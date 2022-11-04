Read full article on original website
School districts boost measures to prevent fentanyl use in students in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
Area school districts are prioritizing efforts to reduce the use of fentanyl among students. (Courtesy Drug Enforcement Administration) Following a record year for overdose deaths in Travis County and the recent deaths of four students from fentanyl overdoses in Hays CISD, local school districts and organizations are taking steps to keep students and staff alike safe from overdoses.
Which Central Texas schools are closed on Election Day?
Election Day is this Tuesday, and a handful of Central Texas school districts have canceled classes for the day.
New Comal ISD Superintendent to Meet with Canyon Lake Parents Thursday
Comal ISD’s new Supterintendent Dr. John Chapman will introduce himself to parents and guardians of Canyon Lake students at a Feeder Pattern Meeting from 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday at Canyon Lake High School, 8555 FM 32, Fischer. Light refreshments will be served in the school’s auditorium. Chapman described a...
South Austin neighborhood worried about housing deficit due to zoning ordinance
AUSTIN, Texas — A South Austin neighborhood that is recognized as a nationally historic neighborhood is worried that current zoning ordinances are causing a housing deficit. Single Family 3, known as SF-3, is the most common zoning ordinance in Austin neighborhoods. This allows for single-family homes or, at maximum, a duplex to be built on a single lot – depending on the size of the space.
Mouton’s Southern Bistro undergoes expansions, renovations after 10 years of serving Leander, Cedar Park
Ben Mouton opened Mouton’s Southern Bistro in Leander in early 2012. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) After more than 10 years in business, owner Ben Mouton has fresh plans for Mouton’s Southern Bistro’s Leander and Cedar Park locations. An expansion of the Cedar Park location is expected to be...
2022 Midterm Election: Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees
ROUND ROCK, Texas - There are 16 candidates running for seats on the Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees. Five of seven of those seats are incumbents. The seats that will be decided in the Midterm Election are Place 3, 4, 5, and 6. The seat for Place 1 will be decided in a special election.
Family Emergency Room of Georgetown
We provide world-class emergency healthcare 24/7 in a state-of-the-art facility for the whole family. Our doctors are all Board-Certified Emergency Physicians. We offer on-site imaging and lab services (X-ray, Ultrsound, MRI, PCR). Come experience more caring and less waiting! Our emergency room can process all private insurance plans. We will only charge families in-network rates. We are located at the intersection of I-35 and Texas State Highway 29 across from wolf ranch shopping center.
Austin student awarded for getting young people out to vote
Polling numbers from past elections show younger voters do not make up the majority of people casting their ballots. One Austin native is trying to change that.
Texas Election: Hays County votes on new District Attorney
The Hays County District Attorney's retirement has opened the door for two candidates hoping to replace him.
Report: Homes in white Austin neighborhoods worth more than in communities of color
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report released on Wednesday finds homes in majority white Austin neighborhoods are appraised at triple the amount when compared to homes in minority-majority neighborhoods. This report looked at homes with comparable amenities like schools, supermarkets, transportation, income levels, crime rate and housing plans, among other things.
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
Go Vote: Polls Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 25 Vote Centers Across Comal County
Polling locations for the Nov. 8th General Election will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 25 polling locations across Comal County. Residents can vote at any Vote Center. Voters are not limited to only voting in the precinct where they are registered to vote. Six of the...
Participants receive first payments from Austin’s guaranteed income program
These taxpayer funds will give $1,000 a month to 85 families or individuals facing extreme financial hardship.
Students ran into problems applying for Texas absentee ballots, some can’t vote
Some college students had issues with their absentee ballot applications, and it could cost them a vote this election.
Canyon Lake Prepares to Honor Its Veterans
Friday is Veterans Day. File image. Several events are planned in Canyon Lake this week to honor U.S. military veterans, especially the 14,000 who live in Comal County. Comal County commissioners Thursday voted to turn the bell atop the county’s historic courthouse tower green Monday in honor of Operation Greenlight Nov. 7-13.
Early voting turnout in Travis, Williamson and Hays counties down compared to 2018
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting for the Nov. 8 midterm elections wrapped up on Friday and turnout was down when compared to the 2018 midterm elections. Acrding to the Texas Secretary of State's Office, a total of 327,195 voters cast ballots during the early voting period in Travis County. That amounts to nearly 37% of registered voters.
How Daylight Saving Time can impact your health
AUSTIN, Texas - Daylight Saving Time ended Sunday with the clocks going back one hour, but what does that do to everyone's health?. The U.S. is one of only a handful of countries that actually has Daylight Saving Time, and experts say changing our clocks twice a year isn't exactly the best thing for our health. The National Institutes of Health found 150,000 Americans experience physical health problems associated with the time change.
Both Bell and McLennan County see roughly 500 more early votes when compared to 2018 midterm election early voting
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early voting wrapped up Friday. Despite the weather more than 12,000 people voted between Bell and McLennan counties Friday alone. In fact, early voting wrapped up with both counties showing an increase in turnout compared to the 2018 midterms, each by about 500 votes. Here’s the...
Killeen, Texas Skate Park Is Closing, But Not For Good
Greetings, my fellow skate park parents and skater friends. I was made aware that the Condor Skate Park in Killen, Texas is closing. Don't fret, because it won't be closing for good. It will be closing for at least three months, making room for a NEW Conder skate park. While...
Early voting in Williamson County for Nov. 8 election wraps up with nearly 40% voter turnout
The Cowan Creek Amenity Center was one of 21 early voting places in Williamson County. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Nearly 40% of Williamson County’s registered voters have already cast their ballots for the Nov. 8 general election, which includes dozens of city, county and statewide races as well as local propositions.
