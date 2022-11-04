‘Blue Line Plus’ Will Serve Metro Stations South Of Reagan Airport, As Yellow Line Construction Work Continues Through May

Read full article on original website
Related
Metro Wants To Fix ‘Ghost Bus’ Issue, Clear Car-Filled Bus Lanes
Metro’s real-time arrival apps sometimes say a bus is arriving, but they never do. Riders call these “ghost buses.” This photo illustration depicts these buses that aren’t really there. Have you ever felt gaslighted by a Metro bus?. For about a dozen years, riders have used...
Prince William County Supervisors Approve Plan To Allow Data Centers Near Manassas Battlefield
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved a controversial planning proposal to open more than 2,000 acres of rural land to data center development and other uses on Wednesday, after a contentious 14-hour public hearing that lasted through the night. The amendment to the county’s comprehensive plan sets new...
DCist
Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.https://dcist.com/
Comments / 0