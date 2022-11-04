Read full article on original website
ABC News
Popeyes will ship a frozen, fully cooked Cajun-style turkey to your Thanksgiving table for just under $100
Whether you're planning a big holiday meal for a large family this Thanksgiving and dislike cooking, or are in charge of the main dish for your upcoming friendsgiving, fast food chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has a Southern-style solution for you. Some Americans have begun opting out of traditional Thanksgiving dinners...
Ina Garten’s New Cookbook Is Finally Here & Filled With Go-to Dinner Recipes You’ll Make on Repeat
Ina Garten is our go-to celebrity chef for many reasons: She’s relatable (she popularized the phrase “store-bought is fine,” after all), she’s entertaining to watch (reruns of Barefoot Contessa FTW), and her recipes are approachable, easy to follow and, above all, taste great. And while Garten has published a dozen cookbooks tackling everything from comfort food dishes to make-ahead meals, it’s Garten’s latest cookbook we’re most excited to devour. Called Go-To Dinners, her most recent book features all her best stress-free recipes — and it’s finally available to buy as of today, October 25. Perfect for both those who love to meal...
The Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year
Not sure what to make for Thanksgiving this year? Our friends at Taste of Home have got just the ticket: this sourdough, sausage and blueberry dressing—which they’ve dubbed the Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year. And trust us, it won’t disappoint. During this year’s festivities, make sure to share these Thanksgiving memes, quotes and poems around the table for some extra gratitude.
Homemade bread from sourdough starter
Yesterday, I wrote an article to tell you how I make a simple sourdough starter. Today, I wanted to share one of my favorite bread recipes that uses part of the starter. When I make homemade bread, I usually always brush my bread dough with an egg wash, or melted butter. For this specific bread recipe, I prefer to use the egg wash, but either works great. However, if you prefer a buttery crust, you'll want to use melted butter.
25 best gifts for sisters, for any occasion
No matter how close you and your sister are, or how much you have in common, finding a gift she’ll love, whether for her birthday or the holidays, can be tricky. But you — striving to be her favorite sibling — will not settle until you find her something she can unwrap, use and enjoy. So if you are on the hunt and need some help coming up with an idea, Select helped streamline the process with a list of great, year-round gifts to treat your sister.
Allrecipes.com
Air Fryer Scrambled Eggs On The Go
This simple air fryer eggs on the go recipe allows you to have a warm protein-packed meal to kick-start your day while your coffee is brewing. I like to place 2 fully cooked turkey sausage links in the basket alongside the ramekin for an added boost of energy. Prep Time:
12tomatoes.com
Chicken and Biscuits Casserole
Want a comforting dinner that never fails to please? Chicken and Dumplings is always here for you. Want a version of it that makes your life incredibly easy? Well, I give you this Chicken and Biscuits Casserole. It uses a couple of kitchen shortcuts so it’s super simple to throw together but every bit as comforting and tasty as a dish that took you much longer to make. Easy and delicious weeknights are yours to be had!
12tomatoes.com
Slow Cooker Mississippi Beef Noodles
Mississippi Pot Roast is maybe the best pot roast out there. I can’t say for sure because I haven’t had all of the pot roasts in existence, but suffice it to say it’s really really good. So good, in fact, that we’ve also turned it into Mississippi Chicken and Mississippi Chicken Pot Pie. So I thought, let’s give it one more twist — let’s take that oh-so-flavorful pepperoncini-kissed pot roast and make a full meal out of it… with noodles! So here you have it — Mississippi Beef Noodles — a full and hearty comfort food meal made in the magic of your crockpot.
Epicurious
Cauliflower Rice and Beans
I’m not generally big on food trends. They’re sort of the equivalent of one long chain letter among chefs. But loving rice as I do, I make an exception for cauliflower rice; it would be a shame if a dish like rice and beans couldn’t be enjoyed by everyone (including those sensitive to rice). Cauliflower is an excellent stand-in for my favorite grain and, paired with beans, serves as a health-conscious take on a dish beloved by so many cultures.
This Easy Hollandaise Sauce Recipe Takes Just 1 Minute To Cook
When it comes to creating amazing dishes in the kitchen, the secret is in the sauce. This is why budding chefs spend so much time at culinary school perfecting the art of creating essential sauces. Food writer Maurice Edmond Sailland (aka Curnonsky), who was dubbed the “Prince of Gastronomy,” once wrote, “Sauces are the orchestration and accompaniment of a fine meal, and enable a good chef or cook to demonstrate his talent.”
This is how to clean an air fryer inside and out, including the basket
Follow this easy step-by-step on how to clean an air fryer to bust batter, caked-on grease, and crumbs in minutes
The Daily South
I Ditched My Fancy Slow Cooker In Favor Of My Mom's Old-School Crockpot
Sometimes simpler is better. It's certainly the case when it comes to my most hardworking kitchen appliance. When I was newly engaged, I registered for a shiny, chrome slow cooker with a price tag that positively made me feel guilty. It was a digital version that looked like it had flown straight out of an episode of The Jetsons. I imagined the chilis, soups, and stews that I would set and forget in the days and years ahead. It turned out to be the MVP in my kitchen for the first decade of our marriage. It was all well and good until my fancy slow cooker cracked. Going slow-cooker-less was not an option, so I set out to pick up another, the exact same model, until I realized an even higher-priced version with more bells and whistles had taken its place. The sticker shock was real. But then I spotted a familiar face: Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker. Remembering the earlier generation that sat on my mom's kitchen counter, cooking up the tastes of my childhood, I pulled the trigger right then and there. After all, it was good enough for Mama.
homedit.com
The Correct Way to Steam Clean Carpet to Remove Stains, Germs, and Dirt
Steam cleaning your carpet can kill germs, remove stains, and leave your floors feeling fresh and clean. But if you want to steam your carpet, not just any steam cleaner will do. High heat can damage carpet fibers and the adhesive underneath. Plus, you need a machine that will suck up the dirt rather than only emit steam.
After Testing Dozens of Duds, I Finally Found The Vacuum of My Dreams
The “Guac Lock” Storage Container Is Here, and Snacking Has Never Been Better
We know who’s winning the MVP of the tailgate award. The Guac Lock is already the star of this football season. (And every season, if we’re being honest). It keeps your homemade guacamole properly sealed so that it looks and tastes fresh for up to a week. Here’s everything you need to know about this genius kitchen gadget.
SoCal Sister Creates Subtle Furniture Flip For Her Siblings and the Results Are Gorgeous!
Can we send her our furniture for a flip like this?
intheknow.com
Bake 3 easy kinds of cookies with this boxed cake mix recipe
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. For a sweet treat that’s delightfully easy to...
Should Your Kitchen Cabinets Be Lighter Than Your Walls?
If you're currently painting your walls and cabinets (or staining them), stop and look at the appropriate shade variations and the rules of contrast.
