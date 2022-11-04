Looking back on a mercurial hurricane season

The 2022 hurricane season has not yet ended and the current storm statistics are very similar to predictions issued by NOAA earlier in the year in August.

LUMBERTON — The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season will end on Nov. 30.

So far, it’s been a season of surprises, with the bad far outweighing the good, with the initial forecasts for an above-average season eventually proving more correct than the public hoped that the season’s initial gentleness would persist into the holidays.

“While the season officially ends on Nov 30th,” said Steven Pfaff of NOAA, “most Carolina tropical storm and hurricane activity is focused from early Aug through the middle of October.”

“Fortunately our area did not see any large scale impacts from storms this season - mainly minor impacts from Ian at the end of September.” said Pfaff.

The 2022 hurricane season began Wednesday, June 1.On Aug. 4 National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook.

The Season Outlook estimated a 60% chance of an above-normal hurricane season, a 30% chance of a near-normal hurricane season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal hurricane season, with 14-20 named storms, six to ten hurricanes, and three to five major hurricanes.

On Nov. 4 the ongoing hurricane season consisted of 13 total storms, seven hurricanes, and two major hurricanes, closely matching NOAA’s August predictions.

The NOAA predictions were initially not supported by the weather itself, as the hurricane season was relatively quiet at the beginning. June and July were uneventful, and August and September, usually at the peak of hurricane activity, were not very active.

The first hurricane of the season was Hurricane Danielle. Danielle didn’t come close to touching the American coastline or the Caribbean, but did cause rain on Portugal and Spain.

According NOAA, Danielle weakened into a tropical storm, possibly because of the cyclone’s slow motion upwelling cold water underneath.

Hurricane Danielle was followed by Hurricane Earl. Earl exemplified the unexpected placidity of the early 2022 hurricane season when NOAA forecast it would become powerful, but did not reach the level of danger it was forecast to wreak.

The third hurricane, Fiona, struck Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, but it was Hurricane Ian that destroyed the hurricane season’s calm.

Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4, according to NOAA, after forming on Sept. 23 in the central Caribbean. It was the strongest Sept. hurricane in the area since Hurricane Felix in 2007.

The storm left much of Cuba without power, as reported by the Cuban government’s media, and hit Florida, South Carolina, and eventually North Carolina. Ian savaged Florida, and NOAA stated the storm knocked out power to more than four million people.

According to NOAA, even as a tropical storm Ian unleashed 15-17 inches of rain on some parts of Florida. Ian returned to hurricane status when it struck South Carolina, being the first hurricane to impact the state in six years.

When it impacted North Carolina, Hurricane Ian caused numerous power outages. The total damage estimated listed on the NOAA website was given at $47 billion, and the combined total of deaths in Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina was given at 87.

The next hurricane, Julia, was not as strong, but continued to demolish the season’s early calm, with Central America enduring rain and the resultant flash floods. According to NOAA, the storm also caused swells near Jamaica and the Central American coast, among other areas, which were also described as life-threatening.

There are two relatively weak Category 1 storms simmering in the Atlantic as the season draws to a close, Hurricanes Lisa and Martin, but if there is an overall lesson to be learned from the 2022 hurricane season, it is even when things are looking up, circumstances can suddenly and easily take a turn for the worse.