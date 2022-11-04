Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Eat for Free on Veterans Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Woman finds dirty sock in anniversary cake: "He did it on purpose"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away 3 million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Mayoral Election 2022: What You Need To Know Before VotingDayana SabatinLos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)
Five pounds of pumpkin with a buttery graham cracker crust from Ugo Los Angeles / Facebook. You're driving around Los Angeles trying to find time between your family's festivities, handle some last-minute cooking and errands, and make sure everyone has a place to sit.
whatnowlosangeles.com
I Like Pie Expanding Throughout SoCal
I Like Pie, the Claremont-based pie shop, is expanding greatly throughout Los Angeles, recently opening a second location in Pasadena at 38 S. Raymond Ave. The company’s newest location opened over the weekend, ten years after husband and wife duo Annika and Rob Corbin opened the original store after an unexpected layoff, according to Eater LA. Executive chef David Man will oversee baking operations at the new Pasadena site. On top of the new opening, I Like Pie is working on opening three other locations in Southern California. Several company representatives could not confirm which areas the company will be expanding to.
How the Pandemic Saved L.A.’s Best Alt-Rock Radio Station
Against all odds, Covid-19 and hardcore listeners (including Eagles’ Joe Walsh) gave KCSN record-high ratings and revenue The post How the Pandemic Saved L.A.’s Best Alt-Rock Radio Station appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
whatnowlosangeles.com
Modern Japanese Restaurant Niku X To Open In Downtown Los Angeles
Chubby Cattle International, the hospitality group founded by Haibin Yang and David Zhao, announces their newest dining concept, Niku X, which is slated to open December 2022. Niku X joins the group’s portfolio of tech-forward restaurants such as The X Pot in Las Vegas. Located in the heart of...
7 L.A. Restaurants Offering Mouthwatering To-Go Thanksgiving Dinners
Enjoy Turkey Day with friends and family from home in L.A.—with all of the fixings and none of the fuss The post 7 L.A. Restaurants Offering Mouthwatering To-Go Thanksgiving Dinners appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Eater
Find the Fanciest Philly Cheesesteak Ever at This Beverly Hills Restaurant
Beginning Wednesday, November 9, Beverly Hills’ Wagyu restaurant Matu will finally be open for lunch. The lunch menu features just a single dish: Wagyu Philly cheesesteak with freshly fried potato chips. In September, Matu did a trial run of this new lunch cheesesteak. The sandwich is made with grass-fed...
whatnowlosangeles.com
Stanley’s Lounge Looking to Make Debut in Westchester
A brand new restaurant/ lounge called Stanley’s Lounge is looking to make its debut in Westchester, located at 8741 S. La Tijera Blvd. The new 2,501-square-foot eatery comes from Gussem and Ella Kazemi, who also owns the next-door cafe, The Coffee Company. Following recent approval from the Los Angeles Planning Department, the husband-and-wife duo is on track to open this lounge, which will include a 394-square-foot patio and occasional entertainment. Ownership says they hope this lounge will be a place for people to rest and relax as a quiet-type lounge, an environment not often found at the many bars in the area.
whatnowlosangeles.com
Silverback Coffee of Rwanda Looking to Open Pop-Up in LA
Echo Park’s Silverback Coffee of Rwanda is looking to expand and possibly open a pop-up in Downtown Los Angeles, located at 400 S. Hope St. Owner Jack Karuletwa tells What Now Los Angeles that although the deal hasn’t been finalized, he hopes to open a pop-up as a second location somewhere in Los Angeles. The original site at 1712 Sunset Boulevard offers various African blends exclusively grown on small farms; it’s 100% naturally grown. The company’s five distinct coffee-growing regions include the Virunga Mountain Region, Akagera Region, Kivu Lave Region, Kizi Rift Valley Region, and the Muhazi Lake Region.
whatnowlosangeles.com
Goop Kitchen Opening at The Works Food Hall
Goop Kitchen, the ghost kitchen from actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow, is opening a new location in El Segundo at 710 South Allied Way. The company’s third location will move into El Segundo’s The Works Food Hall, according to the company’s website. Goop Kitchen is currently available in Santa Monica at Colony Cooks and Studio City’s DoorDash Kitchen. When the new El Segundo site opens, customers can expect the brand’s kitchen, rotisserie, and superfina, all of which will be available for pickup or delivery. Most available meals live up to the company’s Good Certified Clean standard with no refined sugars, processed foods, gluten, dairy, peanuts, or preservatives.
theregistrysocal.com
30-Story Mixed-Use Tower Receives Approval from Los Angeles Planning Commission
More residential and office space will be coming to Los Angeles, following the approval of a 30-story mixed-use tower by the Los Angeles Planning Commission. The project, which is proposed by Jade Enterprises, would take shape along Main Street with completion likely by 2026. The project will be located at...
WATCH LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD for Los Angeles and across Southern California
Track the rain with live doppler radar from ABC7.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Bruno’s legacy to live on post retirement
Pantaleone Bruno came to California from Italy in 1975 as a young man with a dream of being a chef and creating his own restaurant. In 1986 he did just that, opening Bruno’s Italian Restaurant, just blocks from the Santa Monica Pier. 36 years and countless hand-made pizzas later, Bruno is taking off his apron and retiring.
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Restaurants In Marina Del Rey, CA
California has beaches, boardwalks, and marinas all up and down its sunny coastline. One of the best is Marina Del Rey, known as L.A.’s playground and where the iconic Venice Beach Boardwalk begins. You’ll find plenty of outdoor adventures in Marina Del Rey, from every watersport imaginable to coastal...
Welcome to NELA's Eagle Rock
Spanish Revival architectural gem in Eagle Rock(David Clark, The Shelhamer Real Estate Group) Let me take you into the heart of Eagle Rock’s modern history, homes, must-haves, art culture, and vibrant real estate market!
goworldtravel.com
Places to Visit in Southern California to Run Away from the Cold
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. So what do you do when the temperature drops and you can’t bare the thought of another day in your apartment, cooped up with blankets, hot beverages and Netflix? You run away from the cold by packing your bags and heading South to sunny California!
tourcounsel.com
El Matador Beach, Malibu, California (with Map & Photos)
The views from the upper cliffs are impressive, with huge boulders and deep, dark blue waters with underwater kelp forests clearly visible. The beach is very popular with sunbathers, surfers and swimmers and has a lifeguard throughout the year. At low tide you can walk to the north end of the beach to see its large caves and rock arches at the base of the cliff.
Grease Fire At Picck-Up-Stix Prompts Response From Firefighters
A grease fire at the Stevenson Ranch Pick-Up-Stix prompted a response from firefighters on Monday. Around 10:45 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a structure fire at the Pick-Up-Stix on the 25000 block of The Old Road, said Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Units arrived on scene and ...
Six Flags Magic Mountain Closes Due To Santa Clarita Rainstorm
Six Flags Magic Mountain closed Monday due to a Santa Clarita rainstorm. On Monday morning, Six Flags Magic Mountain announced it would not open for the day because of “inclement weather”. The tickets bought for Monday are set to remain valid through Dec. 31. The park typically closes on rainy days. The current storm is ...
Thrillist
The Best SoCal Airports to Fly Out of Besides LAX
Travel is magic, a way to broaden your experience, refresh your spirit, and find new appreciation for the world at large. But traveling can also suck, especially if you happen to be flying out of LAX, and even more so if you happen to be flying out of LAX around the holidays. LA’s major airport is crowded and inconvenient, with inadequate public transportation, expensive parking, long lines, and endless construction mucking everything up. Allegedly, the ongoing construction will be completed and lack of public transit options will be resolved ahead of the 2028 Olympics, but in the meantime it makes traveling through the hub a wild card of inconvenient adventures.
LA Arboretum in Arcadia evacuated after mother bear, two cubs spotted in the area
The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia was evacuated Friday after a trio of bears were spotted. Several field trips were called to an abrupt halt at around 10:20 a.m. when the mother bear and two cubs were seen at the arboretum, located on at 301 N. Baldwin Ave, near the 210 Freeway. The bears climbed a tree at around 2 p.m., where they later fell asleep, according to Tim Daly with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Officials were expecting to remain in the arboretum as long as necessary to capture the bears. They planned to tranquilize them before safely rehoming them back in a more dense area of wilderness. Since they are so far into a suburban area, they did not want to try and scare the bears to leave, which is a traditional tactic used in mountainous areas. "We are handling this slowly and will be with them until the end," said one CDFW official.As a result, the arboretum was closed to the public throughout Friday as a precaution. There were no injuries reported in the incident.
