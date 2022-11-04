Hill College’s cross country program, now only in its second year, continues to make a strong name for itself as the men’s team went from dead last in 2021 to winning it’s first-ever North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference title – as well as placed fifth in Region 5 – at Saturday’s NTJCAC/Region 5 Championships in Hobbs, New Mexico.

HILLSBORO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO