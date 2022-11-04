Read full article on original website
Amanda Batula Thinks “It’s Comical” That Craig Conover Thinks He And Paige DeSorbo Set An Example For What A Good Relationship Looks Like On “Winter House”
Summer House is an environment for a lot of situations. Mistakes. Debauchery. Nonsensical fights. Skinny dipping. However, it is not exactly the best place to foster a healthy relationship. We all saw Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s road to the altar last year. It’s ok — it’s not The Bachelor. We tune in to watch Lindsay Hubbard get activated and Kyle have meltdowns. It’s part of the charm.
Summer House’s Kyle Cooke Addresses Claims Lindsay Hubbard Is Rude to Fans After Amanda Batula Drama
On his wife's side. Kyle Cooke weighed in on Amanda Batula's feud with Lindsay Hubbard — and he quickly claimed that Andy Cohen was at fault for the drama. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which aired on Thursday, November 3, Cooke, 40, and Luke Gulbranson were asked if they […]
bravotv.com
Craig Conover Responds to Leva Bonaparte Saying Paige DeSorbo “Changed” Him
The Southern Charm cast member insinuated that Leva is engaging in “embarrassing” and “unfortunate” bullying. Agree but disagree? Though Southern Charm’s Craig Conover concurs with Leva Bonaparte’s assessment that he has “changed” since beginning a relationship with Paige DeSorbo, that’s where they stop seeing eye to eye.
bravotv.com
Why Craig Conover Is “Nervous” About His Relationship with Paige DeSorbo on Winter House
In a Winter House preview, Craig wonders if he will push Paige away after being “fired up” early on in the vacation. The temperature is below freezing in Stowe, Vermont, for the Winter House cast members, but is Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover’s relationship also cooling off? Since the couple arrived at the house for the two-week vacation, Craig hasn’t shied away from expressing his opinions — even if his words tend to upset Paige’s closest pals.
SheKnows
Daytime Emmy Winner Expecting Baby No. 1 With Big Bang Theory Alum
It’s the start of a new chapter for one lucky celebrity couple. Congratulations are in order for As the World Turns and Guiding Light’s Tom Pelphrey and Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco, who are expecting their first child together. The former soap actor shared a photo of the couple holding mugs labeled “papa bear” and “mama bear” and announced, “And then it was even more better. Love you more than ever, Kaley.”
Horrified '90 Day Fiancé' Fans Want Angela Fired as TLC Airs Shocking Scene
"Pretty gross. I hope she gets booted from the show and loses all of her sponsors," wrote one '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' fan about Angela Deem.
SheKnows
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards poses for steamy magazine cover ahead of 'Halloween Ends' premiere
Kyle Richards discussed her new movie, "Halloween Ends," with Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the difficult "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion with Fox News Digital.
Inside Teen Mom Chelsea Houska’s ex Adam Lind’s new life with shocking career & humble home 5 years after quitting show
TEEN Mom Chelsea Houska’s ex-boyfriend Adam Lind has a new life with a surprising career and humble home five years after he quit the MTV show. The U.S. Sun previously reported Adam, 31, was arrested on May 26, 2022 for a January 11, 2021 bench warrant for failing to pay child support in his case with Chelsea, 31.
TODAY.com
Chase Chrisley is engaged! See how the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ family celebrated
Chase Chrisley has proposed to Emmy Medders, his girlfriend of three years. On Friday, Oct. 21, the "Chrisley Knows Best" star revealed that they had gotten engaged when he shared a few Instagram photos of his epic proposal to Medders. In one of the pics, Chrisley is seen getting down...
msn.com
Real Housewives Producers Confirm A Wild Rumor About Leah McSweeny At BravoCon 2022
Leah McSweeney's two-season run on "The Real Housewives of New York City" was a tale of two very different seasons. During the first season, she was a breath of fresh air for the franchise and seemed like a suitable replacement for the departing Bethenny Frankel. McSweeney was unafraid to stand up to a woman like Ramona Singer, but at the same time, she provided fun, youthful energy to the show that only Tinsley Mortimer was providing at the time (via People). However, the second season didn't go as well for her. In McSweeney's defense, a lot was going on during its second run, including her grandmother's death, the early days of COVID-19, and a seismic age difference in the cast (via Bravo).
realitytitbit.com
What is Chase Chrisley's net worth as he proposes to Emmy with 3.5-carat ring?
Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders are finally engaged! The reality star proposed with a 3.5-carat ring, but what’s his net worth?. On October 21 the pair announced that they are engaged. Emmy also showed off the incredible diamond that Chase gave her. The two have been in a relationship...
Where Is ‘Breaking Amish’ Star Jeremiah Raber Today? Details on His Job, Relationship Status, More
Breaking Amish star Jeremiah Raber has come a long way since he first appeared on the hit reality series, though he hit a few bumps in the road. Keep scrolling to find out where Jeremiah is today!. Jeremiah Raber Was in the ICU. Jeremiah was admitted to the intensive care...
The Hollywood Gossip
Tammy Slaton: ENGAGED in Rehab! Planning to Get Married Very Soon!
Tammy Slaton just dropped a romantic bombshell on the world of reality television. According to The Sun, the long-time 1,000-lb Sisters star accepted a proposal this week from a guy named Caleb who she met in rehab. (The reality TV star has been attempting to recover in this facility since...
'Absolutely Insane!': Sister Wives' Meri Brown Under Fire For Selling A $6K Retreat At Her Utah Bed & Breakfast
Taking the heat. Meri Brown left many upset after she revealed she is selling a $6,000 retreat in Utah.The Sister Wives star took to Facebook on Monday, October 10, to announce her bed and breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn, is offering a four-day retreat that will include breakfast, lunch and dinner.“If you need a little bit of a break to pump you up for the holidays, cause it’s literally the weekend before Thanksgiving,” Meri said in the 14-minute video. “You can come here and hang out with me. It’s gonna be a weekend of adventure.” BEAMING MERI BROWN PRAISES 'HAPPY PEOPLE'...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Says She's Dating After Kody Split -- What She's Looking For (Exclusive)
Christine Brown is single and ready to mingle more than year after her split from her husband of 25 years, Kody Brown. The 50-year-old Sister Wives star opened up to ET's Deidre Behar about her post-Kody life, where she described herself as "single." "I'm single now, right? So I kind...
Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Address Split Speculation
There’s nothing to it! Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval shut down split speculation ahead of season 10. Madix, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, October 15, that she and Sandoval, 39, are “fine” despite breakup rumors swirling after more than eight years together. “You know what's funny, though? I was just saying […]
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Is Reportedly Dating Don Lopez After Randall Emmett Split: Details
Mystery solved? After Lala Kent teased a new man in her life, his identity has reportedly been uncovered as model Don Lopez. According to a report by Page Six, Kent, 32, is currently dating Lopez, 30, and he is the person whose photo she posted on social media. "Good morning. Time to go to work," […]
90 Day Fiance’s Josh Weinstein’s Net Worth Is High! Find Out How Natalie Mordovtseva’s Man Makes Money
A hustler! 90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva was smitten with Josh Weinstein when she met him on season 2 of the Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life. Josh, a successful businessman, had all the qualities Natalie was looking for in a man following her split from estranged husband Mike Youngquist — but how much is his net worth and how does he make money? Keep scrolling below to find out!
Popculture
Chanel West Coast Welcomes Baby Girl After 'A Few Complications'
Chanel West Coast has officially welcomed her baby girl after "a few complications." The Ridiculousness star, 34, revealed Wednesday on her Instagram Story that she and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, were over the moon to officially become parents, despite the difficulties Chanel faced in labor that forced her to undergo a cesarean section.
