ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 90

Cindy Duhon
2d ago

I heard an 11 year study found that chemical hair straighteners in general are linked to some forms of uterine cancer…I can’t stand how my curly hair tangles sometimes. But I’d rather fuss with detangles than with chemo.

Reply
23
Peah Johnson
2d ago

I been relaxing my hair for years on and off. Thankfully no problems for me but an occasional burn on my ear or neck from not using the protectant.

Reply(1)
21
Nunya Bizniss
2d ago

Hmm that's weird..someone made a thread on Twitter a few weeks ago and asked where is all the little girls that was on those perm boxes...more than half of them responded (and I must say they are ALLLL gorgeous, every last one of them) none of them mentioned anything about them being diagnosed w cancer..but I also know that type of stuff affects people differently

Reply(9)
19
Related
Popculture

Potato Chips Recalled

The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
shefinds

Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'

As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
BGR.com

New cookie recall: If you live in these 3 states, check your pantry now

Cookie fans in three states should know there’s a new recall in place involving a type of cookies from Sotto i Trully. The Florida-based company is recalling its Assorted Italian Cookies because the retail boxes actually contain Italian Wedding Cookies. They have walnuts in them, which is a known allergen. But the retail boxes do not list the ingredient on the label.
GEORGIA STATE
News-Medical.net

Properties of dense breasts promote cancer growth, study suggests

The risk of developing breast cancer is higher in what are known as dense breasts, which appear white in mammograms, than in nondense breasts, which appear grey. Researchers at Linköping University, Sweden, have now shown that there are major biological differences dense breasts and nondense breasts. The results, published in the British Journal of Cancer, suggest that the properties of dense breasts promote cancer growth.
People

Babies Conceived via Fertility Treatments Born to Black Mothers 4 Times More Likely to Die as Newborns

A study found babies conceived via fertility treatments and born to Black mothers are four times likelier to die as newborns than their white counterparts Babies conceived via assisted reproduction technology and born to Black mothers are more than four times as likely as their white counterparts to die as newborns, according to a new study. Published Tuesday in the American Academy of Pediatrics' Pediatrics journal, the results of the study, conducted "on all singleton births in the United States from 2016 to 2017," found that "neonatal mortality...

Comments / 0

Community Policy