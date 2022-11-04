Finish Out the Week With Paul’s Farmer Finishers: Billings Textbook Review, THC Overdose, and All Things Flakes This Fall

Read full article on original website
Let It Snow? Winter Arrives in Billings… On Comes The Heat
With the snow falling tonight, I realized my apartment had reached just below 60 degrees. I haven't turned the heat on yet this fall, however it's finally time. And I'm not happy about it. 1-Bedroom Apartment Costs. In my apartment, I have the luxury (and curse) of electric floorboard heating....
Is a Shiny New Area Code Arriving in Montana? It’s Very Possible
National Area Code Day is on November 10th. What in the world does that mean? Well, typically most states have multiple area codes that determine where someone is calling from. Montana is one out of eleven states that don't have the population or size to have a second area code; that is, until recently. As it turns out, Montana is running out of phone numbers in the 406 area code. It's already been reported, but what's the status?
Fall Turns Into a Bitter Freezing Winter This Week in Billings
As the characters say in Game of Thrones, "winter is coming." Are you ready? Because we have a forecast featuring nearly an entire week of snow in the Billings area, as well as temperatures below freezing for the remainder of the week and the weekend. Allow me to rephrase the quote from before. Winter isn't coming, it's already here.
Double-Whammy For Manny’s? Billings Sports Bar Broken Into Twice
On Facebook Today, I came across a post from Kayla Navarro. Kayla is the General Manager for Manny's Sports and Entertainment Bar on the west end, and she shared that Manny's had been broken into yesterday around 6 AM. A Double-Whammy At Manny's. According to Kayla, the first break in...
This Popular Billings Coffee Shop is Closing its Doors
I’ve noticed tons of coffee shops around Billings, people just love their coffee here. I’m one of those people. I simply do not drink coffee, I chug it. My handy dandy friend Reddit is showing that a well-known coffee shop is closing its doors permanently. However, some of these Reddit users are saying they are not surprised by this news.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow, cold, and the cold is sticking around
As a deep trough pushes into the western U.S., a series of snow showers and a longer period of cold arrives. The best snow-making weather is through Thursday.
Montana Rescue Mission to Extend Emergency Shelter Hours During Winter
If you or someone you know is going to have a rough time finding a place to stay during the winter this year, there's a place you'll be able to go. The Montana Rescue Mission Emergency Shelter is an absolutely fantastic resource for those who are homeless or having issues finding a warm, comfortable place to stay. The good news is that the shelter's hours have been extended through the cold winter months.
This Energy Strategy for our Great Nation and State of Montana is Suicidal
I'm sitting here 23 floors above town looking to the north thinking what it would be like on a day like today if we didn't have enough energy. We are heading there with this war on American energy. The President this week emphasized his commitment to eliminating all fossil fuels. Eliminating all coal generation plants and having only renewable energy.
Incoming Hawkstar! Josh Rath on 3 to 7 PM on Billings’ The Hawk
After a few months, I'm finally on the air here at Townsquare Media! And, as you may notice, have migrated from KBUL over to KMHK. Who am I? Well, maybe I can shed some light on that for you. 1. Born and Raised in Montana. Born 30 years ago in...
Married Billings Woman Wonders if it’s Okay to Fill out Her Election Ballot Alone
Every now and then we receive a letter via our new email asking for advice. Michael and I think we give good advice, but to each their own. If you want to write us a letter or email, send them to Mornings@billingsmix.com. A Billings woman is asking us a very...
Winter is coming; cooler air with chances of snow
Chances of snow this week. Greater accumulations will be in the higher elevations but there is a possibility to see around an inch in the Billings area.
Shop Local at Billings 35th Annual Holiday Food and Gift Festival
Boom! Just like that, we're into the holiday season. When I was a kid I couldn't comprehend the concept of "time flying by", as my parents frequently mentioned. Time moves painfully slow as a child. 60 days until Christmas seemed like an eternity. Now, I wish I could slow it down.
Snow expected in Billings Monday night; Winter temps in teens
Snow is in the forecast for Billings Monday night into Tuesday, according to the NWS. Billings and surrounding areas could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow. The snowstorm began moving from the west early Monday morning and could reach Billings by late Monday evening creating some hazardous road conditions and slippery sidewalks and parking lots.
A big blast of Winter arrives
Winter has come early as frigid temperatures along with daily snow showers will be the big weather story this week.
5 Best Soup Spots in Billings for Cold, Cozy Days
It’s getting colder in Montana, so that means it’s soup season. I can eat soup all year round, but most people go for the hot deliciousness in the colder temperatures. I could consider myself a soup connoisseur. I’ve tried many soups in Billings, so here’s my list of restaurants that offer the best soups in town!
Hospital ER violence is rising, workers fight to make assault of a provider a felony
When Dr. Jamiee Belsky got a call that shots were fired at her place of work, her stomach dropped. Carefully speeding through stop signs and red lights, she arrived at the scene as quickly as possible. It was a busy night at the Billings Clinic Emergency Department when two rounds of gunfire echoed through the lobby.
Big Variables That Keep Montanans Close (or Far) From Their Hometowns
I was talking to a friend the other day about how I don't live in my hometown of Great Falls anymore. Which got me wondering what percentage of people stay in the town where they were born. So I polled my coworkers. Only one of them was born here in...
OPINION: Busier Billings Streets Need Some Very Important Changes
This week has been extremely awful for Billings residents, as two huge incidents caused two deaths on the same exact street on the same exact day. The deaths caused quite the stir in the community regarding the safety of Billings' streets, especially at night. What can the city do about it? As it turns out, they can do quite a lot to improve them.
Awesome Tiny Home Village Planned for Downtown Billings in 2023
Rental rates have climbed dramatically in Billings in recent years, keeping pace with the skyrocketing price of real estate in the Magic City. It's becoming more and more difficult to find affordable housing. The struggle is very real for lots of people, but imagine if you are someone who is...
Cannabis Business Owner Issues Warning After High School Students Got Sick From Dabbing
After some high school kids overdosed on dabs, a cannabis business owner emphasized the importance of educating kids and parents on cannabis. A cannabis business owner from Billings, Montana, wants to make people aware of the dangers of dabbing. His statement comes after some local high school students reported feeling sick after consuming some dabs.
