden Hurricane's record to 11-14 overall and 4-9 in American Athletic Conference play. Tulsa was led...
Tulsa Men’s Basketball Opens Season at Oregon State
GAME #1: TULSA (0-0, 0-0 AAC) at Oregon State (0-0 0-0 Pac-12) Date/Time: Monday • Nov. 7, 2022 • 11:00 p.m. (CT) Gill Coliseum (9,301) • Corvallis, Ore. Tulsa – Eric Konkol (Wisconsin-Eau Claire '00), 1st Season. Oregon State - Wayne Tinkle (Montana, '05), 9th Season.
Montgomery Radio Show Monday
TULSA, Okla. –– — ThePhilip Montgomery Radio Show airs Monday on Big Country 99.5 FM, KXBL Radio, live from the RibCrib Restaurant at 16th and Harvard Avenue. Montgomery will preview Thursday night's road game against the Memphis Tigers. Rick Couri and Jeremie Poplin will co-host the show with Coach Montgomery.
Tulsa, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Oklahoma Lottery looking for two winners of $100,000 Powerball Lottery
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Lottery is looking for not just one, but TWO Oklahoma Powerball Winners. The prize for the two ticket winners is both for $100,000. The Oklahoma Lottery says one ticket was sold at Love's in Tecumseh and the other QuikTrip in Muskogee. For more...
Two $100,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Muskogee, Tecumseh
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Though the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in California, two Oklahomans won smaller prizes. According to the Oklahoma Lottery, two $100,000 tickets were purchased before the drawing. The first was bought at a Love’s in Tecumseh. The second was bought at a QuikTrip...
100 Black Men of Tulsa hosts membership drive
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa chapter of a national organization is hoping to recruit local men to mentor kids. 100 Black Men of Tulsa hosted a membership drive on Saturday. David Harris, the President of 100 Black Men of Tulsa said they are focused on building and developing community with a focus on north Tulsa.
Tulsa police arrest two for grand larceny
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested two people after they allegedly stole $1,200 in merchandise before running from officers. Monday evening, officers responded to a Dollar General near 41st and Garnett for a larceny in progress. As police arrived, a driver in a silver Ford Taurus...
Tulsa police investigate shooting near 21st and Garnett
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near 21st and Garnett. On Sunday night, police were seen at a shopping center near 21st and South 101st East Ave. Police said a woman was shot but was still alive after the shooting. They also said they don’t think...
TPD: 2 teens arrested, multiple others detained after shots fired in south Tulsa
On Saturday around 8:45 p.m., officers received calls of fights and teens pointing firearms in the parking lots of the Wu Hot and Red Lobster near 71st and Memorial.
U.S. Attorney says Tulsa police tipped them off to dramatic rise in catalytic converter thefts
TULSA, Okla. — Federal authorities say local law enforcement played an important role in spurring a federal investigation into an alleged catalytic converter theft ring spanning multiple states. U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson for the Northern District of Oklahoma said that when people hear about a catalytic converter theft ring,...
Man Killed In Overnight Crash In Tulsa
Tulsa Police are investigating after one person was killed in an overnight crash near East 41st Street and South 145th East Avenue. Tulsa Police say a woman who witnessed the crash, at around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, helped officers piece together what exactly happened. According to Police, a woman was...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol pulls over out of state driver going 109 MPH
OKLAHOMA (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down. A trooper pulled over a driver going 109 MPH on the Turner Turnpike just east of Sapulpa. "The driver of the Acura was from Delaware and apologized for his speed and said 'wow' when he saw the ticket price - $379," the Oklahoma Highway Patrol wrote on Facebook.
Exclusive: Wife of death row inmate speaks out after her husband receives second stay of execution
TULSA, Okla. — The wife of an Oklahoma death row inmate told FOX23 she’s relieved and hopeful after her husband was granted a second stay of execution by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Last week, Stitt pushed back the execution date of Richard Glossip for a second time. Glossip said he’s innocent of the murder he’s been convicted of. His wife, Lea Glossip, told FOX23 she and her husband are breathing a sigh a relief.
Tulsa Police: Shots fired in Saint Francis Hospital parking lot
Police: Shots fired in Saint Francis Hospital parking lot, man tried ramming security officers with vehicle
Mayor Bynum shows support for midtown donut shop after vandalism
TULSA, Okla. — The Mayor of Tulsa showed his support for a midtown donut shop that recently had a Molotov cocktail thrown through their window. On Oct. 15, the Donut Hole, near 31st and Peoria, hosted an event where drag queens served customers donuts. After the event, the owner...
