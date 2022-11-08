Blair Mountain Biscuit Company serves up southern-style eats in South Jersey
Blair Mountain Biscuit Company serves modern southern fast-casual food in in a fun and friendly environment. Owners Ted Miller and Clarence Harris are known for their early-bird biscuit sandwiches, hand-cut fries, and bread pudding French toast. "It's just quick and easy. We can usually get you out of here in under five minutes," Miller says. Dine-in and takeout service is available Tuesdays through Sundays until 2 p.m.
