Go Snow Tubing in Oklahoma at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in OKC
If you're looking for some festive family fun head to Oklahoma City, OK. to the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for Winterfest 2022. There are holiday movies being shown on the big screen, tons of displays, Christmas lights, and best of all, snow tubing! That's right you can go snow tubing in Oklahoma during Winterfest 2022.
kfdi.com
FRA-GEE-LAY: Fifty-Foot Leg Lamp Goes Up In Oklahoma
Fifty-Foot Leg Lamp Goes Up In Oklahoma Over the past two years, the leg lamp has become a symbol of Christmas cheer, and one Oklahoma town is going all in. Chickasha will celebrate the grand opening of a new downtown park this weekend that features a new 50-foot permanent fiberglass statue of the leg lamp and crate as its centerpiece.
Oklahoma’s Viking Runestone Is Now World Famous, But Logically Fake
If you weren't aware of it, and why would you be, Oklahoma is the home of a now-famous landlocked Viking runestone that very well could be ancient, but it's not without its own shenanigans. On the edge of a little town called Heavener, OK lies a park dedicated to the...
The Best Christmas Towns In Oklahoma To Visit In 2022
Now that we're getting into the nitty-gritty of the annual holiday season, let's go ahead and toss this out there so you can have enough time to plan your family festivities. The topic is christmas lights because, well, what person doesn't enjoy looking at the holiday light displays that are spread out across the state?
If You’re Looking for Fall Colors Take This Oklahoma Scenic Drive
If you're looking for fall colors this Oklahoma scenic drive is the place to go. Take a trip down this 54-mile winding mountain-top road for fantastic fall foliage and breathtaking views. Now's the time to plan your trip to see the best colors. It's the perfect daycation or quick weekend getaway that the entire family will enjoy.
tulsatoday.com
Lobbyist J.C. Watts outed as tool
Campaign Report: In planned November campaign surprises, former Oklahoma elected officials J.C. Watts and Gary Jones have come out supporting Joy Hofmeister (elected first R now running D) for Oklahoma Governor. This is how the Republican Party in Oklahoma has failed… from unquenchable greed and addiction to fading fame.
fourstateshomepage.com
Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri
TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
Oklahoma’s Highest Rated Steakhouses
When it comes to steak, as Oklahomans, we rarely agree. We argue over everything that goes into a proper steak. Seasonings vs marinade, charcoal vs gas, grill vs oven, rare vs medium vs edible leather... the list goes on and on. For instance, while I've had some of the most...
Oklahoma Daily
Ryan Walters, Jena Nelson face off to be Oklahoma's next superintendent of public instruction
Republican candidate Ryan Walters will face Democrat Jena Nelson in Oklahoma’s superintendent of public instruction race on Nov. 8. Current State Superintendent and former Republican Joy Hofmeister announced in October 2021 that she would be running as a Democrat against incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt in the 2022 gubernatorial election, leaving the position open. Walters and Nelson are vying to replace her.
Decision 2022: U.S. Senate races called, Brecheen wins House race
Voters head to the polls Tuesday for Oklahoma's midterm elections which will decide multiple key races and possible changes in leadership.
KFOR
Look at the cold air building up north! This is a wake up call Oklahoma!
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Early Tuesday temperatures began in the 60s in Oklahoma compared to single digits above to single digits below zero northern Rockies up into western Canada!. This is a wake up call!!. The pattern is favorable for cold air to move south in waves. The first...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Tribal Nations Pushing For Native Americans to Vote
For weeks now, Oklahoma's five tribal nations have been holding a variety of events to encourage Native Americans to show up in massive numbers and vote in the November 8 election. Recently, the United Nations of Oklahoma held a "Warrior Up To Vote" event at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City and it was well attended, giving hope to some tribal leaders that this year Oklahoma tribal members will exercise their right to vote and help decide several key races that could impact sovereignty rights of Indigenous people and their reservations.
Things to know before voting in Oklahoma
Oklahoma residents can expect busy lines and changes in polling places, according to a press release. Residents should check out these tips before going out to vote.
cherokeephoenix.org
Tribes and organizations seek to maximize Native voter turnout
Advocates of Indigenous representation are pressing hard to increase an underrepresented Native population’s participation at polls across Oklahoma on Tuesday. Oklahoma has the second-highest Native population in the nation. The 39 tribal nations based in Oklahoma account for 12% of the voting-age population, according to the National Congress of American Indians. Among the state’s over-18 population, 369,000 identify as Native American or Alaskan Native alone or in combination with another race.
AccuWeather
Survivors still reeling from devastating Oklahoma tornado
Friday's tornado in the town of Idabel left one dead and dozens without their homes, as the tornado struck over 150 structures. Friday's tornado outbreak in Oklahoma and Texas claimed one victim in a small Oklahoma town that is still feeling the aftermath of the destruction. In the town of...
gaylordnews.net
Stitt’s reelection hopes uncertain in dead heat Oklahoma governor’s race
Despite Oklahoma’s notoriously red history, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s bid for reelection is facing pushback from Oklahoma voters as Democrat Joy Hofmeister narrows the gap in the polls. In the 2020 general election, Oklahoma was the only state to have all red counties, with about 65% of voters leaning...
You Decide 2022: Voters will select one of four paths for education in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — When voters head to the polls Tuesday, they will decide one of four paths for how education policy is shaped in Oklahoma for the next four years. While the State Superintendent for Public Instruction has power and duties over the State Department of Education, the office can be limited by the State Board of Education, a board made up of appointees from the governor.
fourstateshomepage.com
Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 11-07-22
A weak cold front moved through the area Sunday night, but it won’t drift too much farther south through Arkansas today. As low pressure deepens over the northern Plains today into the early Tuesday, the strengthening southerly flow into this low pressure system will drag the front back north across the Four States region as a warm front. As this process happens, clouds will gradually increase. Therefore, we should enjoy a mostly sunny morning, but as we move further into the day; especially later in the afternoon, skies will become mostly cloudy. As the warm and moist air mass is lifted over the relatively cooler, Four States, surface air early Tuesday morning through mid afternoon, a few light showers may develop across the region. There is just enough instability for the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm in a few spots. Tuesday’s light, widely scattered showers will exit through northern Kansas and Northern Missouri later in the day; leaving behind a layer of clouds through the overnight hours Tuesday, and early Wednesday morning. However, this layer will be dissipating on Wednesday which will allow a return to some sunshine. The early November sun and a strengthening low level southerly flow will boost high temperatures into the upper 70s on Wednesday, but it will likely be even warmer on Thursday as southerly winds increase in strength to between fifteen and thirty miles an hour with higher gusts. It will be so warm on Thursday that high temperature records will be threatened as the mercury moves into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Clouds will be advancing ahead of a powerful cold front late Thursday afternoon into the evening. As the front moves through the viewing area toward midnight, there will be a chance for some light showers. The main story to end the week will be the major drop in temperatures behind this cold front. Highs on Veterans Day will be about thirty degrees colder than our enjoyable, near record warmth just a day prior. The cold air will stay with us for several days. Chilly high temperatures in the upper 40s on Friday will drop another two or three degrees over the weekend, as a reinforcing shot of cold air builds south out of central Canada and the northern Plains. In this northerly flow regime, morning lows will drop to the middle 20s. We’ll need to get used to this preview of Winter, because the eight to ten day temperature outlook issued by the National Weather Service Climate Branch indicates that Four States high temperatures will be well below normal November 13th through the 20th.
Polls show a very tight race for Oklahoma governor
(The Center Square) - A recent poll conducted by Tomahawk Strategies shows Democrat Joy Hofmeister in the lead by Gov. Kevin Stitt still has a clear path to victory, the campaign consultant group said. The poll taken between Nov 1 and Nov. 2 shows Hofmeister up three percentage points over...
Oklahoma’s Mullin could be first Native in Senate since 2005
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Republican U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, would become the first Native American in the U.S. Senate in nearly 20 years if he’s elected Tuesday. In an unusual twist this election cycle, both of Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seats will...
