BBC
Nigel Pearson: Bristol City manager says players 'copped out' after EFL Cup exit
Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson said some of his players are not showing enough "moral fibre" after they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup. The Robins were beaten 3-1 at home by League One side Lincoln City. They conceded twice in the first 15 minutes and went 3-0 down...
England have not had easy ride in Rugby League World Cup, says Shaun Wane
Shaun Wane has rubbished the suggestion that the Rugby League World Cup has been structured in favour England as his side prepare to face Samoa in the semi-finals, with either Australia or New Zealand to come for the winners
