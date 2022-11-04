ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Looking back on a mercurial hurricane season

By Staff and wire report
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ANTZO_0iz9Uf4500
The 2022 hurricane season has not yet ended and the current storm statistics are very similar to predictions issued by NOAA earlier in the year in August.

LUMBERTON — The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season will end on Nov. 30.

So far, it’s been a season of surprises, with the bad far outweighing the good, with the initial forecasts for an above-average season eventually proving more correct than the public hoped that the season’s initial gentleness would persist into the holidays.

“While the season officially ends on Nov 30th,” said Steven Pfaff of NOAA, “most Carolina tropical storm and hurricane activity is focused from early Aug through the middle of October.”

“Fortunately our area did not see any large scale impacts from storms this season - mainly minor impacts from Ian at the end of September.” said Pfaff.

The 2022 hurricane season began Wednesday, June 1.On Aug. 4 National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook.

The Season Outlook estimated a 60% chance of an above-normal hurricane season, a 30% chance of a near-normal hurricane season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal hurricane season, with 14-20 named storms, six to ten hurricanes, and three to five major hurricanes.

On Nov. 4 the ongoing hurricane season consisted of 13 total storms, seven hurricanes, and two major hurricanes, closely matching NOAA’s August predictions.

The NOAA predictions were initially not supported by the weather itself, as the hurricane season was relatively quiet at the beginning. June and July were uneventful, and August and September, usually at the peak of hurricane activity, were not very active.

The first hurricane of the season was Hurricane Danielle. Danielle didn’t come close to touching the American coastline or the Caribbean, but did cause rain on Portugal and Spain.

According NOAA, Danielle weakened into a tropical storm, possibly because of the cyclone’s slow motion upwelling cold water underneath.

Hurricane Danielle was followed by Hurricane Earl. Earl exemplified the unexpected placidity of the early 2022 hurricane season when NOAA forecast it would become powerful, but did not reach the level of danger it was forecast to wreak.

The third hurricane, Fiona, struck Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, but it was Hurricane Ian that destroyed the hurricane season’s calm.

Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4, according to NOAA, after forming on Sept. 23 in the central Caribbean. It was the strongest Sept. hurricane in the area since Hurricane Felix in 2007.

The storm left much of Cuba without power, as reported by the Cuban government’s media, and hit Florida, South Carolina, and eventually North Carolina. Ian savaged Florida, and NOAA stated the storm knocked out power to more than four million people.

According to NOAA, even as a tropical storm Ian unleashed 15-17 inches of rain on some parts of Florida. Ian returned to hurricane status when it struck South Carolina, being the first hurricane to impact the state in six years.

When it impacted North Carolina, Hurricane Ian caused numerous power outages. The total damage estimated listed on the NOAA website was given at $47 billion, and the combined total of deaths in Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina was given at 87.

The next hurricane, Julia, was not as strong, but continued to demolish the season’s early calm, with Central America enduring rain and the resultant flash floods. According to NOAA, the storm also caused swells near Jamaica and the Central American coast, among other areas, which were also described as life-threatening.

There are two relatively weak Category 1 storms simmering in the Atlantic as the season draws to a close, Hurricanes Lisa and Martin, but if there is an overall lesson to be learned from the 2022 hurricane season, it is even when things are looking up, circumstances can suddenly and easily take a turn for the worse.

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Storm Surge And Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For The Florida East Coast

Location 415 miles ENE of The Northwestern Bahamas. At 1000 PM EST (0300 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Nicole was located near latitude 27.0 North, longitude 71.1 West. The storm is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight. A turn toward the west or west-southwest is forecast to begin on Tuesday, and that motion should continue through early Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday and Tuesday night, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida Wednesday night.
FLORIDA STATE
People

2 Rare November Hurricanes Formed in the Atlantic — And Another Storm Could Be on the Way

Hurricane Lisa made landfall in Belize on Wednesday as Hurricane Martin gathered steam in the Northern Atlantic Hurricane season may officially be winding down, but this week, there have been two storms in the Atlantic, with another storm system developing. On Wednesday, Hurricane Lisa made landfall as a Category 1 storm in Belize, the same day Hurricane Martin was upgraded to hurricane status, marking the third time in history that two simultaneous hurricanes were recorded in the Atlantic in November, according to USA Today. Lisa, which was downgraded...
Tyler Mc.

National Hurricane Center Tracking Hurricane Lisa In The Atlantic Ocean

We are currently in the last month of Atlantic hurricane season, so as time goes on the odds of a new hurricane or tropical storm forming in the Atlantic Ocean should slowly go down and more people will be able to breathe a sign of relief. This is the good news a lot of people might have been looking for, but there is some bad news: there is currently another hurricane that is moving around the Atlantic Ocean!
natureworldnews.com

Strengthening Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 Soaks Puerto Rico, Might be Hurricane Lisa

Gaining strength, potential tropical cyclone 15 is soaking Puerto Rico. It may develop into Hurricane Lisa, according to experts. On Halloween, a tropical disturbance tracked in the central Caribbean Sea is forecast to intensify into 2022 Atlantic hurricane season's 12th named storm of the as it approaches parts of Central America as a hurricane.
iheart.com

Tropical Storm Nicole Nears Hurricane Strength As It Approaches Florida

Tropical Storm Nicole was reported to be near hurricane strength as it moved toward Florida early Wednesday (November 9) morning, NBC News reports. The tropical storm was reported to be about 290 miles east of West Palm Beach, migrating west-southwest at 11 MPH with maximum sustained winds of 70 MPH -- just short of Category 1 hurricane status -- and is all but assured to strengthen into yet another hurricane to make landfall in the area, according to the National Hurricane Center.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Nicole to Soak Florida Tonight, Multiple Warnings and Watches Issued

Tonight, Hurricane Nicole is forecast to soak Florida, prompting multiple warnings and watches to be issued by the National Weather Service for the affected regions. The mid-Atlantic and Northeast will also be affected by Nicole's effects, which will include sustained coastal flooding, high surf, beach erosion, strong winds, heavy rain, and tornadoes. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a hurricane in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Hurricane Season Isn't Over

By FleurDeOdile - Created by FleurDeOdile using WikiProject Tropical cyclones/Tracks. The background. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
FLORIDA STATE
Tammy Emineth

Tips on How to Prepare Your Home for Hurricane Season

As our world heats up, predictions show that the upcoming hurricane season could be abnormally active. Having a storm plan in place is an essential part of living in a hurricane-prone area, for the safety of your family and your home. Continue to read to find out how to prepare your home for hurricane season to help protect yourself from costly home claims.
AccuWeather

New tropical threat on course for Bahamas, storm-weary Florida

While November marks the final month of the Atlantic hurricane season, AccuWeather forecasters say the season will refuse to end quietly. A tropical rainstorm located just north of the Caribbean can strengthen and become better organized this week before heading for the Bahamas, the United States and even Atlantic Canada.
FLORIDA STATE
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy