WOWT
Monday Nov. 7 COVID-19 update: No deaths reported in Omaha-metro
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
WOWT
Election Day 2022: Pillen wins Nebraska Governor’s race
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No matter the ballot count Tuesday night, one thing Nebraskans know: They’re getting a new governor. The state’s biggest race will put a new person at the helm for the first time since 2014. Republican Jim Pillen hopes to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts and...
WOWT
Election Day 2022: Nebraskans pass Voter ID, minimum wage ballot initiatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraskans passed both of the state’s ballot initiatives on Tuesday. Initiative No. 432, to require Voter ID, passed handily. Initiative No. 433, to raise Nebraska’s minimum wage, passed solidly. For: 58% or 361,705 votes. Against: 42% or 258,787 votes. Voters across the state also...
WOWT
Election Day 2022: Republicans sweep Nebraska’s top races
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Republicans claimed victory across Nebraska and much of Iowa on Tuesday as voters in both states joined millions across the nation to cast their ballots for the Midterm Election. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds won a swift victory on Tuesday, with the night’s earliest ballot counts clinching...
WOWT
Election Day 2022: Nebraska Secretary of State says election process is secure
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Recent Nebraska elections have been among the most secure in the nation. And Tuesday’s election shows no evidence of impacting that trend. The secretary of state for each state is in charge of the elections. In the last couple of years, much of the dispute...
WOWT
NBC has called Jim Pillen the winner of the Nebraska governor’s race.
For the first time in years, there is no incumbent running. Recent Nebraska elections have been among the nation's most secure, and today's election shows no evidence of impacting that trend. Election 2022: Nebraskans decide next governor. Updated: 7 hours ago. At the top of the ticket in Nebraska is...
WOWT
Nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills found during traffic stop in Nebraska
KEARNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - A traffic stop in central Nebraska leaves one woman behind bars. Nebraska state troopers found nearly 1,000 pills suspected of being fentanyl around 9 p.m. Monday. Troopers stopped a sedan parked on the shoulder of I-80. NSP says during the stop, drug paraphernalia could be seen...
WOWT
Election 2022: Race for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District
Anchor Dave Zawilinski and Political Reporter Brian Mastre give updates on the results of Tuesday's biggest local, state, and national races. Election 2022: Nebraska governors seat up for grabs. Updated: 8 hours ago. For the first time in years, there is no incumbent running. Election 2022: Election security. Updated: 8...
WOWT
Election Day 2022: Nebraskans on both sides of the aisle eyeing Legislature races
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In addition to Nebraska’s next governor, many voters across the state will be making some important decisions down-ticket. They’re also choosing their representatives in the Unicameral and school boards and deciding whether to retain judges. These races are officially nonpartisan, and there are no...
WOWT
Election Day 2022: GOP candidates seek to sweep Iowa’s 4 seats in the U.S. House
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Republicans are trying to sweep Iowa’s four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, pushing to unseat a vulnerable Democratic incumbent while reelecting two first-term congresswomen. If they win all four seats, it would be the first time since 1994 that the party would...
