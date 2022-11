ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A bike share program is coming to Ithaca. The goal is to reduce traffic congestion and maximize carbon-free mobility. City Transportation Engineer Erin Cuddihy says the Planning Department is spending $50,000 to buy bikes. The program is set to launch on Wednesday. In other Ithaca...

ITHACA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO