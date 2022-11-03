Halloween has come and gone, but Jennifer Garner’s “costume” is relevant all day, every day, especially if you’re a mom-on-the-go. Garner is relatable! She’s real! And she’s always down to make fun of herself, so it’s fitting she recently dressed up as “late-for-the-bus-mom,” opting for two or, well, three things every parent always has within close reach: a bathrobe (Garner’s takes it a step further with her monogrammed initials on the front), a cup of coffee, and last but certainly not least, a pair of Ugg boots, which leads us to the most important takeaway from Garner’s recent look. Uggs are the unofficial shoe of every Hollywood mom, backed by big names like Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, and Reese Witherspoon, and it’s easy to see why.

2 DAYS AGO