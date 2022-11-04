Read full article on original website
Dmitry Bivol exposes Gilberto Ramirez, retains light heavyweight title by wide unanimous decision
Gilberto Ramirez may never have been able to beat Dmitry Bivol no matter how he’d been matched earlier in his career. But it was an illusion on Saturday that Bivol-Ramirez was some kind of big fight. The only thing that made it a “big fight” was Ramirez’s 44-0 record...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Canelo would have no problems fighting Benavidez if he beats Plant
By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn says that a victory for David Benavidez over Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant is the type of thing that will put him in a position to get a fight against Canelo Alvarez. In the next breath, Hearn admits that Canelo is the one that “calls...
Sporting News
What's next for Dmitry Bivol? Canelo II and other superfights on the horizon after dominatingRamirez
Dmitry Bivol underlined his status as one of the finest boxers in the world when he defended his WBA light-heavyweight title with a landslide points win over Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The undefeated 31-year-old turned in a masterful performance to claim a shock unanimous-decision...
Dmitry Bivol Delivers Masterful Performance, Earns Unanimous Decision Over Gilberto Ramirez (Highlights)
WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol delivered another masterful performance against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. Making his first appearance inside the squared circle since his shocking upset of boxing icon Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in May, the undefeated Russian scored his 21st career victory over dangerous Mexican fighter Gilberto Ramirez. In the early going, Ramirez appeared to win the second and third rounds as Bivol spent time feeling out the larger Ramirez, developing a plan of attack.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Spence Is About To Fight A Guy, Keith Thurman, He Promised He'd Never Fight
Errol Spence Jr. hasn’t revealed who he will fight next now that his showdown with Terence Crawford has been, at the very least, pushed into 2023. Crawford suggested during his Instagram Live session Tuesday night that Spence will fight longtime rival Keith Thurman. Spence repeatedly has said in recent years that he won’t fight Thurman, but Spence-Thurman seemingly is the most marketable in-house fight Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon can put together after prolonged negotiations with Crawford ceased a few weeks ago.
Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez time: When do ring walks for fight start in UK and US tonight?
Dmitry Bivol could set up a huge rematch with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez this weekend, if he can get past Gilberto Ramirez in Abu Dhabi.Bivol retained the WBA light-heavyweight title by outpointing Canelo in May – becoming just the second man to beat the Mexican – and the Russian defends the belt again here.Bivol, 31, puts the gold on the line against fellow unbeaten fighter Ramirez, also 31, in a main-event contest at the Etihad Arena.Bivol carries a 20-0 record into Abu Dhabi, with 11 knockouts to his name, while Ramirez’s record stands at 44-0, the Mexican southpaw having achieved 30...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Pushing For Bivol-Canelo Rematch, Doesn't Think Beterbiev Will Be Available Anytime Soon
Eddie Hearn isn’t convinced that Dmitry Bivol will get a shot at Artur Beterbiev for the undisputed light heavyweight championship, at least in his next ring outing. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, which promotes WBA 175-pound titlist Bivol, believes Bivol’s Russian compatriot, the WBC, WBO, and IBF champion Beterbiev, will not be available at least until the second half of 2023.
Dmitry Bivol-Gilberto Ramirez preview: Bivol one of three undefeated fighters featured on DAZN card
Three of the four fighters on Saturday’s card on DAZN from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, have perfect records, and the one who does not is 12-2 and holds the undisputed championship. In the main event, champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) will put his WBA...
Yardbarker
Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury update provided – and it’s happening sooner than you think
Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury is all but finalised, according to Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas. After it became clear that Fury would not be fighting Anthony Joshua, we all hoped that his next appearance in the ring would come in an undisputed bout with Usyk. However, the Gypsy King...
Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight
Dmitry Bivol returns to the ring this weekend as he defends the WBA light-heavyweight title, six months after retaining it against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.Bivol outpointed Canelo in May, becoming just the second man to beat the Mexican superstar and remaining unbeaten in the process.Now Bivol, 31, takes on fellow unbeaten fighter Gilberto Ramirez in Abu Dhabi, with a win for the Russian (20-0, 11 knockouts) potentially leading to a huge rematch with Canelo.Ramirez, also 31, will enter the Etihad Arena on Saturday with a record of 44-0 (30 KOs), having won his last five fights via stoppage. As such,...
