AUSTIN, Texas - Daylight Saving Time ended Sunday with the clocks going back one hour, but what does that do to everyone's health?. The U.S. is one of only a handful of countries that actually has Daylight Saving Time, and experts say changing our clocks twice a year isn't exactly the best thing for our health. The National Institutes of Health found 150,000 Americans experience physical health problems associated with the time change.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO