Election 2022: Connecticut 5th Congressional District Race
In Connecticut's 5th Congressional District race, Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, a two-term incumbent, takes on Republican George Logan, a former state senator.
Connecticut Republicans hope to break Democrat lock on House
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Republicans are hoping to unseat at least one of the state’s five incumbent Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday. The Connecticut delegation hasn’t included a GOP member in more than a decade. The national GOP is enthusiastic about its chances to flip Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, which includes parts of northwestern and central Connecticut. It’s currently represented by two-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, a former National Teacher of the Year. Outside groups have spent more than $7 million on the race. Her Republican challenger is former state Sen. George Logan. Both candidates spent Election Day visiting polling stations throughout the sprawling district, shaking hands with voters before they cast their ballots in the closely watched race. Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, has twice visited New Britain, where the RNC this year opened a community center as part of an outreach effort and a key city in the district.
Stefanowski Makes His Closing Arguments
HARTFORD, CT — Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski made his closing arguments Monday with a note of optimism, telling reporters he expected a “terrific” outcome from Tuesday’s election despite lagging behind incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont in public polling. Stefanowski and his running mate, Rep. Laura Devlin...
Election 2022: Connecticut Governor’s Race
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is Your Local Election Headquarters. News 8 will be covering all of the races across the state on Tuesday evening, including the governor’s race. Incumbent Democratic Governor Ned Lamont is taking on two-time Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski and Independent Party candidate Rob Hotaling. It’s essentially a rematch from […]
Voting Appeared Brisk, Especially In The Suburbs
Contemplating issues like early voting, inflation and reproductive rights, Connecticut voters cast ballots at polling locations across the state on Tuesday in what local election officials were calling a heavy turnout by mid-day. By the time polls close at 8 p.m., voters will have chosen candidates for governor, U.S. senator,...
Election Officials Say Connecticut’s Voting Systems Are Secure
While there have certainly been instances of voter fraud in Connecticut, including the recent primary in Bridgeport, election officials in Connecticut say there are safeguards in place and no one should be concerned that their vote won’t count Tuesday. “Look back in Bridgeport where somebody did harvest applications and...
Election Day 2022: Connecticut ballot questions to look out for
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The first question on the ballot Tuesday is about early voting and whether the state constitution should be amended to allow it. Quinnipiac University political science professor Wesley Renfro expects the referendum to pass. “Post-pandemic, there seems to be much more support for early voting,” he said. “I don’t think this […]
Lamont confident in CT elections; Stefanowski questions process
A Facebook ad asking CT voters to be patient after polls close because of heavy voting led to a back-and-forth with Republican leadership.
OP-ED | Will the GOP’s National Campaign Strategies Help Their Connecticut Candidates?
Before the 2018 gubernatorial race in Connecticut, I wondered about the “Trump Effect” and whether the then-sitting president might influence the election here. I concluded that while Trump’s sway over Republicans could be a factor, it was minor. This quote from Mark Boughton summed it up: “At the end of the day this election is about Connecticut. It’s not about the national conversation that’s going on. It’s about what happens in our state and how do we get this state of ours back on a road that all of us remember.”
Governor Delivers On Fiscal Stability For Connecticut
As we approach the 2022 elections, it is fair to say that Connecticut is better off fiscally than it was just four years ago. Gov. Ned Lamont gets high marks for being proactive on fiscal stability, taking a $2 billion deficit he essentially inherited in year one and turning it around to a $4.3 billion surplus at the end of fiscal year 2021, with another projected surplus of $1.3 billion forecasted for fiscal year 2022.
GOP hopes to weaken Democratic hold on CT General Assembly
On Tuesday, the results in 187 General Assembly contests will provide a more granular snapshot of Connecticut’s evolving political identity.
At Rally With Lamont, Democrats Preach Election Turnout
Connecticut’s constitutional statewide ticket rallied local Democrats Sunday night at Testo’s Restaurant warning against voter complacency and urging another four years for Governor Ned Lamont. Bridgeport, Connecticut’s most populous city, also fronts the largest voter registration in the state. For a second time Lamont faces Republican Bob...
Tuesday’s midterms: here’s who’s running and how to vote
On Tuesday, New Haveners and voters will vote on a slate of statewide candidates, federal races and a constitutional amendment that opens the door to early voting. Governor: incumbent Democrat Ned Lamont against Republican Bob Stefanowski and Independent Party Rob Hotaling and Green Party Michelle Bicking. Secretary of the State:...
Can Connecticut lottery winners keep their identities a secret?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you win the lottery in Connecticut, can you keep it a secret? Yes, and no. In Connecticut, winners cannot remain anonymous, but they can ask to have their name removed from a web page if they won $10,000 or more, according to the Connecticut Lottery. However, that information can still […]
National gun rights group challenges Connecticut’s assault weapons ban
(WTNH) – A national gun rights group is going to federal court to try to immediately allow assault weapons to be sold in Connecticut. On Friday, Governor Ned Lamont and State Attorney General William Tong spoke out about the lawsuit filed by the National Association for Gun Rights. The group is asking the judge for […]
Which Lake in Connecticut is Truly the Cleanest?
The drought of 2022 did a number on our lakes and ponds in Connecticut. I noticed a nice layer of scum on most bodies of water throughout the heat of July and August. Little roadside runoff ponds drained out in the heat until there was nothing left but a trickle of black mud. Did any lake survive 2022 with its natural beauty intact?
One of the first cannabis shops in Connecticut could open in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It won’t be too much longer before you start seeing pot shops opening in Connecticut. One of the first could be in West Hartford. Derrick Gibbs is cautiously optimistic as he gets set to move forward and open a dispensary in West Hartford. Pairing his cannabis business with a medicinal […]
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
Sgt Christine Jeltema of the CT State Police and Army National Guard
Here is Renee's conversation with Sgt Christine Jeltema of the CT State Police and Major for the Army National Guard for Veteran's Day!. Big Y World Class Market extends our thanks and appreciation to our family, friends, neighbors, and customers who have bravely and honorably served our country in the armed forces. We honor and salute your selfless sacrifice to keep our nation free. From all of us at Big Y, thank you for your service!
Everything you need to know before heading to the polls
(WFSB) - Election Day 2022 is Nov. 8. Polls in Connecticut opened at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Here’s what registered and unregistered voters should know before they head out to cast their ballots. Find your polling location. The Office of the Secretary of the State has...
