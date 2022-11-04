ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Colorado: Colorado's Polis faces feisty challenge in bid for 2nd term

DENVER (AP) — In his campaign for a second term as Colorado’s governor, Democrat Jared Polis has had to fend off attacks by GOP challenger Heidi Ganahl on his pandemic record, surging crime and the fentanyl crisis -- topics that dominated clashes between the two in multiple forums and debates leading up to Tuesday’s midterm election.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Boebert, Frisch in close race in 3rd Congressional District

DENVER — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) was looking for her first re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday as she faced a challenge from Democrat Adam Frisch in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Frisch hopes to lure Republican voters in the district – which covers the...
COLORADO STATE
CU Boulder News & Events

Diversity, equity and inclusion update: November 2022 issue

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of campus updates on diversity, equity and inclusion that will continue throughout the year. IDEA Council issues guidance on faculty, staff retention during fall forum. Faculty and staff retention, the need for a greater sense of belonging and more effective strategies...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

A blue Colorado in a red wave? | ELECTION 2022

In a year when Republicans are poised to pick up high-profile races, could Colorado become the blue island in what many expect to be a red wave on Election Day?. In Arizona, the Republican gubernatorial candidate is slightly favored to win. In Nevada, the race for governor is considered a tossup, and Republicans even have the chance to pick up the governor's mansion in Oregon because of that state's unusual three-way race.
COLORADO STATE
CU Boulder News & Events

Report: CU a $13.3B Economic Engine for Colorado

Investments in research, contributions of faculty and alumni create enormous impact for the state. The University of Colorado system is confronting the same challenges as many businesses in the state, from inflation and rising interest rates to talent shortages and supply-chain snafus. Like the rest of the business community, though,...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Reader: It's Ridiculous that Colorado Companies Still Test for Marijuana

This week our Stoner handled a question from a reader who had to take a drug test for work, and wondered: "Do dabs stay in my system longer than regular weed?" The Ask a Stoner answer: "All of this newfangled THC can cause a legitimate scare. Dabs, or hits of extracted cannabis, contain three to five times the amount of THC in flower, so I can see why a surprise drug test seems daunting. You’re cutting it close with any form of cannabis consumption if a drug test is coming up in a week, but if that dab was a single occurrence during an otherwise sober stint, then you still have a good chance of passing."
COLORADO STATE
CU Boulder News & Events

Current CU Boulder students, employees added to countywide alerts system

Do you have a Boulder address? The university will soon opt all current students and employees with Boulder, Colorado, residential addresses into Everbridge, the emergency alert messaging system used by Boulder Police, Boulder Fire-Rescue, Boulder County Sheriff’s Department and Longmont Department of Public Safety. Everbridge is used to send...
BOULDER, CO
Westword

Twelve Colorado Places the ACLU Says Are Violating Ex-Felons' Rights

The ACLU of Colorado has sent letters to twelve governments around the state demanding that they end what's characterized as "the unconstitutional practice of barring people with a felony conviction from running for office." The recipients of the November 2 missives include offices and officials in Arvada, Brighton, Evans, Federal...
COLORADO STATE
CU Boulder News & Events

The History of Daylight Saving Time

Some have said Benjamin Franklin first came up with the idea for daylight saving time (DST). Others believe it was adopted so farmers could have more hours of sunlight to work in the field. The real history of daylight saving time is much more complex. It was first introduced in...
BOULDER, CO
Aspen Daily News

Colorado’s push to change how schools teach reading

A roomful of second graders spent a recent fall morning learning about a bossy mother named “Mama E” who follows her kids around reminding them to say their names. The whimsical story was part of a phonics lesson at Denver’s Bradley International School. The point was that adding an “e” at the end of a word changes the first vowel from short to long — for example, pin becomes pine because the “i” says its name.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Was Home to the First Rural Hippie Commune

The hippie movement took the country by storm in the mid to late 1960s, and many do not know that Colorado was a pivotal location for the movement in many ways. In fact, what many consider to be the first-ever rural hippie commune was built in Colorado and was truly another world for a short period of time. Keep scrolling to learn more about this commune, a historic hippie town once known as Drop City.
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

The Colorado Sun spoke to unaffiliated voters in Lauren Boebert’s district soon after she took office. Here’s how they feel about her now.

Unaffiliated voters make up the largest percentage of the electorate in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. When Republican Lauren Boebert was first elected to Congress in 2020, unaffiliated voters carried her to victory — and she’ll need their support again this year to win a second term. That’s...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy