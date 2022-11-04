ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Comments / 1

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Man reportedly pulls out handgun in Lincoln traffic

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man reportedly pulled out a handgun after he thought he was cut off in Lincoln traffic. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of 33rd St. and Cornhusker around 4:50 p.m. on Monday after a reported weapons violation. Officers said they talked...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

LPD Recovers Two Stolen Vehicles, Arrests Four Teenagers

Lincoln Police took four teens into custody early Tuesday morning after they were found in a stolen vehicle. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says a 19 year old woman called police Monday night to say her KIA Sorento was taken from a Wesleyan parking lot near 54th and Madison. The vehicle was...
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Two arrested following a pursuit in Mills County

(Mills Co) Two people were arrested following a pursuit that began in Mills County Monday evening. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Albert Bowen, of Omaha, Nebraska, was charged with Felony Eluding, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Use of Dangerous Weapon in Commission of a Crime, Interference with Official Acts, and Drug Paraphernalia, as well as numerous other traffic citations.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
klin.com

Lincoln Police Busy Overnight

Lincoln Police were busy Monday night and Tuesday morning. About 11:45 Monday night officers responded to the 2300 block of B street where an 18-year old Lincoln man had been shot in the abdomen. Before police arrived the man was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital where he...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Warrants served in Wymore Monday night, two arrested

BEATRICE – Three law enforcement agencies combined to execute search warrants and make two arrests in southern Gage County. At around 6:25 p.m., Monday, Gage County Sheriff’s Officers were assisted by Wymore Police and Beatrice Police in serving two warrants on Wymore homes located in the three-hundred block of North 8th Street.
WYMORE, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Saturday incident leads to arrest of man, woman

A 32-year-old Fremont woman and a 65-year-old Fremont man were arrested Saturday morning on various charges following the report of a possible physical domestic assault. Police arrived at 6:51 a.m. and determined the complaint to be valid. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Megan C. Gilbreth for being under the influence of drugs, child neglect and possession of a controlled substance.
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

18-year-old in stable condition after being shot

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police are investigating a late Monday night shooting in the capital city. Police told our news partners at 10-11 NOW that officers were called out around 11:45 p.m. to a report of an 18-year-old who had been shot in the area of 23rd and B streets. That's four blocks west of the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Standoff in North Lincoln Ends Peacefully With Man’s Arrest

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 7)–A 29-year-old man wanted for allegedly violating parole was involved in standoff with Lincoln-Lancaster County Metro Fugitive Task Force, after a warrant was served at a north Lincoln apartment for about two hours before he was taken into custody just after 10:30am Monday. The Lancaster County...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman arrested after reportedly taking money from register in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman was arrested after she was reportedly caught stealing money from her register at a Lincoln store. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Hy-Vee, 5010 O St., on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. for a call of a reported theft by an employee. According...
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man arrested following assault

Fremont police were dispatched at 10:59 Sunday morning to the 700 block of West 11th Street on a report of an assault in progress. An investigation resulted in the arrest of Michael P. Riggs, 32, of Fremont for third-degree domestic assault, assault by strangulation and violation of a harassment order.
FREMONT, NE
iheart.com

Lincoln school temporarily put on lock down due to nearby police standoff

(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln elementary school is temporarily placed on lock down due to a nearby police standoff. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says just before 7:45 Monday morning, members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force determined that 29 year old Trevaughn Brown was at an apartment near 24th and Dodge in Lincoln. Brown was wanted for a parole violation stemming from a conviction for 1st degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony from Douglas County that occurred in 2011. The Sheriff's Office says Brown was known to have possession of a weapon as recently as two months ago.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD investigates shots reportedly fired

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department was called in after shots were reportedly fired. Officers said they were sent to the 1500 block of Knox St. on Nov. 5 at 1:45 a.m. after a call reported four gunshots being heard in the area. LPD said a group of people...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy