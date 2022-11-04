ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers optimistic star LB T.J. Watt will return vs. Saints

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers could get a much-needed jolt as they begin the second half of their season. Coach Mike Tomlin says the team is optimistic that star outside linebacker T.J. Watt will be available when Pittsburgh hosts New Orleans in Week 10. Watt has been out since tearing his left pectoral in Week 1. The Steelers are also hopeful that veteran safety Damontae Kazee will play. Kazee injured his wrist in the preseason.
Georgia-Tennessee tops World Series as football strengthens ratings dominance

Bold take time: Americans enjoy watching football. Like, a lot. For all the pearl-clutching about how paying student-athletes would destroy the college game, for all the chest-pounding declarations that social justice messaging would crater the NFL, the numbers in 2022 tell a very different story. The farther we get from the generational disruption of the pandemic, the more it’s clear that American sports fans prize football over any other television option, much less any other sport, by a wide margin.
Giants’ McKinney accepts responsibility for ATV accident

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney accepted responsibility for the off-road accident that injured his left hand during the bye week and will force him to miss at least the next four games. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday for the first time since the mishap in Mexico last week, McKinney said his injured fingers were surgically repaired when he returned to the United States. He wore a hard cast on his hand and a sling over his shoulder. McKinney was vague in giving details about the accident which he said happened on Wednesday of last week.
Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
