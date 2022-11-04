Read full article on original website
msn.com
Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 10
Another mostly injury-free Sunday might be good for your current lineups, but it doesn't necessarily help future ones. With few injuries and breakouts, our early look at the top Week 10 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds is headlined by such luminaries as Jeff Wilson Jr., Terrace Marshall Jr., Noah Fant, and Cole Kmet. Yeah, times are tough.
msn.com
NFL power rankings, Week 10: Giants drop one spot to No. 11
NFL.com (13) Stupid bye-week injuries are the worst. On Monday, we learned that safety Xavier McKinney, one of the breakout contributors on Big Blue’s surprisingly stout defense, will be out several weeks after breaking his hand in an ATV accident in Cabo. McKinney is New York’s defensive play-caller and team captain, making the unfortunate circumstances connected to his journey to Mexico all the more troubling for head coach Brian Daboll. New York at least has the benefit of the kind of soft landing McKinney could have used: The Giants get the one-win Texans on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
