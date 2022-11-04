Read full article on original website
Denver’s 4 new homeless hotels are just the beginningDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado woman wins $1 million Powerball ticketInna DErie, CO
Park Hill Golf Course may become tree-filled neighborhoodDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Massive 100-Vehicle Collision Forces Shutdown of Colorado HighwayNews Breaking LIVE
Opinion: Nurturing recovery in Denver homeless housing neededDavid HeitzDenver, CO
News Channel Nebraska
Colorado: Colorado's Polis faces feisty challenge in bid for 2nd term
DENVER (AP) — In his campaign for a second term as Colorado’s governor, Democrat Jared Polis has had to fend off attacks by GOP challenger Heidi Ganahl on his pandemic record, surging crime and the fentanyl crisis -- topics that dominated clashes between the two in multiple forums and debates leading up to Tuesday’s midterm election.
All 64 Colorado Counties Ranked By Size Smallest to Largest
When we say Mesa County is the 4th largest county in Colorado, it is to say that Mesa county is the 4th largest based on land area. How many square miles are within Mesa County? 3,328 to be exact according to USA.com. Using land area as our ranker we can...
Boebert, Frisch in close race in 3rd Congressional District
DENVER — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) was looking for her first re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday as she faced a challenge from Democrat Adam Frisch in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Frisch hopes to lure Republican voters in the district – which covers the...
CU Boulder News & Events
Diversity, equity and inclusion update: November 2022 issue
Editor’s note: This is part of a series of campus updates on diversity, equity and inclusion that will continue throughout the year. IDEA Council issues guidance on faculty, staff retention during fall forum. Faculty and staff retention, the need for a greater sense of belonging and more effective strategies...
A blue Colorado in a red wave? | ELECTION 2022
In a year when Republicans are poised to pick up high-profile races, could Colorado become the blue island in what many expect to be a red wave on Election Day?. In Arizona, the Republican gubernatorial candidate is slightly favored to win. In Nevada, the race for governor is considered a tossup, and Republicans even have the chance to pick up the governor's mansion in Oregon because of that state's unusual three-way race.
CU Boulder News & Events
Report: CU a $13.3B Economic Engine for Colorado
Investments in research, contributions of faculty and alumni create enormous impact for the state. The University of Colorado system is confronting the same challenges as many businesses in the state, from inflation and rising interest rates to talent shortages and supply-chain snafus. Like the rest of the business community, though,...
Westword
Reader: It's Ridiculous that Colorado Companies Still Test for Marijuana
This week our Stoner handled a question from a reader who had to take a drug test for work, and wondered: "Do dabs stay in my system longer than regular weed?" The Ask a Stoner answer: "All of this newfangled THC can cause a legitimate scare. Dabs, or hits of extracted cannabis, contain three to five times the amount of THC in flower, so I can see why a surprise drug test seems daunting. You’re cutting it close with any form of cannabis consumption if a drug test is coming up in a week, but if that dab was a single occurrence during an otherwise sober stint, then you still have a good chance of passing."
Spaceship-looking devices have important mission in Colorado's mountains
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The egg-shaped devices lined in a row in the parking lot at the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels loom like spaceships getting ready for liftoff. "Looks a little like the CDOT space force this side of the road," said Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) winter operations manager Jamie Yont.
CU Boulder News & Events
Current CU Boulder students, employees added to countywide alerts system
Do you have a Boulder address? The university will soon opt all current students and employees with Boulder, Colorado, residential addresses into Everbridge, the emergency alert messaging system used by Boulder Police, Boulder Fire-Rescue, Boulder County Sheriff’s Department and Longmont Department of Public Safety. Everbridge is used to send...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Westword
Twelve Colorado Places the ACLU Says Are Violating Ex-Felons' Rights
The ACLU of Colorado has sent letters to twelve governments around the state demanding that they end what's characterized as "the unconstitutional practice of barring people with a felony conviction from running for office." The recipients of the November 2 missives include offices and officials in Arvada, Brighton, Evans, Federal...
CU Boulder News & Events
The History of Daylight Saving Time
Some have said Benjamin Franklin first came up with the idea for daylight saving time (DST). Others believe it was adopted so farmers could have more hours of sunlight to work in the field. The real history of daylight saving time is much more complex. It was first introduced in...
Aspen Daily News
Colorado’s push to change how schools teach reading
A roomful of second graders spent a recent fall morning learning about a bossy mother named “Mama E” who follows her kids around reminding them to say their names. The whimsical story was part of a phonics lesson at Denver’s Bradley International School. The point was that adding an “e” at the end of a word changes the first vowel from short to long — for example, pin becomes pine because the “i” says its name.
skyhinews.com
Letter to the editor: Know the facts about Colorado under Gov. Polis
As a proud Colorado native, our family relocated to Grand County to raise our two young boys. Raising kids has fueled a new passion and desire to ensure they can grow up in a safe and beautiful state. When it comes to our children, I will stand up. Sadly, Colorado...
Colorado Was Home to the First Rural Hippie Commune
The hippie movement took the country by storm in the mid to late 1960s, and many do not know that Colorado was a pivotal location for the movement in many ways. In fact, what many consider to be the first-ever rural hippie commune was built in Colorado and was truly another world for a short period of time. Keep scrolling to learn more about this commune, a historic hippie town once known as Drop City.
Two Colorado hotels nominated among 'best holiday hotels' in country
USA Today has started to release their '10 Best' Readers' Choice nominations for winter 2022 and two Colorado hotels are included on their list of 'best hotels for the holidays.'. Located in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor is on the list. Also in Colorado, Granby's C Lazy U Ranch is included...
Colorado change of address fraud up 1,700% in 5 years
Contact Denver7 has been shining a light on change of address fraud after people reached out saying their mail had been forwarded to new addresses even though they did not request an address change.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
The Colorado Sun spoke to unaffiliated voters in Lauren Boebert’s district soon after she took office. Here’s how they feel about her now.
Unaffiliated voters make up the largest percentage of the electorate in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. When Republican Lauren Boebert was first elected to Congress in 2020, unaffiliated voters carried her to victory — and she’ll need their support again this year to win a second term. That’s...
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
Off-Grid Colorado Property Has a 138 Foot Tunnel in the Mountain
If you are looking to get off-grid in Colorado, search no further. This home in Whitewater, Colorado is listed for less than $550k and has nearly 39 acres of land for you to build as you would like. One of the most remarkable features of the home is the tunnel....
