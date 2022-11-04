Consign your stuff early and shop for gear this weekend. The Bozeman Ski Swap is known as one of the absolute best in the region and it benefits the Bridger Ski Foundation. But there are a few things you need to know about the Bozeman Ski Swap to get the most out of it, especially if you're looking to consign items to sell. ALL SKI SWAP ITEMS must be registered online this year. You can register your consignment items online until Tuesday, November 1st for $1 per item. After that, it will cost $3 per item.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 8 DAYS AGO