The Panthers have activated QB Sam Darnold, who should see playing time down the stretch of the 2022 season. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Carolina apparently wants to evaluate Darnold for the teams' future prospects. There are more dark times ahead for Carolina, as Darnold will become the third QB to see playing time for the Panthers in 2022. His predecessors Baker Mayfield and PJ Walker have already proven that they are anything but the answer for the team, and now Darnold will get one last shot to ride in as their knight in shining armor. Expectations need to be kept abhorrently low. The Bryce Young/CJ Stroud sweepstakes are officially on.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO