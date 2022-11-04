Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
NBA
Dwight Howard signs deal to play for team in Taiwan
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Eight-time NBA All Star Dwight Howard is headed to Taiwan to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in the island’s top division. “I can’t wait to see the fans, eat the food and have the best time ever … and bring a championship,” the 36-year-old center said in a social media post.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Clippers
There’s only one team in the NBA hotter than the Cavaliers heading into tonight’s full NBA slate – and that’s the undefeated Bucks. Milwaukee travels to Atlanta on Monday night, while the Wine & Gold look to run their win streak to nine and complete a Tinseltown sweep when they take on the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 109, Grizzlies 106
The Celtics not only threw a haymaker at the start of Monday’s fourth quarter in Memphis - they landed one. Boston opened up the fourth quarter with a 16-5 run that snatched every ounce of momentum out of its hosts’ hands. That run propelled the Celtics to a 100-90 lead with 5:28 remaining in the game, which was just enough cushion to hold on for the victory.
NBA
Suns' Cameron Johnson to have surgery to repair torn meniscus in right knee
Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson will undergo surgery to repair his torn meniscus in his right knee, the team said Sunday. Johnson suffered the knee injury in Friday’s game against the Blazers, in which the Suns lost 108-106. Per the team, there is no timetable for his return. Johnson...
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls
Larry Nance Jr. (left knee; hyperextension) was listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls while four players were ruled out: Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee; ACL injury recovery), E.J. Liddell (right knee; ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League Two-Way) and Garrett Temple (personal reasons). New Orleans...
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets: Game Preview
ORLANDO – After a heartbreaking overtime loss at the buzzer to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley’s message to the team was simple: “This one stings.”. In order to remedy that pain, Orlando’s head coach directed his squad to learn from their mistakes,...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pacers 129, Pelicans 122
Pacers (5-5), Pelicans (5-5) Behind a barrage of three-point hoops and big games from a trio of starters, Indiana handed New Orleans a Monday road defeat, methodically creating a double-digit lead in the second half. The Pacers drained 22 three-pointers in 48 attempts and rode a monster night from center Myles Turner (37 points), along with 20-plus points apiece from Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield. New Orleans also shot above 40 percent from the three-point arc, but could not keep pace in that category with Indiana.
NBA
The Election Day eve report: How we're getting in the game
Get out and vote. That four-word statement that could make a difference for individuals, their communities, and yes, even your favorite NBA players. Here’s the game plan:. “Ultimately this is about everyone being able to participate in democracy,” James Cadogan, the Executive Director of the NBA’s Social Justice Coalition, told ABC News in August. “Getting out to register, getting out to vote, learning about the issues they care about, and then making their voice heard.”
NBA
Led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic Have Been Great Driving to the Basket
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic, as you probably assumed just watching them play, have the tallest team in the league. Injuries to a few of their guards have forced them to play even bigger lineups. But even so, they present enormous challenges no matter who they have on the floor because of how much length and versatility they have across their roster.
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans seeks rare winning record at 10-game mark
New Orleans (5-4) has a chance to be above .500 at the 10-game mark if it prevails Monday against the Indiana Pacers, which on the surface may not seem very notable, but would actually represent the club’s best start in eight years. The Pelicans have not been 6-4 or better through 10 games since Nov. 18, 2014, when a victory at Sacramento gave them that record. More common in recent years has been 1-9 starts (last season, as well as in both 2015-16 and 2016-17, all at least partly related to key injuries).
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 11.08.22
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 111, Raptors 97. ( Bulls 6-6, 4-2 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 30pts. Raps: VanVleet: 27. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 13. Raps: Barnes: 6. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 6. Raps: Barnes: 5. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls out rebounded the Raptors...
NBA
NBPA President CJ McCollum denounces antisemitism, sees 'learning experience' for players
That was the first official response by Pelicans guard CJ McCollum regarding a blistering week in which Irving — a players union vice president — used social media to post a link to a movie with antisemitic messages and then waited six combative days before finally issuing an apology.
NBA
Raptors' Pascal Siakam out at least 2 weeks with adductor strain
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been diagnosed with a right adductor muscle strain and will be reevaluated in two weeks, the team said Sunday. The adductor muscles connect the hips to the thighs and help support leg movement. Siakam underwent further imaging on Saturday following his early exit from...
NBA
Preview: Wizards take on Hornets in second leg of road back-to-back
The Wizards (4-6) head to Charlotte for their second game in as many days to take on the Hornets (3-7) on Monday, looking to bounce back from a close loss in Memphis on Sunday night. Here's what you need to know. WHERE: Spectrum Center (Charlotte, NC) WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET.
NBA
"We're So Unselfish" | Utah Finishes Hollywood Trip With Showdown Against The Clippers
When the season began on October 19, few people around the league had pegged the Jazz as one of the best teams. In fact, most people assumed Utah — given all of their offseason trades and change — was more likely to be closer to the worst record in the league than the best.
NBA
Kevin Durant, Paul George named NBA Players of the Week
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and LA Clippers forward Paul George have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 3. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets. The former Kia NBA MVP led Brooklyn to a 3-1 week with averages...
NBA
Josh Hart sinks it from downtown
© 2022 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved. If you are having difficulty accessing any content on this website, please visit our Accessibility page. NBA.com is part of Warner Media, LLC’s Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to right the ship in Memphis against the Grizzlies
WHERE: FedExForum (Memphis, TN) Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols -- out) Delon Wright (right hamstring strain -- out) Danny Green (left knee; surgery recovery -- out) Jaren Jackson Jr. (right foot; surgery recovery -- out) Ziaire Williams (right knee; patellar tendinitis -- out) TRANSITION DEFENSE. Transition defense has been...
NBA
Bulls fizzle in Toronto, fall to Raptors 113-104
There are trap games, though it wasn’t one Sunday in Toronto when the Bulls lost 113-104 to a good Toronto Raptors team. There are traps in football, which we suspect Bears quarterback Justin Fields also used Sunday to set an NFL quarterback rushing record. There are suggestions to shut...
NBA
Reports: Suspended Kyrie Irving meets with Adam Silver
NEW YORK (AP) — Suspended Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the meeting said. The Nets banned Irving for at least five games without pay on Thursday after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs.
Comments / 0