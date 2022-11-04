Read full article on original website
Donna Halcomb, 84, of Emmetsburg
Services for 84-year-old Donna Halcomb of Emmetsburg will be Wednesday, November 9th at 10:30am at the United Methodist Church in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7pm at the Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg.
Kenneth “Kenny” Dubois, 79, of Spencer
Services for 79-year-old Kenneth “Kenny” Dubois of Spencer will be Wednesday, November 9th at 11am at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spencer. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7pm, with a vigil at 4:30pm at Warner Funeral Home in Spencer.
Everly Native Among Those Honored at National FFA Convention
Indianapolis, IN (KICD) — The National FFA Convention was held last weekend in Indianna. Tyler Schoelerman from Everly received the somewhat rare “American” degree for his involvement that spanned 8th grade through college. Schoelerman was active in the CCE and Spencer FFAs, has graduated from SDSU in...
