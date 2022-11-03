ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

I-75 in Oakland County closed this weekend; Planned closure of I-94 in Detroit is canceled

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) – A big freeway closure could slow travel in Oakland County this weekend, while the planned closure of I-94 in Detroit has been canceled.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced that northbound I-75 will close from I-696 to 14 Mile Road Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday morning. One lane will be open from 8 Mile Road to I-696 from 8 p.m. Friday until Monday morning.

Further north of the city, meanwhile, northbound I-75 will close from I-696 to 14 Mile Road Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday morning. One lane will be open from 8 Mile Road to I-696 from 8 p.m. Friday until Monday morning.

On the southbound side, the freeway will be closed from Square Lake Road to I-696 Friday at 9 p.m. until Sunday at 10 a.m. The southbound lanes will be down to one lane from M-59 to Square Lake , beginning at 8 p.m. Friday.

All ramps to both directions of the freeway will be closed during the work.

Something else to note: MDOT says the closure of I-94 from I-75 to I-96 downtown Detroit for bridge work that was scheduled for this weekend has been canceled due to expected windy conditions on Saturday.

As always, all closures and road work are weather permitting.

Know before you go! Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest traffic updates every 10 minutes on the :08s. >>> LISTEN LIVE!

Detroit, MI
