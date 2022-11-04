Video: Classical guitarist Tom Torrisi performing at the Richmond Memorial Library

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Display Downtown honors GLOW residents who served in the military
Al Kurek (top photo) has a goal: To open a museum honoring veterans, the men and women from the GLOW region who served and sacrificed in the name of freedom. He and fellow volunteers have already started collecting items to display, and some of those items have been set up for the public to view at 85 Main St., Batavia (the former Next Level Fitness location).
Beyer – Yates
Ashley Beyer and Tim Yates were united in marriage June 17, 2022 at Notting Hill Farm in South Wales, NY. The bride is the daughter of David and Linda Beyer of East Aurora. The groom is the son of Bill and Jean Yates of Churchville. The maid of honor was...
Photos: Bennie and the Rest at Batavia Downs
It sure seemed like Sir. Elton John visited Batavia Downs on Friday night but in reality, it was actor and musician Jason Ostrowski, who headlined a tribute show to the British hitmaker as Bennie and the Rest. Photos by Howard Owens.
PHOTO: New roof for Batavia church
Ongoing fundraisers for a Roof Fund that began earlier this year are being put to the task of needed repairs this week, including a new roof, at First Baptist Church at 306 East Main St., Batavia. Promoted as offering many services under that roof, the church offers a thrift shoppe, drop-in ministry, Cold Nite Cafe, and a collection for Father Ivan's Migrant Ministry.
Photos: Fall basket raffle to benefit the Crossroads House
The annual Fall Basket Raffle to benefit the Crossroads house opened today at the Batavia First Presbyterian Church. Sales of raffle tickets continue tomorrow from noon to 4 p.m. with drawings starting at 3 p.m. There are 148 baskets to try your hand at winning. The fundraising goal for Crossroads is $9,000.
Mary Josephine "Mary Jo" Dumuhosky
Mary Josephine "Mary Jo" (Perry) Dumuhosky passed away peacefully at her home on November 2nd, 2022 after a short illness. Mary Jo was born April 3rd 1953 in Batavia to Sam and Marie (Torcello) Perry. She was a 1971 graduate of Batavia High School graduate, a 1973 graduate of Genesee...
Coats for Hope in Niagara Falls helps kids before winter arrives
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — With winter coming, the third annual Coats for Hope took place Saturday on Hyde Park Boulevard. The Niagara Falls event allowed more than 100 children to get coats for the winter. Community members put the event together to make sure no kid is cold this winter.
New mural unveiled in the City of Tonawanda
CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new mural entitled “Welcome to the City of Tonawanda” was unveiled Saturday. The mural features letters containing a piece of history or a personal memory about the City of Tonawanda that is important to the artist.
Three Genesee County high schools claim sectional titles in volleyball
Pavilion, Notre Dame, and Le Roy are all Section champions, having won their respective finals matches in Girls Volleyball. Pavilion beat Cuba-Rushford three games to one for the Class D2 crown, and Notre Dame beat Charles Finney three games to two to win in Class D3. The Class D wins sets up a consolidation game between Pavilion and Notre Dame on Tuesday at a location to be determined. Le Roy beat East Rochester three games to two for the C2 championship. Le Roy will play Midlakes in a Class C consolidation game on Tuesday, location to be determined.
Ross, Lyons, Balduf, Townsend shine on the lanes
Several 750-plus series and a 290 game highlighted this week's league bowling action in the Genesee Region USBC. At Medina Lanes today, John Ross of Middleport led the way in the Sunday Rolloffs League with a 787 series. His games were 246-263-278. At Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, Mike Lyons of Elba kept the hot hand with a 762 series in the Wednesday Men's Handicap League. His games were 247-247-268.
Senate candidate emphasizes support of local businesses during tour of Downtown Batavia
As an elected official and small business owner himself, George Borrello said he's always found it important to maintain a relationship with the small business owners he represents. He hopes to represent the business owners in Batavia, if he's successful in his campaign to represent Genesee County as part of the 57th State Senate District, so on Saturday, he toured several businesses in Downtown Batavia.
A Boy Band Christmas tour coming to Seneca Niagara Casino
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Boy band icons from the ’90s and early aughts have announced they’ll be joining forces for the “A Boy Band Christmas” holiday tour, which will stop by Seneca Niagara Casino on Dec. 9. The 12-stop tour will feature 98 Degrees...
Kids enjoy free hockey lessons Saturday at McCarthy ice arena
Saturday was a smooth success as several children took to the ice for the Try Hockey for Free program at the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena in Batavia. The Event was part of USA Hockey Week Across America with the support of the National Hockey League and NHL member clubs, among others, and is designed to provide youth hockey associations with a national platform for introducing children to the sport, free of charge. This local event was hosted by the Genesee Amateur Hockey Association.
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
North Tonawanda male in guarded condition after car accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North Tonawanda male is in guarded condition after a car accident on William Street near Bailey Avenue early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police. The accident occurred just before 1:50 a.m. when the 28-year-old male lost control of his vehicle and hit a utility pole. He was transported to ECMC.
Pamela A. Truax
Pamela A. Truax, 84, of Byron passed away peacefully on Thursday November 3, 2022 at Crossroads House in Batavia. She was born on May 9, 1938 in Olean to the late Joseph and Eleanor (Rose) Weinman. She is also predeceased by her sister; Linda Weinman. Pam was a member of...
Body discovered in Cazenovia Creek
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a body was discovered Saturday morning. Police say they responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. where a body had been discovered floating in Cazenovia Creek near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive. Police say that they helped removed the body from the water and an autopsy […]
15 districts respond to second-alarm fire at house in Livingston County
Avon, N.Y. — The Livonia Fire Department says 15 fire departments responded to a second-alarm fire in the town of Avon on Sunday morning. The fire took place at a home on Nations Road around 10 a.m. Units at the scene said the house will likely be a total...
Ascension Outpost now at second location in Batavia
Kristopher Kelly and staff celebrated the opening of the second Ascension Outpost location this week at 12 Center St., Batavia. The shop offers several services, including psychic readings, reiki healings, integrated energy therapy, past life readings, Shamanic healings and an emotional code work/subconscious reprogramming through Theta reprogramming.
