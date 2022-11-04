Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Lubbock food truck sidelined after unfortunate accident
LUBBOCK, Texas — From “Frito Chili” mac and cheese to “Hot Cheeto” mac and cheese, if you’re a true Lubbock foodie, you’ve definitely heard of the Texas Mac Shack. Run by Texas Tech University students, the popular truck that serves more than 50 towns across the South Plains, has now been sidelined after an unfortunate accident.
QB Producer, owned by Randi Mahomes, offers stylish purses
LUBBOCK, Texas—Randi Mahomes and her best friend and their daughters started a company, QB Producer. They offer quality bags that are stadium approved plus bags and shirts. Their mission is to set an example for the women in their families that you can have your dream. You can find their merchandise in Lubbock at Cardinal Sports Center, J. Hoffmans and Stock Style shop. Or shop on their website at qbproducer.com or find them on Facebook: qbproducer.
TxDOT campaign honors lives lost on Texas roads since 2000
LUBBOCK, Texas — November 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roads, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation. On Monday, TxDOT recognized the 22nd anniversary of this date; since then, more than 79,000 lives have been lost to fatal crashes. A flag...
Edge Theatre presents The Thanksgiving Play
LUBBOCK, Texas—The Thanksgiving Play, presented by The Edge Theatre is two weekends in November. Written in 2015, good intentions collide with absurd assumptions in this wickedly funny production. Get tickets and show times at edgetheatrelubbock.org.
KK’s Corner Mall is having their third annual Taste of Christmas this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas— KK’s Corner Mall is having their third annual Taste of Christmas from November 10 to 13. The event begins with ladies night on Thursday, November 10, and continues through Sunday. You can enjoy discounts, a visit from Santa on Saturday and even a holiday baking activity on Sunday. KK’s is located at 6409 Indiana Avenue.
Downtown Plainview is having their Holiday events
LUBBOCK, Texas—Tis’ the season for the Downtown Holiday event in Plainview. The Music of Christmas event will be Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12. You can find the details at www.plainviewtx.org, Downtown Holiday Events Link, FB: Downtown Plainview or by calling 806-296-1119.
Food Truck Alley is having their final event for the year
LUBBOCK, Texas—The City of Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department are partnering together to streamline the permitting process for Mobile Food Vendors. Food Trucks are admitted on a first come basis. This will be on Tuesday, November 8 at the Civic Center in the northwest parking lot. Food Truck inspections will be from 10:00 a.m. to Noon and the pubic can come eat from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For more information go to, mylubbock.us/food-truck-alley.
Silent Wings Museum to host Veterans Day event on Friday, November 11
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s Silent Wings Museum will mark Veterans Day with an event on Friday, November 11. Veterans Days is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on November 11 that honors military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. According to a press release...
The Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas has some news
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Goodwill Career Resource Center (CRC) is opening and will provide more room for education. The grand opening is Thursday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. at 6520 University Avenue. The new CRC offers more classroom space and computers stations. You can get more information at goodwillnwtexas.org or by calling 806-744-0440.
2022 West Texas Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10
LUBBOCK, Texas — Civic Lubbock, Inc. will host the 2022 West Texas Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony on Thursday, November 10. According to a press release from Civic Lubbock, Inc., the ceremony will take place at 7:00 p.m. in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Arnett Benson neighborhood on Nov. 9
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Arnett Benson neighborhood on Wednesday, November 9. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles,...
KLBK Sunday Night Weather Update: November 6th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening weather update. Tonight: Clouds remain. Low of 41°. Winds NE 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles. High of 69°. Winds E 12-18 MPH. We will keep high clouds around the region tonight,...
KLBK Tuesday Morning Weather Update: November 8th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!. Today: Morning fog, breezy with some clearing later. High of 74°. Winds SSE 18-23 MPH. Tonight:. Another round of fog and low clouds overnight. Low of 60°. Winds S 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow:. Windy, mild,...
KLBK Monday Evening Weather Update: November 7th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update. Tonight: Cloudy with patchy fog. Low of 57°. Winds SE 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles. High of 74°. Winds S 15-20 MPH. Clouds will continue to increase overnight tonight,...
Lubbock Public Library announces Nov. 11 closure for staff training day
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Public Library announced it will be closed on Friday, November 11 for a staff training day. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. According to a press release, library...
With one day left to vote, Lubbock voter turnout lags behind last midterm
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County voter turnout was 17% higher at this point in 2018, following statewide trends of lower voter participation in this year’s midterm election. 56,897 people voted in the two weeks of early voting, compared to 66,370 in the last midterm’s early voting period. That...
Lane closures scheduled along a portion of University Avenue this week
LUBBOCK, Texas — Two southbound lanes of University Avenue at 82nd Street will close this week for underground utility work. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the closure will begin on Monday, November 7 and last three days. Motorists are urged to use an alternate...
First United Methodist Church hosting annual Community-Wide Thanksgiving Meal on Nov. 19
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s First United Methodist Church (FUMC) will host its 30th annual Community-Wide Thanksgiving Meal on Saturday, November 19. According to a press release from FUMC, the event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The church is located at 1411 Broadway. The community...
LPD identifies victims with serious injuries in Central Lubbock crash Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas— The names of the individuals who suffered serious injuries in a crash late Friday night were released by the Lubbock Police Department on Monday. According to LPD, drivers Lexy Vasquez, 18, Uris Lagunes, 21, and one passenger with Vasquez were hospitalized with serious injuries. The remaining passengers with Vasquez were hospitalized with moderate injuries.
U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff General CQ Brown, Jr. to Speak at Rawls Diversity Symposium
LUBBOCK, Texas — United States Air Force Chief of Staff and Texas Tech alumnus General CQ Brown, Jr. will be a special guest at the 8th Annual Rawls Diversity Symposium at Texas Tech University. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, Gen. Brown...
