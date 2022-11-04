Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hampstead’s North Carolina Spot Festival makes comeback
HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) – It’s one of Cape Fear’s biggest festivals missed by many, and after a two-year pause it’s back. The festival celebrates a saltwater fish that is local to the Carolina Coast, the Spot. The North Carolina Carolina Spot Festival has been around since...
Mysterious 'Fireball' Spotted Over North Carolina
One resident said the light was "moving quick with a burning ball in front of it."
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica comes to Wilmington
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — The Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica will return to the Wilmington Riverfront once more on November 17-20. The Nao Trinidad was the flag ship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition and will be on display in downtown Wilmington. Berthing will be at the dock at London Wharf on the Riverwalk in Downtown Wilmington, North Carolina adjacent to Veteran’s Memorial and Hotel Ballast.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
columbuscountynews.com
Pecan Festival Parade 2022 Gallery
Whiteville held their annual N.C. Pecan Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event was delayed due to inclement weather last year, but there was beautiful sunny skies on Saturday. The parade kicked off at 10 a.m., and throughout the day there was live entertainment, a car show, kid’s block, a first responder’s corner, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, and so much more.
The State Port Pilot
Person of interest named in Oak Island Masonic Lodge fire
Oak Island Police Department has announced a single person of interest in a suspected intentional fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge Sunday afternoon. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has indicated it is also searching for Wesley Heckendorn, 34, of Charleston Drive, Bolivia, as part of an ongoing missing persons investigation.
WECT
Looking into reports of intimidation at the polls in the Cape Fear
Films from across the world will be showcased during the five-day Cucalorus Film Festival November 16-20. New Hanover County Fire Rescue to hold ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign, raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. NHCFR firefighters will be at several intersections in the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington disabled veteran asking for community’s help after adapted bike stolen
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Veteran’s Day is just days away and one disabled veteran is calling on the community to help him find his bike. Riding his bike is one of Kevin Hebert’s favorite pastimes and it’s something he worked very hard to be able to do.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 4, 5 & 6
Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, NC passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Barbara Gregory of the home, son, Jimmy L. Gregory of Silea City, NC son, Scott Gregory of Lexington, NC, daughter, Sandra Sperling of Selby, NC, son, Justin Gregory of New Town, CT, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and a brother, William “Buddy” Gregory of Coats, NC.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing juvenile
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 16-year-old Araceli Rojas-Jimenez. The WPD said that she may go by the nickname “Carina.”. Per the report, she is 5′4″, has brown eyes, long black hair with blonde streaks and is 130lbs. Her nose...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Man wanted in suspected intentional fire in Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department is searching for a man after a suspected intentional fire in Oak Island on Sunday afternoon. Just before 3 pm, the Oak Island Fire Department was dispatched to the Oak Island Masonic Lodge #758 in the 2000 block of East Oak Island Drive in response to a structure fire.
No. 1 UNC strolls to opening win over UNC Wilmington
Caleb Love and RJ Davis each scored 17 points as No. 1 North Carolina powered to a season-opening 69-56 victory
WECT
Wilmington police suspect foul play after 16-year-old goes missing, suspect of interest appears in court
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Monday, November 7 that there are two suspects of interest in a recent missing person case involving 16-year-old Miyonna Jones. “Since receiving this case last week, the Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, and other partner agencies have...
WECT
Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to the New Hanover County Landfill early Friday morning. Both law enforcement agencies spent several hours Thursday at the landfill, which is located off Hwy. 421 North. WECT has been told that WPD...
WECT
Wilmington police: Man arrested, 46 grams of meth recovered during traffic stop
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested a man on Saturday night, Nov. 5, and charged him with drug-related crimes. “Saturday night just after 10:28 p.m. WPD units initiated a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Church Street for a window tint violation. The K9 Unit also responded to assist and after a search of the vehicle, 46 grams of Methamphetamine was located, in addition to drug paraphernalia,” said the WPD in a release.
WECT
Surf City seeking help from residents to clear right of ways
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - There’s a new push to make sure homeowners understand where their property ends in Surf City. If you are encroaching on the right-of-way easement, you’ll be getting a warning from the town. The right of way consists of an area that is outside...
WECT
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman, per an announcement on Friday, Nov. 4. Janvariah Brewington is 22 years old and was last seen near Dolphin Drive off of Sunset Harbor Road in Bolivia. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes at around 6:17 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.
WECT
Details on referendums you’ll see on November ballots
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Voters in several counties will decide whether to approve referendums on the November ballot that deal with issues including schools, alcohol sales, public transportation and rebuilding damage done by Hurricane Florence. The most expensive of the referendum questions is in Pender County, where the ballot issue...
WECT
Law enforcement searching for suspect following cross-county chase
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A representative from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stated that authorities are still searching for a suspect in a chase that took place early Monday morning. The chase began in Bladen County and ended in Cumberland County. Per the report, an officer with the...
columbuscountynews.com
Jury Scam Hits Columbus Residents
Scammers are calling Columbus County residents demanding $500 to avoid arrest for not showing up for jury duty. The sheriff’s office and Clerk of Court Jess Hill said this morning that multiple people have reported the calls, which began last week. The caller claims to have an order for arrest for the victim, and the victim must make arrangements to pay a $500 fine or go to jail.
