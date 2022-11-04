Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Whitmer leads Dixon in early results
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is leading Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in early vote tallying results on Tuesday night, although the Michigan Department of State says it will take up to 24 hours until all absentee ballots are counted and complete unofficial results are reported. With 36%...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wisconsin U.S. Senate race is tight with 80% of votes counted, remains too close too call
With an estimated 80% of Wisconsinites' ballots counted at 11 p.m., U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is leading Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes by 3 points. But absentee ballots in Milwaukee, which are all but sure to favor Barnes by a wide margin, aren't factored in that count yet. The New York...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Michigan voters OK all ballot proposals
(The Center Square) – Michigan voters approved all three proposals on the 2022 election ballot, approving term limits, voting changes, and abortion. Voters approved Proposal 1, which expands term limits for state legislators to 12 combined years in both the Senate and House of Representatives. House members were term-limited...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Five firms seek to lead search for next Nebraska commissioner of education
Five firms have cleared the first hurdle to lead the search for Nebraska’s next commissioner of education, a state official said Friday. Five proposals were submitted and all five met the minimum submission requirements to move forward in the process, said Nebraska State Board of Education member Patti Gubbels, who is chairing the board’s ad hoc search committee.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan locked in tight race for Oregon governor
Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan were locked in a tight race for Oregon governor that may not be finalized for days, according to early election results. Preliminary returns released around 8 p.m. Tuesday showed Kotek with a slight edge, but vote counting is expected to continue throughout election night and beyond. Betsy Johnson, running as an unaffiliated candidate, was a distant third.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Penner appears on his way to reelection to state Board of Education
Almost a year after his appointment to the Nebraska State Board of Education, Kirk Penner has been elected to a full four-year term to represent the southeastern corner of the state. And after Tuesday night's general election, the conservative businessman from Aurora will be joined by two like-minded colleagues. Penner,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Green projected to win Hawaii's gubernatorial race
(The Center Square) - The Associated Press projects Lt. Gov. Josh Green won the Hawaii gubernatorial race defeating another former lieutenant governor, Republican Duke Aiona. Green focused his campaign on the state's affordable housing crisis, promising to build more than 10,000 new affordable housing units in Hawaii over the next four years.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve voter ID, back minimum wage hike
Nebraska voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved making voters show identification in future elections. Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require voters to "present valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot, passed easily, with more than six in 10 voters supporting it as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. It's unclear...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Recreational marijuana nears voter approval
The fate of legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri moved close to victory late Tuesday. As of midnight Tuesday, Missouri Amendment 3 was poised for victory with 53.3% of voters in favor of Amendment 3 with 87% of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press. The measure would legalize recreational marijuana...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia State's 'Ground Crew' to receive honorary degrees
ATLANTA – The University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents unanimously approved honorary degrees for Georgia State’s “Ground Crew” – the three women who worked tirelessly to desegregate Georgia State University. Despite a federal desegregation mandate and the U.S. Supreme Court’s watershed ruling in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Labrador defeats Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general
Former four-term GOP Congressman Raúl Labrador was comfortably leading Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh in the race for Idaho attorney general Tuesday night, with partial results tallied at press time. "We're going to win, and we're going to win big," Labrador declared. "And we're excited about the opportunity to serve...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Chung wins District 91 statehouse seat over Preston
BLOOMINGTON — Democrat Sharon Chung has secured a seat in the Illinois General Assembly, finishing ahead of Republican Scott Preston in the race for the 91st House District. According to unofficial election results, Chung, of Bloomington, won the district with 17,754 votes over Preston’s 16,316 votes Tuesday. “I’m...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Heat pumps will be required in new construction in WA state starting in 2023
Heat pumps will be required for space and water heating in all new home construction in Washington state starting next year. The new rules take effect July 1, 2023, but their impact on the home construction industry and whether or not climate pollution will be reduced remain hotly debated topics among environmentalists, the homebuilding industry and policymakers.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Protest by Medicaid bidder not expected to delay start of Nebraska managed care contracts
Nebraska Medicaid officials have delayed signing new contracts with private companies to manage most of the state’s $1.8 billion Medicaid services until a protest filed by a losing bidder is resolved. But the Department of Health and Human Services said last week that there should be plenty of time...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Abbott declares victory, indicates Republicans will win big in South Texas
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared victory in the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday night in McAllen, Texas, winning reelection to his third term. Abbott also declared victory for other Republicans in South Texas. Based on unofficial results, the governor said they also were expected to win their races.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Social media posts falsely claim judge changed Pennsylvania ballot deadline
A judge in Pennsylvania did not order local officials to count mail ballots received six days after Election Day, contrary to viral misinformation on Twitter claiming so. No such order adjusting the ballot deadline from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14 has been issued by a judge in Pennsylvania, nor has such a case been brought. The deadline was 8 p.m. Tuesday for all mail-in and in-person ballots, except for in Luzerne County, where a judge ordered all polls to remain open until 10 p.m. because of a lack of paper in many precincts.
KPVI Newschannel 6
GOP candidates win open races for Idaho lieutenant governor, schools superintendent
Republicans appeared to be easily winning two hotly contested state offices in the races for lieutenant governor and state superintendent of public instruction, with partial results tallied at press time. Longtime Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, led Boise attorney and Democratic nominee Terri Pickens Manweiler for lieutenant governor in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Incumbents sweep to victory in Region Indiana House races
Northwest Indiana voters apparently are pleased with their representation in the Indiana House as every incumbent facing a challenger for reelection Tuesday appears to have won a new two-year term. As a result, the Region’s 13-member House delegation likely will continue to be comprised of seven Democratic representatives and six...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wyoming Republican Party Deploys 200 Poll Watchers
The Wyoming Republican Party finished training 200 Poll Watchers on Wednesday who will be deployed to over 150 Wyoming polling locations on November 8th. In addition to serving at the polls on Election Day, Republican Poll Watchers are observing early voting centers in those counties offering early, in-person voting. Some...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Frisch ahead of Rep. Boebert, early Colorado election results show
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District addresses supporters at an election watch party at Warehouse25sixty-five Kitchen + Bar in Grand Junction on Nov. 8, 2022. (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline) With initial election results showing Democrat Adam Frisch in the lead to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional...
Comments / 0