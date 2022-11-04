W.H. Knuckles Elementary School Principal Lisa Troy seeks to maximize impact on student learning

LUMBERTON — Lisa Troy’s work as the principal of W.H. Knuckles Elementary School is fueled by her passion to serve students across classroom boundaries at school.

Troy has about 27 years of experience in the field of education. Her career with PSRC began in 2003 as she worked as a third-grade teacher at W. H. Knuckles Elementary School.

During her time in the district, she has served as a curriculum specialist at various schools including St. Pauls Middle School and Magnolia, Deep Branch and Long Branch elementary schools. She also served as an assistant principal at Fairmont High School and principal at PSRC Early College High School at RCC before assuming the principal role at W.H. Knuckles Elementary School in 2018.

She continues her mission each day to serve the educational needs of students with one dream in mind. That dream began as she worked first as a classroom teacher.

“As an educator I wanted to be in a position that allowed me to have a positive impact on other educators, students, and families beyond one classroom,” Troy said.

That journey led her to the principal’s office, where she maximizes educational impact on multiple students as the school’s instructional leader and administrator.

“The most important part of my job is serving as the instructional leader of the school,” Troy said. “As the instructional leader, it is my responsibility to coach teachers to improve their craft which in turn impacts student learning and achievement.”

But, Troy’s favorite part of the job happens when she visits her school’s classrooms.

“My favorite part of the job is seeing the excitement on a student’s face when they are learning something new,” Troy said.

Her goals for the year are to “transform, soar and grow by providing rigorous lessons to all students, produce students that are college and/or career ready, build positive relationships with all stakeholders and exceed growth for the 2022-2023 school year.”

She also shared a special message for parents and guardians of students.

“Throughout the year, remember to stay connected and engaged in order for our students to soar to higher heights,” Troy said