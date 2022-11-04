(Radio Iowa) The USDA says another dry week led to a lot of combine time in the fields, and the harvest season is quickly nearing an end. The report shows 97 percent of the beans are already in the bin — which is eight days ahead of last year and nines days ahead of the average. The corn harvest is not far behind — with 89 percent of the work done. That puts the corn harvest six days ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the five-year average.

IOWA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO