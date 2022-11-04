A judge in Pennsylvania did not order local officials to count mail ballots received six days after Election Day, contrary to viral misinformation on Twitter claiming so. No such order adjusting the ballot deadline from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14 has been issued by a judge in Pennsylvania, nor has such a case been brought. The deadline was 8 p.m. Tuesday for all mail-in and in-person ballots, except for in Luzerne County, where a judge ordered all polls to remain open until 10 p.m. because of a lack of paper in many precincts.

