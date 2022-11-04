ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Don’t lick the poison toad, National Park Service warns

By Jessica Jacoby, Nexstar Media Wire, Jocelina Joiner
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B6Gdj_0iz9AOXe00

( WEHT ) – The National Park Service this week posted “ribbiting” content on social media about the dangers of licking toads.

Calling it “toad-ally terrifying,” officials said the Sonoran Desert Toad (Bufo alvarius), one of the largest toads in North America, secretes a potent toxin that experts say can make people sick if they handle the frog or get the poison in their mouths.

“As we say with most things you come across in a national park, whether it be a banana slug, unfamiliar mushroom, or a large toad with glowing eyes in the dead of night, please refrain from licking. Thank you,” the Park Service said Monday on Facebook .

According to The New York Times , the toxins can be strong enough to kill full-grown dogs when the toad is threatened.

The call of the huge toad, which measures almost 7 inches, sounds like a “weak, low-pitched toot, lasting less than a second,” Park Service officials said.

Rare toad fight similar to landmark endangered species case

The amphibian, also known as the Colorado River Toad, secretes its toxin through its prominent parotoid glands, located on the back, neck, and shoulder of toads and some frogs and salamanders.

The substance in the toxins can also be crystalized and smoked as a psychedelic substance, the Times reported. It causes an intense feeling generally lasting 15 to 30 minutes compared with other such substances that can elicit hallucinations for hours, the report said.

The toads, the Times reports, have a life span reaching 20 years, though they have become threatened in places such as New Mexico, with authorities there citing factors including excessive collection of the amphibians.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Body discovered in Cazenovia Creek

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police say a body was discovered Saturday. Police say they responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. where a body had been discovered floating in Cazenovia Creek near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive. Police say that they helped removed the body from the water and an autopsy will […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

John Fetterman declares victory in Pennsylvania Senate race over Dr. Oz

(WHTM) – Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has declared victory in the Pennsylvania United States Senate. Multiple national media outlets have also declared Fetterman the projected winner in the race over Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. “It’s official. I will be the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania,” said Fetterman on Twitter at 12:57 a.m. “We bet […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 8 WROC

Monitors say 9 killed in Syria shelling of tent settlements

IDLIB, SYRIA (AP) — Syrian government forces shelled tent settlements housing families displaced by the country’s conflict in the rebel-held northwest early Sunday, killing at least nine people and wounding dozens, opposition war monitors and first responders said. Idlib is the last major rebel-held stronghold in Syria. The truce has been repeatedly violated over the […]
News 8 WROC

Judge suspends several NY gun rules amid legal challenge

A federal judge on Monday issued a temporary injunction suspending parts of New York’s new gun restrictions while members of the advocacy group Gun Owners of America press ahead with their legal challenge against the rules.  U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby agreed in a Monday filing to put a pause on enforcement for parts of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy