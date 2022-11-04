ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Best Gifts for Tween Girls That Are Colorful, Cute and Creative

By Hannah Kahn
I may be a millennial woman well past adolescence, but sometimes I still feel like a tween girl at heart. I’m like the reverse of Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30 . I just want to go back in time to the simple days when my biggest problem was whether my mom would let me go to the movies with my 6th grade boyfriend (spoiler alert: she would not, and he broke up with me shortly afterwards). But those really were the glory days! Sleepovers, school field trips and summer camp. No teenage angst, no real-world stress and no social media. Take me back!

Needless to say, I feel like I can connect with tweens today down to a T — the T stands for Taylor Swift and TikTok, of course. While these girls may still seem young, they definitely don’t want gifts that make them feel young (in other words, no dolls).

So, if you’re searching for the perfect present for a pre-teen, you’ve come to the right place. Below are my 15 top picks, from DIY craft kits to a Harry Styles sequin pillow (might need to snag that one for myself). Shop these fun finds for the holidays, birthdays and everything in between!

Jewelry Making Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23IefF_0iz8k1yD00
Amazon

To quote T.Swift’s new song “You’re On Your Own, Kid”: “So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it.” Wise words from a wise woman! Friendship bracelets are a timeless tradition beloved by tweens, teens and adults alike. This kit includes beads made of gold, clay and pearls, plus letters to spell out names or initials.

Was $26 On Sale: $18 You Save 31% See It!

Pink Cinema Light Box with 400 Letters and Emojis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CH4jn_0iz8k1yD00
Amazon

Spell it out! Let your tween express what’s on her mind with this pink cinema light box. Each kit contains 400 letters and emojis, as well as two markers. A fun way to decorate her room or celebrate special occasions!

Was $37 On Sale: $30 You Save 19% See It!

Pooqla Colorful LED Marquee Letter Lights with Remote

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q9PkX_0iz8k1yD00
Amazon

If there’s one thing we know about tweens, it’s that they love a good neon light show. This marquee letter light can change into 16 different colors with a handy remote. It’s also secretly a nightlight but shh! She never has to know.

$16.00 See It!

Glossier Balm Dotcom Trio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12du0A_0iz8k1yD00
Glossier

Fact: tween girls love Glossier, especially now that Olivia Rodrigo is the beauty brand’s celebrity ambassador. But since your pre-teen may be too young to wear makeup, this set of lip balms will make everyone happy.

Was $36 On Sale: $30 You Save 17% See It!

Harry Styles Sequin Pillow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4elvVz_0iz8k1yD00
Amazon

Another fact: tween girls love Harry Styles (I mean, who doesn’t?). This sequin pillow magically transforms into a picture of Harry’s face! Perfect for a pre-teen who has a crush on the pop star.

$13.00 See It!

Trend Tech Brands Rainbow Bling Couture Boombox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ziOQQ_0iz8k1yD00
Saks Fifth Avenue

Rainbow bright! This colorful rhinestone boombox features Bluetooth FM speakers with LED speakers. Pre-teen party!

$80.00 See It!

Lego Dots Designer Toolkit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y1zUL_0iz8k1yD00
Amazon

Legos are not just for kids! This Lego Dots Designer Toolkit is a more mature version of the classic toy that will allow your tween to explore her imagination. With 10 canvases and more than 860 tiles in bright colors, this creative tool kit offers endless possibilities for fun.

$65.00 See It!

Squishmallows Plush Mystery Box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MeUKC_0iz8k1yD00
Amazon

I may be a grown adult, but I’m not ashamed to admit that I own one of these Squishmallows. They’re basically like a combo of a stuffed animal and a plush pillow. This Mystery Box contains five surprise Squishmallows — such a fun gift for any kid!

$40.00 See It!

Custom 18k Gold-Plated Name Necklace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VoQxE_0iz8k1yD00
Amazon

Every tween girl just wants to feel special, so make her day with this personalized pendant. You can customize these 18k gold-plated necklaces with your favorite pre-teen’s name.

$15.00 See It!

Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xMqXV_0iz8k1yD00
Amazon

Tweens will die for this tie-dye kit! With 18 squeeze bottles of vibrant colors, this full set also includes a step-by-step guide. A great arts and crafts activity for a slumber party or a playdate!

Was $30 On Sale: $14 You Save 53% See It!

Fujifilm Instax Lilac Mini 11 Instant Camera and Shutter Accessories Bundle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21OgRY_0iz8k1yD00
Amazon

If your tween isn’t old enough for a camera phone but still wants to take pics, then this retro-inspired Polaroid camera is an excellent alternative. This instant camera also contains accessories, including a cute case and glitter photo album. We’re smitten with the sweet lilac shade!

$130.00 See It!

DIY Journal Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27iHxG_0iz8k1yD00
Amazon

Encourage your pre-teen to express their feelings with this DIY journal set. I still look back on some of my middle school musings with fondness!

$25.00 See It!

Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VzGtd_0iz8k1yD00
Amazon

Does your tween love to sing (even just in the shower)? Then treat her to this karaoke mic that will allow her to release her inner Hannah Montana. My family owns this device, and it’s a hit!

Was $50 On Sale: $31 You Save 38% See It!

Pretty Little Picnic Makeup Starter Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wSY9L_0iz8k1yD00
Ulta

For the record, we are absolutely not encouraging tweens to wear makeup! But if your daughter wants to experiment with beauty products for a special event or school play, then this starter set is a great kit for beginners.

$34.00 See It!

Stony Clover Lane Stuff Small Pouch

Revolve

Color Us obsessed with this Stony Clover Lane pouch! Your tween will love the simple message in rainbow writing. This accessories brand is all the rage with the younger generation, so you’ll earn some major points for this generous gift.

See it!

