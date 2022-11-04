Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
fantasypros.com
Josh Allen flashes rushing upside in Bills' Week 9 loss
Josh Allen completed 18 of his 34 pass attempts for 205 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Jets. However, the QB managed 86 rushing yards and two rushing TDs on nine carries. Fantasy Impact:. Allen had his worst game of the year, but thanks to...
fantasypros.com
Waiver Wire Pickups: Running Backs to Stash Ahead of Week 10 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Week 9 is here, and the bye weeks are making managing fantasy rosters even trickier than the usual glut of injuries and under-performers does. Week 10 is just around the corner. These are the players you should be picking up now to get ahead of your league mates. Waiver Wire...
fantasypros.com
Week 9 Monday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Ravens at Saints) PREMIUM
The Ravens have a few significant injuries to navigate, and the Saints have shown the ability to put points on the board. The dynamics are interesting for this showdown slate, and the following suggestions have a stars and scrubs vibe. Game: Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints. Over/Under: 47.0 Points.
Indianapolis Colts fire coach Frank Reich amid 3-5-1 start to season
Amid a constant flux at QB and struggles in a 3-5-1 season, the Indianapolis Colts have let go of coach Frank Reich in his fifth season.
fantasypros.com
Mark Andrews (shoulder, knee) remains out of practice on Friday
Andrews now has just a couple days left to log some practice time this week, but it is looking like he is truly questionable for Monday. The Ravens may believe that they can beat the Saints without the need for Andrews' services, resulting in them holding him out of the game entirely. Andrews' status needs to be closely monitored leading up to game time, as it cannot be taken for granted right now.
fantasypros.com
Will Gus Edwards Play in Week 9? (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s been an injury-riddled year for Gus Edwards, who opened up the season nursing an ACL injury and is now dealing with a hamstring injury that has forced him to sit out practice all week. The running back is likely the lead man in this offense when he is healthy, showcased by a two-touchdown performance in Week 7 against the Browns. However, with his status up in the air, the team will likely have to turn to Kenyan Drake. So, what is Gus Edwards’ availability for this week? Here’s what we know.
Underdogs! Jason Kelce launches clothing line that gives back to Philly
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is giving back to the city through a new clothing line. He launched an apparel company in October called "Underdog Apparel," bearing the likeness of the dog mask the team wore during their 2018 Super Bowl run. The launch event was held...
‘Certainly a lot better than the last time we played the Colts’: Bill Belichick on Sunday’s 26-3 victory
Belichick had considerable praise for his defense following Sunday's win. The Patriots’ defense put on an incredible performance on Sunday, recording nine sacks, a blocked punt, and a pick-six in a 26-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Following the game, head coach Bill Belichick shared his thoughts on the...
Giants' Xavier McKinney out 'a few weeks' after suffering bye week injury in Cabo
The third-year pro has started in all eight of the Giants' games this season and ranks third on the team in passes defended (four) and fourth in tackles (38). McKinney was selected by New York in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and after being limited to six games (four starts) as a rookie due to a foot injury, he played in all 17 contests during the 2021 campaign, making 16 starts.
fantasypros.com
Darren Waller is officially inactive for the Raiders in Week 9
Waller's hamstring injury will now keep the star tight-end out at least another week after being ruled inactive for Week 9. This surely comes as a disappointment to many managers who drafted the Vegas tight-end with a high draft pick, alas owners of Waller will now look to Week 10 and can safely put the tight-end on IR in leagues that will allow it. The Raiders' will now look to Foster Moreau to lead the team at tight-end for Week 9, a game in which he will likely see a high snap count.
fantasypros.com
Sam Darnold activated by Panthers following Sunday loss
The Panthers have activated QB Sam Darnold, who should see playing time down the stretch of the 2022 season. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Carolina apparently wants to evaluate Darnold for the teams' future prospects. There are more dark times ahead for Carolina, as Darnold will become the third QB to see playing time for the Panthers in 2022. His predecessors Baker Mayfield and PJ Walker have already proven that they are anything but the answer for the team, and now Darnold will get one last shot to ride in as their knight in shining armor. Expectations need to be kept abhorrently low. The Bryce Young/CJ Stroud sweepstakes are officially on.
Yardbarker
Colts, Patriots Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Week 9 Matchup
The Indianapolis Colts take on the New England Patriots on Sunday in a battle between two underperforming, hobbled teams. The Colts will be without at least one star player as running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was ruled out on Friday, as were quarterback Matt Ryan and special teamers Grant Stuard and Tony Brown.
fantasypros.com
Ryan Tannehill (ankle) will travel with team to Kansas City
With the Titans playing on Sunday night, fantasy managers will either have to commit to another quarterback or have the option to pivot to a quarterback on Monday night if Tannehill doesn't play. Malik Willis would see the start for the Titans if Tannehill is inactive. If that is the case, the Titans passing attack will likely be nonexistent as Willis recorded only 10 passing attempts in his first start in Week 8.
fantasypros.com
Baker Mayfield takes over in second half, throws for two touchdowns Week 9
Mayfield looked good after he took over for PJ Walker in the second half, turning in his first multi-touchdown performance with Carolina. The former Oklahoma Sooner may have done enough with this showing to recapture his QB1 status with the Panthers. The team has a short week as they play on Thursday, so keep an eye on the depth chart leading up to Week 10.
fantasypros.com
Seattle Seahawks D/ST picks up five sacks in Week 9
The Cardinals D/ST scored a touchdown, so the Seahawks defense allowed just 14 points which came on Arizona's first and last drives of the game. The Seahawks picked up five sacks for the second straight week as Uchenna Nwosu continues to look like one of the biggest value signings in free agency this past offseason with two more sacks. The Seahawks have boasted one of the better defenses in the league the last four weeks and remain a solid streaming option next week against a struggling Buccaneers offense.
fantasypros.com
DeAndre Carter (illness) questionable for Week 9
DeAndre Carter (illness) popped up on the injury report on Friday after being a limited participant in practice. As a result, he is listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game against the Falcons. (Los Angeles Chargers on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Carter is in line to serve as the Chargers' No....
fantasypros.com
Logan Woodside elevated to active roster for Week 9
Logan Woodside has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday night's matchup with the Chiefs. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) If Ryan Tannehill is inactive for Sunday, Woodside would slide in as the backup quarterback to Malik Willis. With Tannehill tagged as a game-time decision, the Titans had to reinforce their quarterback room. Woodside has yet to throw a pass this season and is not a fantasy relevant player as of now.
fantasypros.com
James Robinson (knee) questionable to play Sunday
James Robinson (knee) was added to New York's injury report and is now questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Bills. (Zack Rosenblatt on Twitter) Robinson was a late addition to the injury report, being listed with a knee injury of some kind. He was downgraded to questionable, and his status for Sunday is now in jeopardy. If he is ruled out, Michael Carter will likely see the bulk of the work as the top guy in the Jets' backfield.
numberfire.com
Zack Moss inactive for Colts in Week 9
Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss will not play Sunday in the team's Week 9 game against the New England Patriots. Moss was traded from Buffalo to Indy earlier in the week. But despite Jonathan Taylor being sidelined with an ankle sprain, the team has opted not to make Moss one of their actives Sunday. That leaves Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay as the available running backs.
fantasypros.com
Chase Claypool seeing '10 to 35' snaps Sunday
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said WR Chase Claypool will play on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins but could be on a "10 to 35" snap pitch count. (Brad Biggs on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Claypool was recently acquired by the Bears and is set to make his team debut...
Comments / 0