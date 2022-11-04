Read full article on original website
Wuhan drops NFTs from its metaverse plan during ongoing regulatory uncertainty
Wuhan has excluded its plans regarding NFTs during the expanding regulatory uncertainty about Web3 and crypto technologies in China. Post the pandemic, Wuhan, for the very first time, shared its plans to support NFTs and metaverse with a vision of enhancing its suffering economy, as the city was the epicenter of coronavirus.
Magic Eden, the biggest NFT marketplace on Solana, advocated for a new NFT standard
In the recently held Breakpoint conference in Lisbon, Portugal, the Co-Founder, and CEO of Magic Eden, the biggest NFT marketplace on Solana, Jack Lu, laid emphasis on promoting a new NFT standard that would implement royalties at a hard, technological level. Lu released a statement regarding the same that addressed...
LG Electronics recruiting CTOs to spearhead the company’s rising Web3 business
In a recent revelation, it has come to notice that one of the largest global manufacturers of electronic appliances, LG Electronics, is recruiting CTOs in order to spearhead the expanding Web3 business of the company. In accordance with the revelations made on the official website of LG Electronics, they are...
NFT Marketplace XOXNO Announces Support for Fiat Payments
XOXNO marketplace on MultiversX will provide support for Fiat Payments. Support for EUR and the Romanian RON confirmed by NFT marketplace XOXNO. XOXNO partner Twispay, a leading payment processor, made it all happen. The leading NFT Marketplace XOXNO on MultiversX made an announcement that it will be supporting Fiat payments...
OpenSea shares plans for creator NFT royalties, creators seem unconvinced
With the ongoing discussion on creator royalties doing the rounds since the past few days, OpenSea has also come forward with its opinion, which isn’t going well with leading Web3 creators. The marketplace tweeted its claimed ‘thoughtful, principled approach’ in terms of royalties, which includes launching a system to...
Popular NFT artist Beeple to launch iImmersive 3D NFTs’ on Solana
Beeple, the NFT artist known for his unconventional or disputed ways, is making his move into Solana. CEO of Metaplex Studios, Stephen Hess, shared the news at Solana’s Breakpoint conference. Hess welcomed Beeple to Solana and Metaplex in collaboration with the Render Network. He added that the genius will...
Meta is planning significant layoffs impacting thousands of employees
In October, Meta predicted higher costs in 2019, reducing Meta’s stock market value by $67 billion and adding up to half a trillion dollars in value lost this year. As global economic growth is slowed due to rising inflation and several other factors, many big technological businesses such as Microsoft, Twitter, and Snap have reduced recruiting in recent months.
Solana Token Backed Layer-1 Blockchain Plummets Double-Digits
The SOL token backing the speedy layer-1 blockchain has plummeted double-digits, irrespective of the news that Google Cloud will begin running a Solana validator. Solana is a PoS, proof-of-stake, layer-1 blockchain offering similar operations as that of Ethereum, comprising NFTs and DeFi applications. According to data from Coingecko, SOL has...
Yuga Labs proposes NFT royalties model, criticizes OpenSea’s recent stance
Founders of Yuga Labs have supported NFT creator royalties and criticized marketplaces that are against royalties. A community-governed allowlist model has been proposed by Yuga Labs to enable creators to decide marketplaces for secondary sales of their non-fungible tokens. Beeple, Bobby “Bobby Hundreds” Kim and pseudonymous Betty from Deadfellaz are...
Jack O’Holleran: GameFi’s development will transform the AAA game business into nothing
According to O’Holleran, “there’s a tonne of work that has to be done around usability in order to appeal to the mass market, charging consumers fees every time they transact or activate a smart contract offers a disincentive to play. Despite their usability issues, Web3 games accounted...
The Sandbox CEO Claims Open Metaverse’s Success to Rely on User Experience
According to The Sandbox co-founder Sebastien Borget and Dacoco CEO Sarojini McKenna since the launch of OMA3, around fifty members have undergone registration for the organisation. The Sandbox co-founder Sebastien Borget shared updates on the Alpha Season metaverse experience. At Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, both Borget and Dacoco spoke...
Bank of Korea develops & tests NFT trading, remittances with Central Bank Digital Currencies
According to a local media outlet, the Bank of Korea has originated as well as tested a program to ease cross-border remittances via connecting various CBDC or central bank digital currencies from other nations. Governor Chang Yong Rhee shared that recently, the central bank had accomplished a 10-month experiment in...
Meta shares rise after the Facebook parent lays off over 11,000 employees as it cuts costs
Meta cut its expense guidance for next year, from between $96 billion and $101 billion to between $94 billion and $100 billion.
A new stage in the Ethereum project has been unveiled by Vitalik
An updated version of the Ethereum roadmap was released by Vitalik Buterin. He discusses his intentions to introduce a number of modifications to the Ethereum network following the Merge in order to address a number of problems, such as censorship, block verification, and centralization. The new roadmap has also been...
No Metaverse Without Web3, Says Animoca Brands CEO
Animoca Brands CEO Robby Yung expressed his insightful view of the Metaverse industry. He stated that without Web3, there is no such thing as a Metaverse, as he took a shot at Meta’s focus on virtual reality, declaring VR only to be a big mistake and an unwanted distraction.
