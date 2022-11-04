IRVING, Texas — Senior outside hitter Kayley Cassaday was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll, announced by the league Monday. Cassaday, from Overland Park, Kan., receives her fourth Weekly Honor Roll selection this year after a productive weekend as Tulsa's go-to hitter. She accumulated 113 total attacks over the weekend, and in the win over Temple (9-16, 3-11 AAC) on Friday, she registered 24 total kills and only one error in 52 total attacks to garner a .442 hitting percentage. She also chipped in 10 digs to earn her seventh double-double this year.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO