Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Caleb Lowery, DT, Winston Salem State University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2022 NFL Draft?. I feel like I have a unique skill set as far as my speed, quickness, and strength. I also have great football I.Q. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. I...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jeremiah Nelson, RB, Kutztown University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect in this upcoming 2023 NFL draft is that not only am I a true natural born leader, but that I am one of the most versatile Running Back’s in the country on all levels. I effectively & consistently make plays with the ball in and out of my hands. I am a Big Back with the Agility and speed that is rare to see from a player of my size. I have the hands of a receiver and can run routes like one as well. I’m the back that is going to step up and put a hat on any D-Lineman or Linebacker in Pass Protection & in open space. I am the one that will make plays and do my job time & time again on Special Teams. I have everything to lose & the world to gain and it’s time to show everyone how Great I am. I am a big talent at a small school and the chip that’s been on my shoulder allows me to wake up and strive for greatness every day.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Bret MacDougall, DB, University of Windsor
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My size, speed and athleticism, combined with my thorough understanding of the game allows me to impact the game in a variety of ways. I have played numerous positions on defence as well as my special teams production.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Brian Cobbs, WR, Utah State
Games Watched@ Wyoming, @ Colorado St., New Mexico. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2022(Utah St.)Played in all 8 games, 44 catches for 542 yards, 4 TDs, 1 carry for 3 yards. 2021 (Maryland)Played in 13 games, started 2 games, 25 catches for 319 yards, 1 TD. 2020(Maryland)Started all 5...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Ike Irabor, RB, Union College, NY | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Intervie
Ike Irabor the superstar runningback from Union College NY recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Draft Guy Jimmy Williams. Check out this exclusive Zoom Interview only on Draft Diamonds YouTube Channel. Make sure you hit the like and subscribe button. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
West Virginia High School wins big the day after their start football player was killed running across the interstate
Playing a football game is not an easy task as it is, but imagine suiting up and playing 24 hours after learning your star football player was killed in a car accident?. Well, that is what happened at Cabell Midland High School in West Virginia. Caige Ryder a seventeen year...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan
Honors/CaptainshipRecipient of the 2018 Team Rookie of the Year Award (Offense)/All-Big Ten honoree (honorable mention, media, 2019)/ Voted a captain by his teammates (2021) Games Watched(2022) IAUN, (2022) INUN, (2022) CTUN. Scout Name / DateVictor Horn/ 11-3-2022. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 20229 GP 41 REC 525 YDS 1...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Bryan Bell, RB, Southeastern University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe that I am a versatile RB. I can pass protect, run, and catch out of the backfield. Additionally, I can contribute to special teams. At what age were you first interested in the sport...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jason Brownlee, WR, Southern Miss
Honors/Captainship2021 All-Conference USA Second Team. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Senior. Starts at outside WR. Not used on handoffs/motion. Below-average route runner but has good size, very hands, good blocking skills, good speed after the catch, and adjustment to the ball that could add value to a pro team. As a route runner, he is below-average. More of a linear prospect who runs a lot of fades/straight-line routes and doesn’t run anything that causes sudden movements or change-of-direction. Rounds his cuts instead of showing sudden burst and quickness in-and-out of his breaks. Has a tough time creating separation v. press and struggles to get spacing downfield, especially v. strong opponents. On the plus side, he has very good hands and ability to make acrobatic catches over defenders. Good adjustment and body control – can high-point and dig poorly-thrown passes out of the dirt. Has strong speed after-the-catch and displays a nice extra gear if he finds a crease; can outrun and be tough to catch from behind. Is a good-sized target in the back of the end zone. Very effective run blocker who flashes good toughness and ability to drive defenders away from the play. Has an underdeveloped, thin frame but should add some bulk in an NFL weight program. Former JUCO prospect at East Mississippi CC where he led JUCO nationwide in receiving yards.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Colts take a unique approach by giving a legend a chance to coach, but will it work?
Yesterday, the Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich after another very horrible season as their head coach. I doubt he will be out of a job for long, I would not be shocked if the Eagles look to bring him on at some capacity after the season, but the cool approach is the Colts just hired a person that was not even on the staff as their interim head coach.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Pittman’s Pocket: What Players in the HBCU should you be watching in Week 12?
Week 12 Preview: Pittman’s Pocket, is highlighting the upcoming events this week in the HBCU FOOTBALL community. Here are the games and preview of players to watch and keep a good eye on them. Homecoming and so much more….. FAMU 🐍 vs Alabama State 🐝 3pm.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Joshua Cephus, WR, UTSA
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Senior. Starts at slot WR where he projects at the next level. Good versatility as an inside WR – used on motions/toss run plays, also used frequently on trick plays where he can pitch it to another player after the handoff and create some razzle-dazzle for the offense. Has average speed and below-average blocking skills, but possesses good hands, versatility, and vision after the catch to add value to a pro team. Has good hands – looks the ball in and can make midair catches. Does a good job of adjusting high and low and tracking the ball midair. Can come down with the ball and win contested catches. Shows good vision and patience to follow blocks after the catch. Lacks top-end speed and isn’t very shifty but can make first defenders miss and elude initial tacklers in space. Displays good on-field awareness and keeps the play alive for the QB. Is a willing blocker but below-average in form, technique and toughness; doesn’t go up after defenders or drive them off the ball. Has decent burst off the line of scrimmage but lacks the explosiveness typically desired of a slot WR. Can make defenders miss but lacks top-end speed to be a game-breaker. Very linear receiver who isn’t asked to run a lot of different routes.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Ferrum College freshman QB Willie Patterson was killed in a car accident over the weekend
Ferrum College had a young 18-year-old Freshman QB that was considered the future of the school. “Willie P” also known as Willie Patterson’s life was cut short on Saturday, when he was killed in a car accident. Ferrum College is a small school in Virginia and the freshman...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Pitt football player Dayon Hayes was arrested in a domestic incident and charged with assault
Pittsburgh football standout Dayon Hayes was arrested in a very scary domestic incident. The 6’4, 275 pound pass rusher was arrested for simple assault, but the police report was much more damning. On Sunday night, police arrested Hayes, after Police dispatchers received a 911 call saying she was trying...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Lil Wayne snaps on the Green Bay Packers and says they should have traded Aaron Rodgers
Lil Wayne is a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan, and he did not hold back his words following a loss to the Detroit Lions. Lil Wayne says the Packers made a mistake and should have let Aaron Rodgers go….. The loss to the Lions was embarrassing, and now the...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Top Profits of playing American Football in College
College is not just about academic knowledge. It includes many activities designed to help you become a healthy person. College football is an example of such an activity. Playing college football is not a good idea. It only makes it more likely that they will get hurt. Parents often base their decisions on this belief, and they discourage their children from taking part in the sport. In reality, the game has more to offer than entertainment. You can take it up while you are still in school, and there are perks to help you afterward.
Comments / 0