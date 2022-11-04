Read full article on original website
Related
todaynftnews.com
Popular NFT artist Beeple to launch iImmersive 3D NFTs’ on Solana
Beeple, the NFT artist known for his unconventional or disputed ways, is making his move into Solana. CEO of Metaplex Studios, Stephen Hess, shared the news at Solana’s Breakpoint conference. Hess welcomed Beeple to Solana and Metaplex in collaboration with the Render Network. He added that the genius will...
getnews.info
How Spike Became the Ultimate Lifestyle Communication App for Gen Zs and Influencers
The rise of influencers and Gen Zs in the digital media ecosystem has completely disrupted communication models left and right. The urgent need for a complete overhaul is particularly apparent in email apps with its traditional rigid structure of headers and signatures in endless threads. Today, all the unnecessary fluff is quickly eradicated as a new generation of no-nonsense communicators is emerging.
thefastmode.com
Netcracker Launches Netcracker Fiber Cloud, A Fully Automated Fiber IT Solution for Operators
Netcracker announced the launch of Netcracker Fiber Cloud Solution to equip wholesale Fiber Operators with a lean and open IT environment focused on agility, efficiency and business growth. The pioneering solution, part of the broader Netcracker Cloud Solutions for NetCos and ServCos, automates all aspects of the fiber business across multivendor access networks, from planning and design to roll-out, service provisioning, wholesale customer onboarding, settlements and problem solving. With an Open API integration layer, the solution helps Fiber Operators to accelerate wholesale customer adoption and react quickly to customer needs, thereby facilitating rapid business growth.
tbivision.com
Dubai-based Rise Studios hires Google & YouTube alum to drive digital growth
Rise Studios, the Dubai-based firm launched by former OSN execs Emad Morcos and Amel Farag and Warner Bros. Discovery alum Amanda Turnbull last month, has appointed one-time Google and YouTube exec Diana Baddar as MD of digital content and development. Baddar will be responsible for driving the nascent company’s digital...
forkast.news
Instagram to allow creators to mint and sell NFTs through the platform
Social media platform Instagram will soon allow creators to mint and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through the platform to buyers both on and off Instagram using an “end-to-end toolkit,” company owner Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly Facebook) announced on Wednesday. Fast facts. Using the Polygon blockchain, the feature will...
‘It’s not good, it’s not fun.’ The Oculus founder who sold his VR startup to Mark Zuckerberg slams Meta’s Horizon Worlds as a hobby ‘project car’
Palmer Luckey says the metaverse is “terrible,” but it might succeed in the long run.
Observer
The Humbling of PayPal
This article was originally published in FIN, the best newsletter about fintech; subscribe here. Set the dial on your time machine to about fifteen months ago. PayPal’s stock was trading at over $300 a share, with many analysts predicting it would soar even higher. The company was projecting that in just a few years it would double its annual revenues to $50 billion. PayPal’s subsidiary Venmo was growing by great leaps and bounds. PayPal CEO Dan Schulman was holding forth as an economic thought leader in prestigious settings like the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos.
coinjournal.net
‘Everything app’ ReelStar leverages Polygon and Binance to launch REELT token
ReelStar, an app that integrates live streaming, peer-to-peer chat, video sharing, audio and video calling, an NFT marketplace, and NFT minting within a unique Digital Wallet, has launched its Initial Token Offering for REELT, its utility token, Coin Journal learned from a press release. The so-called ‘everything app’ was developed...
todaynftnews.com
Animoca Brands partners with Arevo to create NFT-enabled custom e-bikes
Animoca announced its partnership with Arevo to produce custom carbon fiber bikes. The partnership is considered the future of Web3 . Carbon fiber bikes with NFT validation from Arevo x Animoca Brands will be introduced at the start of 2023. Animoca Brands have announced a partnership with Arevo Labs to...
cxmtoday.com
Muffato Launches Brazil’s First Automated Store
Brazilian supermarket chain Muffato has launched its first automated store – Muffato Go. The new store provides a friction-free shopping experience without queues, self-scanning, or any form of physical checkout and uses Sensei’s AI platform for the first time outside of Europe. Shoppers simply download Muffato’s app, which...
Facebook in the Metaverse of Madness
In context: Ask Zuckerberg and apparently we are now living on the verge of the Metaverse. Over the past year, the idea that we will all be living in virtual worlds become a foregone conclusion among the investing universe. With the stock market no longer in the mood for Story Stocks, the heated rhetoric about the metaverse has died down considerably, but we know many still feel that the metaverse story resonates strongly.
daystech.org
VRJAM Launches Open Beta, Bringing Forth the Next Chapter of Virtual Events – EDM.com
There’s a brand new web page turning within the metaverse as VRJAM steps as much as the plate to construct the way forward for the creator economic system. Created on the MATIC blockchain, VRJAM is a forward-thinking occasions platform constructed with creators top-of-mind. What started as an early imaginative and prescient and framework in 2017 has since progressed to the platform’s first open beta launch, which commenced this week.
CoinTelegraph
Web Summit Lisbon, Nov. 4: Latest updates from Cointelegraph’s ground team
Welcome back to day three of the Web Summit, one of the world’s leading tech conferences with over 71,000 attendees on the third day. Stationed in Lisbon, Portugal, Cointelegraph’s ground team is ready to bring the most exclusive insights on Web3, crypto and blockchain from the event. The...
Death, dying, and digital transformation
If you understand where your enterprise sits on its digital journey, you will be better positioned to accelerate your progress toward real digital transformation.
CoinTelegraph
WhatsApp crash: Are decentralized blockchain messengers a real alternative?
Since the introduction of ICQ — the progenitor of online chat applications — the expectation from instant messaging (IM) services has never changed. Users simply want them to work, which apparently turned into a tall order, given the frequent downtimes most popular chat apps experience nowadays. Launched the...
todaynftnews.com
Immutable releases Ethereum-based tool to impose royalties for NFT creators
Immutable is bringing an Ethereum-based product to facilitate the payment of royalties to NFT creators. According to a release, the product will function like a community-controlled whitelist and blacklist for smart contracts that respect royalties. By using these lists, creators can control the smart contracts that can receive as well as transfer non-fungible tokens from their collection. This will make sure that users can trade exclusively via royalty-respecting contracts.
How Formula 1 teams use the cloud to shave hundredths of a second off their lap times
The difference between winning and losing.
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
CloudWalk gets authorisation as payments institution in Brazil
The Central Bank of Brazil has authorised the payments company CloudWalk as a payments institution in the country. CloudWalk is claimed to be the first crypto company to have such status in Brazil, reported CoinDesk. The licence will enable the crypto firm to provide credit cards to users as well...
CoinTelegraph
Catheon Gaming Announces Partnerships to bring Tokyo Conception to the blockchain
Hong Kong – 2 November 2022. Catheon Gaming, ranked as the No. 1 blockchain gaming emerging giant in the “2022 KPMG & HSBC Emerging Giants in Asia Pacific report,” is pleased to announce a partnership with Dancing Bonito Incorporated & SPARK Incorporated to bring Tokyo Conception to the blockchain.
People Living Abroad Are Sharing The Distinctly "American" Foods They Feel Homesick For When They're Not In The US
"You've never really lived abroad if you haven't smuggled a whole suitcase of the stuff with you."
Comments / 0