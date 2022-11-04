BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Santander Bank, N.A. today announced the appointments of Donna Cleary to Market Manager and Jim Bravyak to Head of Underwriting & Portfolio Management. In her new role, Cleary will lead an additional team of bankers to focus on the vast opportunity with middle market companies in the New York City and Long Island markets. Bravyak will assume Cleary’s previous role, leading Underwriting and Portfolio Management. Both executives will report to Joe Abruzzo, Head of Commercial Banking for Santander Bank. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005801/en/ Donna Cleary, Market Manager, Santander Commercial Banking (Photo: Business Wire)

