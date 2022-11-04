Polls are closing across the east and midwest of the US on Election Day in the 2022 midterms and the first results are coming in with Trump-endorsed candidates scoring early wins. In the home stretch of the campaign, polls show that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives.Two of the most important Senate races remain essentially deadlocked, with Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock effectively tied with Herschel Walker in Georgia and his would-be counterpart John Fetterman struggling to hold off Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.Early vote...

