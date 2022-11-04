Read full article on original website
Related
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Beto O'Rourke's Chances vs. Greg Abbott, According to Texas Governor Polls
Voters go to the polls on Tuesday to decide if Greg Abbott will remain as Governor of Texas.
Democratic super PAC ad jumps on Oprah Winfrey supporting John Fetterman: ‘No wonder Oprah opposes Oz’
Following Oprah Winfrey’s endorsement of Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, a Democratic super PAC has launched a new ad to capitalise on her choice over her former TV colleague Dr Mehmet Oz.Winfrey said at a virtual town hall on Thursday that if she lived in Pennsylvania, she “would have already cast her vote for John Fetterman” in the race to become the state’s new US Senator.The ad from the Senate Majority PAC states that she knows Dr Oz “better than anyone” but still would not vote for him.It goes on to attack Dr Oz for “getting rich” through the...
New York Times Election needle briefly offline due to coding error
The New York Times “Election needle” was offline for about an hour during Tuesday night’s midterms due to what a leading staffer says was a coding error. As of 9:30 p.m., the issue appeared to have been fixed after the Times displayed an alert at the top of its election results page that read “we’re looking into an issue with our estimates in Louisiana. We plan to turn the needle back on soon.”
Midterm election results - live: Gaetz, DeSantis, and Greene win as polls still have Senate on knife edge
Polls are closing across the east and midwest of the US on Election Day in the 2022 midterms and the first results are coming in with Trump-endorsed candidates scoring early wins. In the home stretch of the campaign, polls show that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives.Two of the most important Senate races remain essentially deadlocked, with Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock effectively tied with Herschel Walker in Georgia and his would-be counterpart John Fetterman struggling to hold off Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.Early vote...
