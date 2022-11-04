Read full article on original website
purduesports.com
Game 10 Prep: Brohm Press Conference
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm held his weekly press conference as the team prepares for a tough road test in the battle for the Cannon Trophy as Purdue faces No. 20 Illinois on Saturday at noon in Champaign. JEFF BROHM: It's time to get back to...
purduesports.com
Schermerhorn Guides #14 Purdue Past Michigan, 3-1
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The No. 14 Purdue Boilermakers secured its third consecutive win, 3-1 (25-21, 25-15, 19-25, 25-20) at Michigan, which is receiving votes in the latest poll. With the win, Purdue improves to 18-6 (9-5 Big Ten), while Michigan falls to 14-10 (5-9 Big Ten). Senior libero...
purduesports.com
Boilermakers Tip Off Season 125 Against Milwaukee
Milwaukee (0-0) at Purdue (0-0) Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 | 6:30 p.m. ET. West Lafayette, Indiana | Mackey Arena (14,876 / Sold Out) • Purdue officially begins its 125th season of competition when it hosts Milwaukee at Mackey Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 8, in its season opener. • The Boilermakers...
purduesports.com
Purdue Dominates Clarion Open
CLARION, Pa. – Six champions, a first place team finish and twelve placewinners highlighted a very busy day at the Clarion Open for Purdue wrestling. No. 10 Matt Ramos and No. 12 Parker Filius won their titles outright, while the duos of Dustin Norris and Jacob Macatangay and No. 14 Kendall Coleman and Nate Camiscioli shared their titles with each other once they reached the finals. Six more Boilermakers made the podium to give head coach Tony Ersland's team 240 team points, good for first place and 41 more than second place.
WLKY.com
Shania Twain bringing her 'Queen of Me' tour to Indiana
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country queen Shania Twain is going on a massive tour in 2023, and she is bringing her show to Indiana. Her tour, titled "Queen of Me," is coming to the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on July 15. The tour is in support of and named...
'I’ve yet to find someone who thinks this is a good idea'
In a nearly full room, Mayor John Dennis stood in front of the city council urging the council to pass legislation to prevent the closure of the West Lafayette Bureau of Motor Vehicles building. “This is a horrible mistake,” he said. The city council voted to create new legislation...
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
myfoxzone.com
Dog with over 500 days in Indiana shelter sets out to find forever home
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County's longest resident is on a quest to find his forever home, and the shelter wants you to follow along. Waylon has waited for more than 500 days for someone to come to the shelter to adopt him. Now the shelter and Waylon have decided to take matters into their own paws.
clintoncountydailynews.com
A Closer Look: Winski Brothers
A name that has been in Frankfort for over 80 years underwent an ownership change a little over a year ago. Purchasing the Winski Recycling Business at the end of the pandemic, Jim Byers has made quite an impact on a side of town that is although on the way up one that has seen better days.
German shepherds rescued from Indiana breeder begin finding forever homes
PUTNAM COUNTY, Indiana — Putnam County Animal Care gave a heartwarming update this week about more than two dozen dogs that were rescued from "deplorable conditions" in early September. Investigators found two dead dogs and rescued 33 others that were severely malnourished from a German shepherd breeding business Sept....
Judge recuses himself from case of slain Indiana girls
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana judge has recused himself from the case of two slain teenage girls, an Indiana Supreme Court spokeswoman said Thursday. The Indiana Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case after Carroll Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener’s recusal, spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan said. “A judge does not have to explain a reason for recusal,” Dolan said in an email to the news media. Diener’s recusal came on the same day he approved a request from Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby to transfer Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 killings, to the Indiana Department of Corrections for safety reasons.
2 arrested on OWI charges Friday
A Purdue student was arrested early Friday morning after a Purdue Police officer allegedly caught him driving about 50mph down Northwestern Avenue. Anthony Anderson, 22, was pulled over near the corner of Sagamore Parkway and Yeager Road about 1:15 a.m., PUPD Capt. Song Kang said. He reportedly told police that he had a few drinks earlier the previous day. He failed multiple sobriety tests and was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Indiana man dressed as Pikachu ran from police on modified lawn mower, cops say
Police in Roachdale, Indiana, may have wished they had a Pokeball in order to help catch a wild Pikachu spotted driving a lawnmower recklessly through the small-town streets on Halloween.
Purdue student charged with battery, strangulation and trespass
A student of the Polytechnic Institute was arrested Thursday for allegedly becoming violent after an argument at the Drury Inn & Suites in Lafayette. Jon Reeves, 23, was charged Friday after he allegedly put his boyfriend in a chokehold in the hotel. Lafayette Police were dispatched to the hotel Thursday...
WISH-TV
Police likely looking for additional suspects in the Delphi murders
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter has been the face of the Delphi murder investigation from day one. I-Team 8’s Richard Essex talked to Carter twice this week about the investigation, suspect Richard Allen and releasing the probable cause affidavit to the public. Essex: Who’s...
Current Publishing
Poll worker removed from Carmel early voting site after attempting to influence voters
A poll worker was removed from a Carmel early voting site Nov. 4 after attempting to influence voters. Hamilton County Election Administrator Beth Sheller confirmed that the poll worker, a Democrat, was removed from the polling location at Mercy Road Church on Pointe Parkway in Carmel for pressuring voters to cast their ballots for or against certain candidates.
millermedianow.org
Death of a small town: The small town we once knew is dying, one construction project at a time
First it was Firehouse Pizza. Then it was the beloved El Camino Real. And now the Dairy Queen. These weren’t just restaurants in Noblesville— they were places rich with community, where customers weren’t just customers, but family, and owners appreciated each customer like they were their first. Emphasis on the “were.” Now these places are going to be figments of history, faint memories of Noblesville’s past as new construction projects storm the streets of Noblesville. But is the cost of losing these places worth it in the end?
WLKY.com
Delphi murder suspect moved to state prison for security reasons
DELPHI, Ind. — The suspect arrested for the murders of two Indiana teens is now in a state prison. Richard Allen, 50, was moved from the Carroll County jail to an undisclosed Indiana Department of Corrections facility. The sheriff says the move was necessary because Allen's safety was at...
WLFI.com
Man brings gun to former place of employment, none injured
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Clinton County dispatch that a man, currently thought to be a former employee, brought a gun to a business on County Road 350 South to intimidate people there Saturday afternoon. Nobody was injured. Officers left the scene around 6:40...
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen involved in 2015 'domestic' incident: report
Richard Allen, the Indiana man charged with two counts of murder in the 2017 killings of two Delphi girls, was involved in a "domestic" incident in 2015, according to FOX59.
