Cindy Duhon
2d ago
I heard an 11 year study found that chemical hair straighteners in general are linked to some forms of uterine cancer…I can’t stand how my curly hair tangles sometimes. But I’d rather fuss with detangles than with chemo.
Peah Johnson
2d ago
I been relaxing my hair for years on and off. Thankfully no problems for me but an occasional burn on my ear or neck from not using the protectant.
Nunya Bizniss
2d ago
Hmm that's weird..someone made a thread on Twitter a few weeks ago and asked where is all the little girls that was on those perm boxes...more than half of them responded (and I must say they are ALLLL gorgeous, every last one of them) none of them mentioned anything about them being diagnosed w cancer..but I also know that type of stuff affects people differently
Reply(9)
