Round Rock, TX

Community Impact Austin

School districts boost measures to prevent fentanyl use in students in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto

Area school districts are prioritizing efforts to reduce the use of fentanyl among students. (Courtesy Drug Enforcement Administration) Following a record year for overdose deaths in Travis County and the recent deaths of four students from fentanyl overdoses in Hays CISD, local school districts and organizations are taking steps to keep students and staff alike safe from overdoses.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
mycanyonlake.com

New Comal ISD Superintendent to Meet with Canyon Lake Parents Thursday

Comal ISD’s new Supterintendent Dr. John Chapman will introduce himself to parents and guardians of Canyon Lake students at a Feeder Pattern Meeting from 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday at Canyon Lake High School, 8555 FM 32, Fischer. Light refreshments will be served in the school’s auditorium. Chapman described a...
CANYON LAKE, TX
KVUE

South Austin neighborhood worried about housing deficit due to zoning ordinance

AUSTIN, Texas — A South Austin neighborhood that is recognized as a nationally historic neighborhood is worried that current zoning ordinances are causing a housing deficit. Single Family 3, known as SF-3, is the most common zoning ordinance in Austin neighborhoods. This allows for single-family homes or, at maximum, a duplex to be built on a single lot – depending on the size of the space.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2022 Midterm Election: Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees

ROUND ROCK, Texas - There are 16 candidates running for seats on the Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees. Five of seven of those seats are incumbents. The seats that will be decided in the Midterm Election are Place 3, 4, 5, and 6. The seat for Place 1 will be decided in a special election.
ROUND ROCK, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Family Emergency Room of Georgetown

We provide world-class emergency healthcare 24/7 in a state-of-the-art facility for the whole family. Our doctors are all Board-Certified Emergency Physicians. We offer on-site imaging and lab services (X-ray, Ultrsound, MRI, PCR). Come experience more caring and less waiting! Our emergency room can process all private insurance plans. We will only charge families in-network rates. We are located at the intersection of I-35 and Texas State Highway 29 across from wolf ranch shopping center.
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Canyon Lake Prepares to Honor Its Veterans

Friday is Veterans Day. File image. Several events are planned in Canyon Lake this week to honor U.S. military veterans, especially the 14,000 who live in Comal County. Comal County commissioners Thursday voted to turn the bell atop the county’s historic courthouse tower green Monday in honor of Operation Greenlight Nov. 7-13.
CANYON LAKE, TX
fox7austin.com

How Daylight Saving Time can impact your health

AUSTIN, Texas - Daylight Saving Time ended Sunday with the clocks going back one hour, but what does that do to everyone's health?. The U.S. is one of only a handful of countries that actually has Daylight Saving Time, and experts say changing our clocks twice a year isn't exactly the best thing for our health. The National Institutes of Health found 150,000 Americans experience physical health problems associated with the time change.
AUSTIN, TX

