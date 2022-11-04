ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
todaynftnews.com

Rolex to expand its luxury with NFTs, metaverse & crypto trademarks

Rolex is the latest major brand to go the trademark filing way. The company will offer NFT-backed media & marketplace, crypto keys & transactions and a lot more. A number of luxury brands have gone into the decentralized culture through NFTs, metaverse and crypto trademarks. Rolex, the luxury watch brand,...
todaynftnews.com

Wuhan drops NFTs from its metaverse plan during ongoing regulatory uncertainty

Wuhan has excluded its plans regarding NFTs during the expanding regulatory uncertainty about Web3 and crypto technologies in China. Post the pandemic, Wuhan, for the very first time, shared its plans to support NFTs and metaverse with a vision of enhancing its suffering economy, as the city was the epicenter of coronavirus.
todaynftnews.com

First Publisher NFTs from TinyTap were sold out for 138.926 ETH

TinyTap Publisher NFTs were auctioned off for 138.926 ETH, or approximately $228,000. A TinyTap Course is a carefully chosen selection of educational games that have been uploaded to TinyTap by a single educator in a certain subject. Each participating teacher receives 50% of the net earnings from the sale of...
todaynftnews.com

Magic Eden, the biggest NFT marketplace on Solana, advocated for a new NFT standard

In the recently held Breakpoint conference in Lisbon, Portugal, the Co-Founder, and CEO of Magic Eden, the biggest NFT marketplace on Solana, Jack Lu, laid emphasis on promoting a new NFT standard that would implement royalties at a hard, technological level. Lu released a statement regarding the same that addressed...
todaynftnews.com

Solana Token Backed Layer-1 Blockchain Plummets Double-Digits

The SOL token backing the speedy layer-1 blockchain has plummeted double-digits, irrespective of the news that Google Cloud will begin running a Solana validator. Solana is a PoS, proof-of-stake, layer-1 blockchain offering similar operations as that of Ethereum, comprising NFTs and DeFi applications. According to data from Coingecko, SOL has...
todaynftnews.com

Porsche Issues Warning About Fake NFTs Trading Under Their Name

Porsche alerts its clients about the fake NFTs selling on their name. Fake NFTs being advertised online in their name. “Rug-Pull” fraud is the most typical NFT scam. Porsche alerted its clients and followers via a tweet about fake NFTs being advertised online in their name. In a recent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy