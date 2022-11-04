New Orleans (5-4) has a chance to be above .500 at the 10-game mark if it prevails Monday against the Indiana Pacers, which on the surface may not seem very notable, but would actually represent the club’s best start in eight years. The Pelicans have not been 6-4 or better through 10 games since Nov. 18, 2014, when a victory at Sacramento gave them that record. More common in recent years has been 1-9 starts (last season, as well as in both 2015-16 and 2016-17, all at least partly related to key injuries).

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO