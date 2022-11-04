Read full article on original website
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
DeSean Jackson (hamstring) dealing with soft-tissue injury
DeSean Jackson was removed from Baltimore's Monday Night Football matchup with the Saints and did not return as he aggravated an injury to his hamstring. On Tuesday, head coach John Harbaugh noted that the team decided to hold Jackson out of the game as a precautionary measure, and that they did not want to rush him back in excessively. Soft-tissue injuries can be recurring issues for speedsters like Jackson, who has a chance to make an impact on a Ravens' offense devoid of vertical threats. Jackson's presence at practice next week will be worth monitoring- luckily he gets an extra week of rest as the Ravens head into their bye.
Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Rankings & Top Pickups (Week 10)
ECR (TM) – Expert Consensus Rankings. Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Top Pickups for Week 10. Isiah Pacheco (RB – KC): Why would anyone roster a straight-line runner at the top of a three-headed committee? The answer is because it’s the Chiefs. We should not question the wishes of one Andy Reid when it comes to personnel. He must see something in Pacheco that is not completely obvious, like his combination of size and speed. Kansas City’s upcoming schedule is extremely favorable for RBs, so Pacheco might actually be flex-worthy very soon.
Josh Allen (elbow) dealing with 'slight pain' following loss
Josh Allen is reportedly dealing with "slight pain" following a hit he took to his throwing elbow during the final plays in Sunday's loss to the Jets. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Allen took a hit late in the game when Jets DE Bryce Huff seemed to clip him...
Lamar Jackson throws one TD in Week 9
Lamar Jackson completed 12 of his 22 passes for 133 yards and one touchdown while adding 82 yards on 11 carries in a 27-13 win over the Saints in Week 9. Jackson turned in a quiet effort in the win over New Orleans on Monday night. His lone touchdown pass was a 24-yard completion to Isaiah Likely in the first quarter. Jackson has been cold of late, having been held to less than 200 passing yards in four of his past six contests. The veteran signal-caller will head into his bye in Week 10 with 1,768 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions in nine games. Baltimore will face Carolina in Week 11 after their bye.
Seattle Seahawks D/ST picks up five sacks in Week 9
The Cardinals D/ST scored a touchdown, so the Seahawks defense allowed just 14 points which came on Arizona's first and last drives of the game. The Seahawks picked up five sacks for the second straight week as Uchenna Nwosu continues to look like one of the biggest value signings in free agency this past offseason with two more sacks. The Seahawks have boasted one of the better defenses in the league the last four weeks and remain a solid streaming option next week against a struggling Buccaneers offense.
Jaguars D/ST steps up in second half of comeback win in Week 9
The Jaguars' D/ST allowed 20 points while collecting two sacks and zero interceptions while recovering a fumble in Jacksonville’s 27-20 win over the Raiders in Week 9. Jacksonville’s D/ST fell behind 17-0 in the first half but clamped down to hold the Raiders to just three points after halftime. Davante Adams had nine catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the first half but Jacksonville held him to one catch for zero yards in the second half as the defense stepped up to help the offense come back. Jacksonville absolutely shut down Vegas on their final five drives, forcing three punts, a turnover on downs, and a fumble. The Jags have their work cut out for them in Week 10 when they travel to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and Company.
Sam Darnold activated by Panthers following Sunday loss
The Panthers have activated QB Sam Darnold, who should see playing time down the stretch of the 2022 season. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Carolina apparently wants to evaluate Darnold for the teams' future prospects. There are more dark times ahead for Carolina, as Darnold will become the third QB to see playing time for the Panthers in 2022. His predecessors Baker Mayfield and PJ Walker have already proven that they are anything but the answer for the team, and now Darnold will get one last shot to ride in as their knight in shining armor. Expectations need to be kept abhorrently low. The Bryce Young/CJ Stroud sweepstakes are officially on.
Rams D/ST allows game to slip away in waning moments
The Rams D/ST gave up 16 points to the Buccaneers on Sunday while recording just one sack and generating zero turnovers. They also blocked a field goal attempt. The Rams defense did their job for the most part on Sunday, stalling out many of Tom Brady's drives and holding Tampa Bay to four field goal attempts. That is, until Brady went full goat status with just 44 seconds left on the game clock. Brady completed four straight completions and then hit TE Cade Otten for the game winning touchdown with :09 remaining. It was a tale as old as time for the world's greatest. As for the Rams, they now carry a 3-5 record into a Week 10 divisional tilt with Arizona.
Baker Mayfield takes over in second half, throws for two touchdowns Week 9
Mayfield looked good after he took over for PJ Walker in the second half, turning in his first multi-touchdown performance with Carolina. The former Oklahoma Sooner may have done enough with this showing to recapture his QB1 status with the Panthers. The team has a short week as they play on Thursday, so keep an eye on the depth chart leading up to Week 10.
Dynasty Players to Buy, Sell & Hold: Week 10 (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s already Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season and the fantasy football playoffs are just around the corner. At this point, you’re either a contender, fighting for a playoff spot, or looking ahead at the 2023 rookie class. If you’re a veteran dynasty player, you’re looking to win now and are also keeping tabs on future rookies at the same time.
Top Fantasy Football Storylines: Josh Allen, Justin Fields, Tyreek Hill, Christian McCaffrey (Week 10)
The months we spent yearning for the NFL season to begin felt like an eternity. Half of the campaign is now in the rearview, gone faster than the snap of a finger. We are left breathless by the pleasant surprises and exasperating letdowns. Some of our beloved gladiators have been lost to injuries, opening the door for new heroes to emerge in their wake. We have laughed, cried, and screamed for nine weeks. That was the prelude.
Dynasty Fantasy Football Risers & Fallers: TJ Hockenson, Clyde-Edwards Helaire, Chase Claypool (Week 9)
TJ Hockenson (TE – DET) After surprisingly being shipped out of Detroit, TJ Hockenson stepped in to play 60 snaps for the division-rival Minnesota Vikings five days later. His 91% snap rate is the highest Hockenson has played since week 1, and it came less than a week after joining the team. It’s a much higher percentage than when Irv Smith played, who topped out at a 64% snap rate. Hockenson also saw nine targets, the second-highest total on the team behind Justin Jefferson and three more than his season average of six. It’s just one game, but it appears that Kevin O’Connell has a plan for his new tight end. With the Vikings throwing the ball at the eighth-highest rate in the league, Hockenson will have ample opportunities to hit the long-awaited breakout.
Devin Singletary quiet in Bills' Week 9 loss
Singletary is clearly the Bills' lead back, but whether or not that role carries significant fantasy relevance is unknown. Singletary was out carried 9-8 by Josh Allen who also added two rushing TDs himself. With Allen commanding a large portion of the red zone work with both his arm and legs, it is hard for Singletary to have too high of a ceiling. Nonetheless, Singletary has a clear role in one of the league's best offenses, he is a fine RB2 in Week 10 against Minnesota.
