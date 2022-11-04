ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

purduesports.com

Game 10 Prep: Brohm Press Conference

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm held his weekly press conference as the team prepares for a tough road test in the battle for the Cannon Trophy as Purdue faces No. 20 Illinois on Saturday at noon in Champaign. JEFF BROHM: It's time to get back to...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
purduesports.com

Schermerhorn Guides #14 Purdue Past Michigan, 3-1

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The No. 14 Purdue Boilermakers secured its third consecutive win, 3-1 (25-21, 25-15, 19-25, 25-20) at Michigan, which is receiving votes in the latest poll. With the win, Purdue improves to 18-6 (9-5 Big Ten), while Michigan falls to 14-10 (5-9 Big Ten). Senior libero...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
purduesports.com

Boilermakers Tip Off Season 125 Against Milwaukee

Milwaukee (0-0) at Purdue (0-0) Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 | 6:30 p.m. ET. West Lafayette, Indiana | Mackey Arena (14,876 / Sold Out) • Purdue officially begins its 125th season of competition when it hosts Milwaukee at Mackey Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 8, in its season opener. • The Boilermakers...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
purduesports.com

Purdue Dominates Clarion Open

CLARION, Pa. – Six champions, a first place team finish and twelve placewinners highlighted a very busy day at the Clarion Open for Purdue wrestling. No. 10 Matt Ramos and No. 12 Parker Filius won their titles outright, while the duos of Dustin Norris and Jacob Macatangay and No. 14 Kendall Coleman and Nate Camiscioli shared their titles with each other once they reached the finals. Six more Boilermakers made the podium to give head coach Tony Ersland's team 240 team points, good for first place and 41 more than second place.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLKY.com

Shania Twain bringing her 'Queen of Me' tour to Indiana

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country queen Shania Twain is going on a massive tour in 2023, and she is bringing her show to Indiana. Her tour, titled "Queen of Me," is coming to the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on July 15. The tour is in support of and named...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
myfoxzone.com

Dog with over 500 days in Indiana shelter sets out to find forever home

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County's longest resident is on a quest to find his forever home, and the shelter wants you to follow along. Waylon has waited for more than 500 days for someone to come to the shelter to adopt him. Now the shelter and Waylon have decided to take matters into their own paws.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

A Closer Look: Winski Brothers

A name that has been in Frankfort for over 80 years underwent an ownership change a little over a year ago. Purchasing the Winski Recycling Business at the end of the pandemic, Jim Byers has made quite an impact on a side of town that is although on the way up one that has seen better days.
FRANKFORT, IN
The Associated Press

Judge recuses himself from case of slain Indiana girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana judge has recused himself from the case of two slain teenage girls, an Indiana Supreme Court spokeswoman said Thursday. The Indiana Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case after Carroll Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener’s recusal, spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan said. “A judge does not have to explain a reason for recusal,” Dolan said in an email to the news media. Diener’s recusal came on the same day he approved a request from Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby to transfer Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 killings, to the Indiana Department of Corrections for safety reasons.
DELPHI, IN
The Exponent

2 arrested on OWI charges Friday

A Purdue student was arrested early Friday morning after a Purdue Police officer allegedly caught him driving about 50mph down Northwestern Avenue. Anthony Anderson, 22, was pulled over near the corner of Sagamore Parkway and Yeager Road about 1:15 a.m., PUPD Capt. Song Kang said. He reportedly told police that he had a few drinks earlier the previous day. He failed multiple sobriety tests and was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Police likely looking for additional suspects in the Delphi murders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter has been the face of the Delphi murder investigation from day one. I-Team 8’s Richard Essex talked to Carter twice this week about the investigation, suspect Richard Allen and releasing the probable cause affidavit to the public. Essex: Who’s...
DELPHI, IN
Current Publishing

Poll worker removed from Carmel early voting site after attempting to influence voters

A poll worker was removed from a Carmel early voting site Nov. 4 after attempting to influence voters. Hamilton County Election Administrator Beth Sheller confirmed that the poll worker, a Democrat, was removed from the polling location at Mercy Road Church on Pointe Parkway in Carmel for pressuring voters to cast their ballots for or against certain candidates.
CARMEL, IN
millermedianow.org

Death of a small town: The small town we once knew is dying, one construction project at a time

First it was Firehouse Pizza. Then it was the beloved El Camino Real. And now the Dairy Queen. These weren’t just restaurants in Noblesville— they were places rich with community, where customers weren’t just customers, but family, and owners appreciated each customer like they were their first. Emphasis on the “were.” Now these places are going to be figments of history, faint memories of Noblesville’s past as new construction projects storm the streets of Noblesville. But is the cost of losing these places worth it in the end?
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Delphi murder suspect moved to state prison for security reasons

DELPHI, Ind. — The suspect arrested for the murders of two Indiana teens is now in a state prison. Richard Allen, 50, was moved from the Carroll County jail to an undisclosed Indiana Department of Corrections facility. The sheriff says the move was necessary because Allen's safety was at...
DELPHI, IN
WLFI.com

Man brings gun to former place of employment, none injured

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Clinton County dispatch that a man, currently thought to be a former employee, brought a gun to a business on County Road 350 South to intimidate people there Saturday afternoon. Nobody was injured. Officers left the scene around 6:40...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN

