NFT Marketplace XOXNO Announces Support for Fiat Payments
XOXNO marketplace on MultiversX will provide support for Fiat Payments. Support for EUR and the Romanian RON confirmed by NFT marketplace XOXNO. XOXNO partner Twispay, a leading payment processor, made it all happen. The leading NFT Marketplace XOXNO on MultiversX made an announcement that it will be supporting Fiat payments...
Popular NFT artist Beeple to launch iImmersive 3D NFTs’ on Solana
Beeple, the NFT artist known for his unconventional or disputed ways, is making his move into Solana. CEO of Metaplex Studios, Stephen Hess, shared the news at Solana’s Breakpoint conference. Hess welcomed Beeple to Solana and Metaplex in collaboration with the Render Network. He added that the genius will...
LG Electronics recruiting CTOs to spearhead the company’s rising Web3 business
In a recent revelation, it has come to notice that one of the largest global manufacturers of electronic appliances, LG Electronics, is recruiting CTOs in order to spearhead the expanding Web3 business of the company. In accordance with the revelations made on the official website of LG Electronics, they are...
Tomorrow's October CPI report could jolt markets in a big way if expectations are not met. Here's what to expect, according to JPMorgan
Any improvement in inflation would give investors some confidence that the Fed may be closer to a slowdown in its rate-hike cycle, JPMorgan said.
Line introduces NFT marketplace on DOSI, its NFT platform
Earlier, LineNext released DOSI’s beta version. Line Next is determined to develop and grow the worldwide NFT ecosystem. DOSI provides an all-roundNFT ecosystem that enables users to enjoy the NFT experience at its best. LineNext, Line’s NFT unit, has released a C2C or consumer-to-consumer market on DOSI, an NFT...
Yuga Labs proposes NFT royalties model, criticizes OpenSea’s recent stance
Founders of Yuga Labs have supported NFT creator royalties and criticized marketplaces that are against royalties. A community-governed allowlist model has been proposed by Yuga Labs to enable creators to decide marketplaces for secondary sales of their non-fungible tokens. Beeple, Bobby “Bobby Hundreds” Kim and pseudonymous Betty from Deadfellaz are...
Jack O’Holleran: GameFi’s development will transform the AAA game business into nothing
According to O’Holleran, “there’s a tonne of work that has to be done around usability in order to appeal to the mass market, charging consumers fees every time they transact or activate a smart contract offers a disincentive to play. Despite their usability issues, Web3 games accounted...
A new stage in the Ethereum project has been unveiled by Vitalik
An updated version of the Ethereum roadmap was released by Vitalik Buterin. He discusses his intentions to introduce a number of modifications to the Ethereum network following the Merge in order to address a number of problems, such as censorship, block verification, and centralization. The new roadmap has also been...
UK bank Santander is all set to block real-time payments to crypto exchanges next year
In accordance with an email sent to the customers recently, Santander, a bank in the United Kingdom, has revealed its plans to block real-time payments to crypto exchanges by next year. As revealed in the email, the move was made with the intention of safeguarding consumers from scams. It has...
