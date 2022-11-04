ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Don’t lick the poison toad, National Park Service warns

By Jessica Jacoby, Nexstar Media Wire, Jocelina Joiner
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z7Xvw_0iz966hM00

( WEHT ) – The National Park Service this week posted “ribbiting” content on social media about the dangers of licking toads.

Calling it “toad-ally terrifying,” officials said the Sonoran Desert Toad (Bufo alvarius), one of the largest toads in North America, secretes a potent toxin that experts say can make people sick if they handle the frog or get the poison in their mouths.

“As we say with most things you come across in a national park, whether it be a banana slug, unfamiliar mushroom, or a large toad with glowing eyes in the dead of night, please refrain from licking. Thank you,” the Park Service said Monday on Facebook .

According to The New York Times , the toxins can be strong enough to kill full-grown dogs when the toad is threatened.

The call of the huge toad, which measures almost 7 inches, sounds like a “weak, low-pitched toot, lasting less than a second,” Park Service officials said.

Rare toad fight similar to landmark endangered species case

The amphibian, also known as the Colorado River Toad, secretes its toxin through its prominent parotoid glands, located on the back, neck, and shoulder of toads and some frogs and salamanders.

The substance in the toxins can also be crystalized and smoked as a psychedelic substance, the Times reported. It causes an intense feeling generally lasting 15 to 30 minutes compared with other such substances that can elicit hallucinations for hours, the report said.

The toads, the Times reports, have a life span reaching 20 years, though they have become threatened in places such as New Mexico, with authorities there citing factors including excessive collection of the amphibians.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Juarez Police: Young woman found deceased, tied up in sewer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to Juarez poilce, two women were found dead Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to police, a youing woman was found tied up and wrapped in a blanket within a sewer. Another woman was shot and killed in a neighborhood located in South Juarez. The identity of the vicitms are unknown. […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Live updates: 2022 Midterm Election Results

Democrats to take key Senate race in New Hampshire Trump-styled Republican Don Bolduc is projected to have fallen short in his bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in a race that could signal the former president’s viability with voters two years after he left office. New Hampshire is one of the closely contested Senate […]
GEORGIA STATE
KTSM

UPDATE: Driver involved in deadly hit-and-run identified, arrested

UPDATE: The driver of the hit and run crash early Sunday morning on I-10 near the Dallas exit has been arrested and charged with Accident Involving Death. An anonymous tip to the Special Traffic Investigations Unit, led to the discovery of the vehicle and the driver who was identified as 42-year-old Hector Octavio Saenz. He […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Teenager missing in Las Cruces has been located.

11/8/22 UPDATE: Las Cruces Police department says 16-year-old Cassie Pawley-Cano has been located, and thanks those who helped share information on this case. No other information on her disappearance, how or when she was found was provided. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl who […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

‘Mattress Mack’ takes home $75 million on World Series bets

(NEXSTAR) — The Houston Astros World Series win was a great accomplishment for the team and the city, but for Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, it was especially rewarding. According to Forbes, McIngvale put down $10 million in bets on the Astros to win the World Series. Not long after, the Astros […]
HOUSTON, TX
KTSM

First Gen Z member elected to Congress

Democratic nominee Maxwell Frost is projected to win election in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, becoming the first Generation Z member in Congress. The Associated Press called the race soon after polls closed in Florida on Tuesday. Frost, 25, takes the seat vacated by Rep. Val Demings (D), who launched a Senate bid in Florida. After […]
FLORIDA STATE
KTSM

DOJ to monitor voting sites in 24 states for federal law compliance

The Justice Department announced on Monday that it would monitor election sites in 24 different states around the country on Tuesday to ensure compliance with voting rights laws. “Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections in the field in jurisdictions around the country to […]
GEORGIA STATE
KTSM

KTSM

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy