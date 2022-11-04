Read full article on original website
Controversial rezoning question awaits Edmond residents on election day
The rezoning of a piece of property near I-35 and Memorial is in the balance, even though the property owner doesn’t want it to be rezoned anymore.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Oct. 27-Nov. 4
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 27-Nov. 4 include:. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, Ponca City, possession of CDS and paraphernalia. Jonathon Basler, 37, domestic assault and battery by strangulation. William Joe Bookout, 32, Ponca City, public intoxication. Caleb...
FOX23 Exclusive: Pawnee County Undersheriff speaks ahead of embezzlement charges
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Pawnee County Undersheriff is speaking out about allegations of embezzlement before the District Attorney (DA) files charges Tuesday morning. Undersheriff Nick Mahoney is accused of driving his Pawnee County-issued patrol car to an off-duty security job in Tulsa and having the county cover the cost of gas. Mahoney told FOX23 this was standard practice in their department, and many other departments across the state. He also said he had no idea this was a crime.
oklahomawatch.org
Oklahoma City Charter School Leader Opposes District Bond, But Quietly Obtained a Bond For His School
Santa Fe South Charter School’s Chris Brewster is one of the most vocal critics of a $955 million bond proposal on the Nov. 8 election ballot for Oklahoma City Public Schools. Yet, a county board approved a bond this spring to fund buildings at the charter school where he is superintendent, documents show.
yukonprogressnews.com
Hearing next week in Canadian County cash seizure case
Some 18 months after the case was filed, a court hearing is set next week on two men’s challenge to the Canadian County District Attorney’s application to seize $131,500 in U.S. currency. The funds were confiscated from New Mexico’s Weichuan Liu and Nang Thai in April 2021 by...
Exclusive: Wife of death row inmate speaks out after her husband receives second stay of execution
TULSA, Okla. — The wife of an Oklahoma death row inmate told FOX23 she’s relieved and hopeful after her husband was granted a second stay of execution by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Last week, Stitt pushed back the execution date of Richard Glossip for a second time. Glossip said he’s innocent of the murder he’s been convicted of. His wife, Lea Glossip, told FOX23 she and her husband are breathing a sigh a relief.
Former Oklahoma police chief pleads guilty to federal charge
A Canadian County man and former police chief has pleaded guilty to illegally receiving a weapon while under indictment.
‘That’s really not fair’: Residents question FEMA funding claims and why Logan Co. Commissioner’s road paved before others
Several Logan County residents say they're fed up with the roads in their community, but the District 1 Commissioner allegedly told them there are other roads to tend to before theirs - and it seems the road to his home happened to be on that list.
Oklahoma man sentenced to 8 years for illegal firearm possession
An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to serve 96 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.
Oklahoma Transportation Official Asks Judge To Dismiss Subpoena In Turnpike Transparency Lawsuit
An Oklahoma transportation official, an engineering company, a public relations company, and two staffers of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority all asked a judge to dismiss subpoenas for deposition in a lawsuit concerning government transparency. Engineering consultants Poe & Associates, Jones Public Relations, the OTA, and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation...
Killin’ it with love: Oklahoma pest control specialist to offer free services to those in need
After a run in with a Warr Acres woman and her family who were suffering from a bed bug infestation but couldn't afford to have it professionally sprayed, a local pest control specialist has created a non profit organization aimed at helping those in similar situations.
KOCO
Oklahoma police search for thieves who cashed in on lottery tickets
OKLAHOMA CITY — As much of the country focuses on trying to with the Powerball jackpot, Oklahoma police want to find the thieves who cashed in on the lottery. Oklahoma City police investigators have connected the same two suspects with four different cases of stealing lottery tickets, with one case at a gas station on Southwest 29th Street.
Police searching for armed bank robber in Oklahoma City
Officials say the robbery took about two minutes before the suspect took off in a red Jeep Renegade.
Central Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Hides Tragic, Haunted History
There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
1600kush.com
Homicide trial ordered in head-on collision on Highway 177 north of Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 20-year-old Stillwater man accused of drunk driving in a fatal head-on collision on Highway 177 three miles north of Stillwater at 3:19 am on Feb. 20 was ordered to stand trial on a first-degree manslaughter charge at the close of a preliminary hearing last week.
Oklahoma event center hits event record
An Oklahoma event center breaks its biggest event record since 2013!
chickashatoday.com
FORMER WATONGA POLICE CHIEF PLEADS GUILTY TO ILLEGAL RECEIPT OF A FIREARM WHILE UNDER INDICTMENT
OKLAHOMA CITY – Earlier this week, WILLIAM SHAWN KAYS, 39, of Mustang, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to one felony count of illegal receipt of a firearm by a person under indictment, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. Federal law prohibits those under felony indictment from receiving firearms and ammunition. On...
KOCO
Large marijuana operation busted by state agents, deputies in Noble County
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A large marijuana operation was busted by state agents and deputies in Noble County. KOCO 5 has told you about the ongoing effort to crack down on illegal operations in Oklahoma. The state said these grows hurt legitimate businesses that follow the rules. State agents...
Nephew arrested after uncle found dead at rural Cleveland Co. home
A Cleveland County man is locked up Thursday after he was accused of killing his uncle. However, right now, what led up to the killing is a mystery.
OKC VeloCity
Adventure awaits just north of OKC
There are lots of great opportunities just outside Oklahoma City you can visit with a one-day road trip that will bring you unexpected adventures. Check out attractions in these three cities that are just a short ride away!. Stillwater. Just an hour away, Stillwater is home to Oklahoma State University...
