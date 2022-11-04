What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect in this upcoming 2023 NFL draft is that not only am I a true natural born leader, but that I am one of the most versatile Running Back’s in the country on all levels. I effectively & consistently make plays with the ball in and out of my hands. I am a Big Back with the Agility and speed that is rare to see from a player of my size. I have the hands of a receiver and can run routes like one as well. I’m the back that is going to step up and put a hat on any D-Lineman or Linebacker in Pass Protection & in open space. I am the one that will make plays and do my job time & time again on Special Teams. I have everything to lose & the world to gain and it’s time to show everyone how Great I am. I am a big talent at a small school and the chip that’s been on my shoulder allows me to wake up and strive for greatness every day.

2 DAYS AGO