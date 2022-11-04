Read full article on original website
5 Reasons Bozeman’s Ladies Night is Essential Socializing
Text your friends, get a babysitter if you need to and make sure that you don't make any excuses to miss the 2022 Downtown Bozeman Ladies Night on November 17th. It's a Thursday, so plan accordingly. What is Ladies Night all about? It's super simple. It's a night in downtown...
Glenn Close Rocked Out in Bozeman on Halloween
Things you may not know about Glenn Close: She calls Bozeman home, she's an eighth cousin to Princess Diana, AND she's a fan of Guns N' Roses. We have proof. Glenn Close is a legend. Throughout her career, she has won two Screen Actors Guild Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, three Primetime Emmy Awards, and three Tony Awards. Whether you know her work from Fatal Attraction or Cruella, everyone knows Glenn Close.
Bozeman’s Chef Eduardo Garcia to Teach Traeger BBQ Cooking Class
Wednesday, November 2nd might be the day you become a BBQ cooking master by learning from a master...Chef Eduardo Garcia. This evening class will be held at the Bozeman location of Kenyon Noble on Oak Street, from 6pm to 8pm and you need to register in advance. (NOTE: A spot in this cooking class might make for an excellent holiday gift for the aspiring chef on your list.)
R.I.P. Gallatin Valley Mall: Demo For ‘Gallatin Crossing’ Underway [PHOTOS]
The major renovation and construction on the Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman has begun. If fact, a large chunk of the Mall isn't even there anymore. NOTE: The Gallatin Valley Mall IS OPEN during this redevelopment and there is still plenty of parking available. Don't hesitate to continue shopping at your favorite retailers while this big project is underway. It is not difficult getting around the construction.
Winter is (Actually) Coming: 16″ Mountain Snow Possible By Tuesday
Get the boots and shovels handy...again. Another round of snow is on the way, especially for the mountains south of Bozeman, Livingston, and Butte. Mother Nature is going to be busy in the next couple of days, setting up the southern Mountains for ski season AND reminding new Montana drivers that driving during a storm is no joke.
Here’s A Fascinating Montanan You Need To Know About
In small towns all across Montana, you'll find several people that are working to make a difference in their communities. Much of the time, their work goes unnoticed. We recently learned about a local legend in Bozeman. His name is Cliff Abraham. According to an article published in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle in 2004, Abraham was originally from N. Dakota and grew up with a love for the sport of hockey.
[VIDEO] Are These Montanans Crazy Or Just Crazy Awesome?
Let's be honest, winter can make people go a little nutty. You have to deal with going to work in the dark, coming home from work in the dark, insane cold, and not to mention, any amount of snow at any time without any warning. So how do we deal with it?
10 Spots For Sensational Soup in the Bozeman Area
It's officially soup season in Montana, and if you want to warm up with a delicious bowl of soup on a cold winter day, here are some of the best soup spots in the Bozeman area. There's something about a nice warm bowl of soup that just hits the spot...
Popular Montana Food Truck Announces Move to New Location
A popular food truck that served Bozeman residents for over four years is moving into a new location in the near future. The People's Sandwich food truck once roamed the streets of Bozeman before permanently moving to Butte in April 2022. Many customers in the area were sad to see the food truck move out of town. I mean, where else can you get a Cu-Bahn-Mi sandwich in Bozeman?
Want Affordable Mountain Views? Check Out This Cute Montana Town
People are crazy for Montana. They have it in their heads that they HAVE to live here. Why, though? Usually because of the beautiful mountain views and all the outdoor fun you can have. But from what I have gathered, it seems like most people come here for the views.
When It Comes To Being The Best, Is It Bozeman Or Missoula?
You can already feel it in the air; it's almost that time of year again. Soon, there will be extra trash talk between students, fans, and residents as we get ready for the big game on November 19th at Bobcat Stadium. Of course, it isn't just a game between two...
Bozeman’s 2022 Ski Swap: How to Buy and Sell
Consign your stuff early and shop for gear this weekend. The Bozeman Ski Swap is known as one of the absolute best in the region and it benefits the Bridger Ski Foundation. But there are a few things you need to know about the Bozeman Ski Swap to get the most out of it, especially if you're looking to consign items to sell. ALL SKI SWAP ITEMS must be registered online this year. You can register your consignment items online until Tuesday, November 1st for $1 per item. After that, it will cost $3 per item.
Dangerous Crosswinds East of Bozeman Through Friday Morning
The I-90 corridor east of Bozeman, including the Bozeman Pass, Livingston, Big Timber, and the Beartooth Foothills will see wind gusts up to 60 MPH through at least Friday morning. Areas south of I-90 are included in this Wind Advisory, including Cow Face Hill, Nye, Fishtail, and Beehive. Expect dangerous...
The Weird Crimes From Halloween Weekend in Bozeman
The incidents that the Bozeman Police Department had to deal with this past Halloween weekend were, quite frankly, wild. Sadly, Halloween is officially over, but the Bozeman Police Department is here to tell us how hectic the weekend was. According to the Bozeman Police, they received over 500 calls, which generated 93 cases. To put that into perspective, in 2021, only 47 cases were generated during Halloween weekend.
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice
If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
Officials Concerned About Use of Fentanyl Surging in Montana
The sale and use of fentanyl have increased drastically in Montana, and law enforcement officials are doing their part to crack down on criminals attempting to bring the deadly drug into the state. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says that law enforcement is seizing record amounts of fentanyl, a deadly...
Hard Work Paid Off! So Grateful This Famous Montana Road Is Open
It's been a long wait, but it has finally come together and we couldn't be happier!. Yellowstone National Park announced on the 30th of October that the North Entrance in Gardiner and the road between that Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs, also known as Old Gardiner Road, will be open for regular visitor traffic. With crews working continuously to get the road repaired and back available as soon as possible and the opening of the new road, proved their hard work paid off.
