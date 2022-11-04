Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly pulls out handgun in Lincoln traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man reportedly pulled out a handgun after he thought he was cut off in Lincoln traffic. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of 33rd St. and Cornhusker around 4:50 p.m. on Monday after a reported weapons violation. Officers said they talked...
klin.com
LPD Recovers Two Stolen Vehicles, Arrests Four Teenagers
Lincoln Police took four teens into custody early Tuesday morning after they were found in a stolen vehicle. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says a 19 year old woman called police Monday night to say her KIA Sorento was taken from a Wesleyan parking lot near 54th and Madison. The vehicle was...
KETV.com
Man accused of driving toward crowd of trick-or-treaters receives $500,000 bond
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The man accused of driving toward a crowd of trick-or-treaters at a Halloween event in Omaha received a $500,000 bond in Douglas County court on Tuesday. Dontavius Levering, 31, is charged with attempted assault on an officer and use of a weapon (motor vehicle) to...
Two arrested following a pursuit in Mills County
(Mills Co) Two people were arrested following a pursuit that began in Mills County Monday evening. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Albert Bowen, of Omaha, Nebraska, was charged with Felony Eluding, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Use of Dangerous Weapon in Commission of a Crime, Interference with Official Acts, and Drug Paraphernalia, as well as numerous other traffic citations.
klin.com
Lincoln Police Busy Overnight
Lincoln Police were busy Monday night and Tuesday morning. About 11:45 Monday night officers responded to the 2300 block of B street where an 18-year old Lincoln man had been shot in the abdomen. Before police arrived the man was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital where he...
News Channel Nebraska
Warrants served in Wymore Monday night, two arrested
BEATRICE – Three law enforcement agencies combined to execute search warrants and make two arrests in southern Gage County. At around 6:25 p.m., Monday, Gage County Sheriff’s Officers were assisted by Wymore Police and Beatrice Police in serving two warrants on Wymore homes located in the three-hundred block of North 8th Street.
KETV.com
Omaha police identifies off-duty officer under investigation for incident that occurred Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an incident that occurred Sunday involving an off-duty officer. Authorities said an internal investigation will be conducted, as authorized by Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer. The officer being investigated for the alleged incident is William Klees, Omaha police confirmed to KETV NewsWatch...
thebestmix1055.com
Saturday incident leads to arrest of man, woman
A 32-year-old Fremont woman and a 65-year-old Fremont man were arrested Saturday morning on various charges following the report of a possible physical domestic assault. Police arrived at 6:51 a.m. and determined the complaint to be valid. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Megan C. Gilbreth for being under the influence of drugs, child neglect and possession of a controlled substance.
News Channel Nebraska
18-year-old in stable condition after being shot
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police are investigating a late Monday night shooting in the capital city. Police told our news partners at 10-11 NOW that officers were called out around 11:45 p.m. to a report of an 18-year-old who had been shot in the area of 23rd and B streets. That's four blocks west of the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
kfornow.com
Standoff in North Lincoln Ends Peacefully With Man’s Arrest
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 7)–A 29-year-old man wanted for allegedly violating parole was involved in standoff with Lincoln-Lancaster County Metro Fugitive Task Force, after a warrant was served at a north Lincoln apartment for about two hours before he was taken into custody just after 10:30am Monday. The Lancaster County...
1011now.com
LSO investigating forgery case where $56,000 taken from woman’s bank account
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a forgery case where $56,000 was taken from a Firth woman’s bank account. On Monday, deputies took a forgery report from a 78-year-old woman. According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, two of the woman’s checks from First State...
News Channel Nebraska
Woman arrested after reportedly taking money from register in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman was arrested after she was reportedly caught stealing money from her register at a Lincoln store. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Hy-Vee, 5010 O St., on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. for a call of a reported theft by an employee. According...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man arrested following assault
Fremont police were dispatched at 10:59 Sunday morning to the 700 block of West 11th Street on a report of an assault in progress. An investigation resulted in the arrest of Michael P. Riggs, 32, of Fremont for third-degree domestic assault, assault by strangulation and violation of a harassment order.
iheart.com
Lincoln school temporarily put on lock down due to nearby police standoff
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln elementary school is temporarily placed on lock down due to a nearby police standoff. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says just before 7:45 Monday morning, members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force determined that 29 year old Trevaughn Brown was at an apartment near 24th and Dodge in Lincoln. Brown was wanted for a parole violation stemming from a conviction for 1st degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony from Douglas County that occurred in 2011. The Sheriff's Office says Brown was known to have possession of a weapon as recently as two months ago.
Sioux City Journal
Inmate's death at state penitentiary is being investigated as suspected murder, investigator says
The death of a 26-year-old inmate late last month at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln is being investigated as a suspected murder, investigators say in newly filed court records. In a search warrant filed Friday, Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Henry Dimitroff asked a judge for an order to get...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD investigates shots reportedly fired
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department was called in after shots were reportedly fired. Officers said they were sent to the 1500 block of Knox St. on Nov. 5 at 1:45 a.m. after a call reported four gunshots being heard in the area. LPD said a group of people...
klkntv.com
Cass County authorities ask for video from time of attempted abduction
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office began searching for a possible “sexual predator” in the Eagle community last week, after multiple reports of a bald man following children. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for all security footage and other videos from 3 to...
klkntv.com
Head-on crash injures 2 & brings Lincoln intersection to a halt Tuesday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a head-on crash near South 17th and K Streets. We’re told two people were hurt when two vehicles collided around 10:15 a.m. Police say an elderly couple was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while a third...
klkntv.com
Man arrested after exposing himself at Lincoln gas station, apartment, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested after exposing himself at two locations near downtown Lincoln late Sunday night, police say. Around 11:36 p.m., a 37-year-old man exposed and touched himself in front of the doors at the U-Stop near 21st and K Streets. He left the area...
Glenwood police arrest Montgomery County man for Fraudulent Practice
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports six arrests. Among the arrests is that of 83-year-old John Skalberg, of Red Oak. Skalberg was arrested Friday for Fraudulent Practice 1st Offense. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. In other activity:. 40-year-old Joseph Hartzell, of Spencer was arrested last Monday for...
