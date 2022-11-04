Read full article on original website
Related
todaynftnews.com
Popular NFT artist Beeple to launch iImmersive 3D NFTs’ on Solana
Beeple, the NFT artist known for his unconventional or disputed ways, is making his move into Solana. CEO of Metaplex Studios, Stephen Hess, shared the news at Solana’s Breakpoint conference. Hess welcomed Beeple to Solana and Metaplex in collaboration with the Render Network. He added that the genius will...
todaynftnews.com
Yuga Labs proposes NFT royalties model, criticizes OpenSea’s recent stance
Founders of Yuga Labs have supported NFT creator royalties and criticized marketplaces that are against royalties. A community-governed allowlist model has been proposed by Yuga Labs to enable creators to decide marketplaces for secondary sales of their non-fungible tokens. Beeple, Bobby “Bobby Hundreds” Kim and pseudonymous Betty from Deadfellaz are...
Comments / 0